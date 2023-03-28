Troup County School System announces alternate bus routes in wake of tornado impact

Though children will be able to return to the classroom Wednesday, the district has announced alternate bus routes and stops for some students.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County schools will be back open Wednesday after an EF-3 tornado tore through the area, suspending classes for the start of the week.

Though children will be able to return to the classroom, the district has announced alternate bus routes and stops for some students. These routes will continue throughout the week with the district anticipating to return to normal pick-up spots after spring break.

Below are the adjusted bus routes:

West Point Elementary & Long Cane Middle School | Pick-up times

Students who ride buses 03-68

West Point Rd. & Lovelace Rd. | 6:54 a.m.

West Point Rd. & First Ave. | 6:55 a.m.

West Point Rd. & W. Smith Rd. | 6:57 a.m.

West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Rd. | 7:07 a.m.

West Point Elementary | Drop-off times

Students who ride buses off 03-68

West Point Rd. & Lovelace Rd. | 2:41 p.m.

West Point Rd. & First Ave. | 2:42 p.m.

West Point Rd. & W. Smith Rd. | 2:43 p.m.

West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Rd. | 2:54 p.m.

Long Cane Middle School | Drop-off times



Students who ride buses off 03-68

West Point Rd. & Ann Murphy Rd | 4:13 p.m.

West Point Rd. & Lovelace Rd. | 4:28 p.m.

West Point Rd. & W. Smith Rd. | 4:29 p.m.

Any families with questions about these locations or times are asked to please call the TCSS Transportation office at 706-812-7935. The district said it will continue to monitor road conditions and provide updates as necessary.

What we know about the Troup County tornado

An EF-3 tornado wreaked devastation in Troup County and tracked into Meriwether County, surveyors said Monday.

In its preliminary report, the National Weather Service said Sunday's storms produced a tornado that reached peak winds of 150 mph. Surveyors said the tornado's path stretched 20.65 miles, starting in Troup County and ending in the Pine Mountain area of Meriwether County.

The NWS said the tornado formed around 6:49 a.m. Sunday and spun until 7:19 a.m., meaning the storm lasted around 30 minutes.