Some see a crisis in the future of teaching in Georgia

Nationwide, fewer college students are pursuing careers in education.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As veteran educators retire and fewer students pursue careers in the classroom, some believe there is a crisis when it comes to the future of teaching all over the country.

The University of Georgia’s College of Education has seen a 15% decline in enrollment over the past five years. Despite the challenges he knows he’ll face after graduation, senior Olante Douglas isn’t wavering over his decision to become a teacher.

“Being a teacher, you lift the kids, but they also uplift you,” Douglas said. “Having that positive energy every day really kept me going.”

Douglas planned to pursue a career in cybersecurity. His plans changed after a summer helping out in an elementary school classroom.

He’s well aware of the decline in the number of college students earning degrees in education.

“So far, we’ve had two classes that focused on current issues in education,” Douglas said. “Teachers talk about it."

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, the number of students earning degrees in education dropped nationwide from 105,000 in 2000 to just over 85,000 in 2020.

A 2015 report released by the Georgia Department of Education stated that 44% of all public school teachers are leaving the profession within the first five years on the job. Most teachers surveyed said they were unlikely to recommend teaching as a profession.

“We’re in crisis mode, and if we don’t do something, it’s going to continue to get worse,” Dr. Denise Spangler said, Dean of the College of Education at UGA.

Spangler is concerned not only about the decline in new teachers but also the burnout rate of current teachers.

“We’re seeing teachers at the 15, 20, and 25-year mark leaving,” Spangler said. “The pipeline is leaking at that end, and it’s leaking getting into the profession.”

Spangler says the COVID-19 pandemic magnified issues, like concerns about pay and unreasonable expectations placed on teachers.

Olante Douglas has heard it all.

“I’ll be like, do I really want to do this?” Douglas said. “I think about it, and here I am, still going.”