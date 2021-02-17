Three Atlanta schools in running for Home Depot grants to HBCUs

The company is giving $1 million across 30 grants nationwide ranging from $20,000 to $75,000.

ATLANTA — Three Atlanta schools are in the running for a series of grants Home Depot is making to 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

The Atlanta-based company says it will be granting $1 million in grants, each totaling $20,000-75,000, as part of the "Retool your School" program.

Students, alumni and supporters will be able to vote for their school of choice using the school's hashtag (see full list here) on Twitter or Instagram, or by voting at retoolyourschool.com.

The three Atlanta schools in the running are Clark Atlanta, Spelman and Interdenominational Theological Center.

Four additional schools in Georgia are also in the running - Albany State, Fort Valley State, Savannah State and Paine College in Augusta.