Summer meals program returns for Gwinnett County students

Families can pick up meals for children from 21 sites from May 31 to August 2.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Summer Meals Program returns this summer in Gwinnett County starting May 31. 

Meals are available for families with children 18 and under or those 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, according to the district. 

Grab and Go breakfast and lunch options will be available at all 21 sites for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during weekdays - including county holidays. 

Volunteer opportunities are also welcome this summer; register on their website to help out.

Gwinnett County's free meals program will last from May 31 to August 2. Families can find pickup locations around the county. 

See a list below of all 21 sites:

To get more information about the free summer meals plan, call 770-822-8840 or visit their website. 

