Clarkston High School students will run AJC Peachtree Road Race in honor of Ahmaud Arbery

Jakari Wade will run his third race with Arbery in mind.

ATLANTA — As thousands of runners prepare for the AJC Peachtree Road Race, there's a group of Clarkston High School students that plan to lace up their sneakers with a special purpose.

Jakari Wade will be among them.

It will be his third race. This year, he and a group of LEAD ambassadors will run in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.

"This is something that he loved to do," Wade said.

It's something that he loves to do too.

Arbery was an aspiring electrician who was jogging when he was chased, cornered and killed in a south Georgia neighborhood. The Atlanta Track Club started Run with Maud 5K to celebrate his life and remember how he changed state law.

The Atlanta Track Club is also behind the largest 10K in the world. Wade said that's why it's the perfect stage to remind people though Arbery's life was cut short-- his impact is still felt beyond the finish line.

"This is just a continuation of us being with him, remembering him," Wade said.

He says this purpose, and running, helps him gain a greater understanding of himself.

LEAD Ambassadors are part of a youth development program. Some have created art for the race and others will run in it. Wade, who is now interning for the nonprofit, said it's all part of the organization's mission of teaching young men to be active members of society and reach out to new crowds for the Fourth of July.

"Juneteenth was our holiday," he said, "but we want to be able to connect with the community."

Ultimately, the point of Wade's work is to show how people like him can overcome any obstacle -- even a grueling race -- and inspire other boys to take on challenges.

"Make those guys better than what I am," he said.

It's one of his favorite parts of giving back. As for Atlanta's Fourth of July tradition, he says he's ready.