Spelman ranked No. 1 historically Black college, top 40 best overall, report says

ATLANTA — Spelman is topping the charts on a new college report for 2024 as it slid into the No. 1 spot for top historically Black college in a U.S. News & World Report.

The all-women college also ranked on multiple lists on the report including No. 39 on the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges. The Morehouse Maroon Tigers ranked right behind the former Lady Jaguars at the No. 5 spot in the top historically Black colleges, and Clark Atlanta hit the list at No. 21.

“These rankings underscore why our mission matters and are helpful to attracting a diverse pool of students, top-tier faculty and staff, research opportunities and funding support, as well as inspiring pride among our college community and alumnae," said Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College.

Here are more lists from the U.S. News & World report that the college ranked on:

No. 11 in Learning Communities

No. 15 Most Innovative Schools - National Liberal Arts Colleges

No. 19 in Undergraduate Teaching – National Liberal Arts Colleges.

No. 80 Best Undergraduate Psychology program

No. 145 in Best Undergraduate Economics program

No. 2 in Top Performers in Social Mobility

“Spelman’s recognition among the best colleges in the nation by U.S. News and World Report is a testament to the College’s continuing legacy of academic excellence, which is achieved through our award-winning and distinguished faculty, dedicated staff and high-achieving students,” Gayle added.

The college is just one of 107 historically Black colleges and universities making up just 3% of the nation's institutions.

HBCUs play a valuable role for social trajectory in the country on academic and higher education for Black communities.

Officials with the college said their mission is to "provide an outstanding learning environment for students, centered around rigorous academic programs in the STEM fields, humanities, social sciences and the arts; interdisciplinary centers of excellence and partnership and exchange programs."