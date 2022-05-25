Summer meals program returns for Gwinnett County students

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Summer Meals Program returns this summer in Gwinnett County starting May 31.
Meals are available for families with children 18 and under or those 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, according to the district.
Grab and Go breakfast and lunch options will be available at all 21 sites for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during weekdays - including county holidays.
Volunteer opportunities are also welcome this summer; register on their website to help out.
Gwinnett County's free meals program will last from May 31 to August 2. Families can find pickup locations around the county.
See a list below of all 21 sites:
BERKELEY LAKE
- Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center
4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
BUFORD
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
2723 North Bogan Road
- Environmental & Heritage Center
55 Clean Water Drive
- OneStop Buford
2755 Sawnee Avenue
DACULA
- Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Auburn Avenue
DULUTH
- Shorty Howell Park
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
LAWRENCEVILLE
- Club Drive Park
3330 Club Drive
- Freeman’s Mill Park
1401 Alcovy Road
- Rhodes Jordan Park
Multipurpose Field
100 East Crogan Street
- Sweet Water Park
800 Bethesda School Road
LILBURN
- Bryson Park
5075 Lawrenceville Highway
- Lilburn Activity Building
788 Hillcrest Road
- Mountain Park Depot
5050 Five Forks Trickum Road
LOGANVILLE
- Vines Park
3500 Oak Grove Road
NORCROSS
- Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
- Graves Park
1540 Graves Road
- Lucky Shoals Park
Community Recreation Center
4651 Britt Road
SNELLVILLE
- Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road
- OneStop Centerville
3025 Bethany Church Road
STONE MOUNTAIN
- DeShong Park
2859 North DeShong Road
SUWANEE
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway
To get more information about the free summer meals plan, call 770-822-8840 or visit their website.