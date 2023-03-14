New security system approved for DeKalb County Schools promises quicker screenings

The approval of the system was decided at a meeting on Monday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Security upgrades in schools are coming to DeKalb County following a multi-million project approval by the board.

DeKalb County School District voted to implement the Evolv Weapons Detection System, which aims to increase security in schools but also get rid of the nuisance many metal detector systems cause.

The approval of the system was decided at a meeting on Monday, and while the district said they are not taking formal interviews about the security enchantments, they did offer information about how it works.

According to Evolv Technologies, the product "uses a unique combination of AI software and advanced sensors to reliably detect dangerous weapons while significantly reducing nuisance alarms from harmless personal items."

"The safety of everyone in our schools is the Board’s highest priority. Today’s investment in the Evolv Weapons Detection System is the latest demonstration of this unwavering commitment," Board Chair Diijon DaCosta, Sr. said following the board approval of the Evolv system. "This product will complement several security measures already in place or in the works, including:

Highly successful See Something, Say Something Campaign for students to alert staff/SRO if they suspect an unsafe situation on school grounds

Centegix Crisis Alert System for all DCSD employees

Enhanced camera systems and security systems

K-9 units to detect explosives and narcotics

Security vestibules"

The project is expected to cost the district a little over $8 million for a four-year planned total. Students will be able to be screened while walking in groups, and stopping is not required. Here are all the unique changes Evolve Express offers, according to the district.

10x Faster than metal detectors

Screens over 4,000 people per hour. Visitors walk side-by-side or in groups through multi-lane entrances up to eight feet wide.

Real-time metallic weapons detection

The Evolv machine learning Cortex AI Software Platform instantly distinguishes between threats such as a gun and commonly carried items.

Frictionless screening

No stopping is required. No emptying pockets or removing bags. Groups of people are screened simultaneously; personal items do not require removal.

Targeted searches, reducing the burden on security teams

Security operators see a real-time image on software-enabled wireless tablets showing where the potential threat is located on the person being screened by the system.

System gets "smarter over time"

Stay ahead of the threat landscape. With the Evolv Cortex AI Software Platform, Express becomes more intelligent as new threat profiles are discovered.

Touchless security screening

Due to the low nuisance alarm rate, targeted searches, and the ability to search bags, the Evolv Express limits the need for guards to come in close contact with visitors and the handling of the visitor’s personal items. The Evolv Express supports social distancing by limiting lines for security screening, and that is typically caused by the divestiture process that is associated with traditional security screening.

Request for assistance feature