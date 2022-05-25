Summer meals program returns for Gwinnett County students

Families can pick up meals for children from 21 sites from May 31 to August 2.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Summer Meals Program returns this summer in Gwinnett County starting May 31.

Meals are available for families with children 18 and under or those 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, according to the district.

Grab and Go breakfast and lunch options will be available at all 21 sites for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during weekdays - including county holidays.

Volunteer opportunities are also welcome this summer; register on their website to help out.

Gwinnett County's free meals program will last from May 31 to August 2. Families can find pickup locations around the county.

See a list below of all 21 sites:

BERKELEY LAKE

Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center

4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

BUFORD

DACULA

Dacula Park Activity Building

2735 Auburn Avenue

DULUTH

Shorty Howell Park

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

LAWRENCEVILLE

LILBURN

Bryson Park

5075 Lawrenceville Highway

5075 Lawrenceville Highway Lilburn Activity Building

788 Hillcrest Road

788 Hillcrest Road Mountain Park Depot

5050 Five Forks Trickum Road

LOGANVILLE

Vines Park

3500 Oak Grove Road

NORCROSS

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard Graves Park

1540 Graves Road

1540 Graves Road Lucky Shoals Park

Community Recreation Center

4651 Britt Road

SNELLVILLE

Lenora Park Gym

4515 Lenora Church Road

4515 Lenora Church Road OneStop Centerville

3025 Bethany Church Road

STONE MOUNTAIN

DeShong Park

2859 North DeShong Road

SUWANEE