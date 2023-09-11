UGA, Georgia Tech ranked in top 10 amongst other U.S. colleges, report says

Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 9 in the list released last week. At least 500 public colleges and universities were ranked in the report.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Jackets buzzed to the top and the Bulldogs weren't far behind in a list ranking the top public universities for 2024.

The University of Georgia was recently ranked in the top 10 for highest-ranked public universities, according to a Niche report. The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets also shared the ranks with the Dawgs.

Georgia Bulldogs ranked No. 9 in the list released last week. At least 500 public colleges and universities were ranked in the report, the university said in a press release.

“The latest Niche ranking solidifying the University of Georgia’s position as a top national public university is yet another testament to the incredible work happening across UGA,” said President Jere Morehead. “Our continued strategic investments in faculty hiring and enhancements of the living and learning experience for our undergraduate students are clearly making a very positive impact.”

Here's where the university ranked top 10 in other categories.

Best Student Life in America – No. 3

Best Colleges for Business in America – No. 5

Best Colleges for Sports Management in America – No. 5

Best Colleges for Accounting and Finance in America – No. 6

Best Greek Life Colleges in America – No. 6

Best Colleges for Communications in America – No. 7

Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences in America – No. 7

Best College Athletics in America – No. 9

According to officials, the university has kept a retention rate of at least 94% of its students.

UGA shared the top 10 status with Georgia Tech, which ranked No. 3 on the list, UCLA and more.

The University of Florida is the only other SEC school on the list with UGA. UF is ranked No. 5.