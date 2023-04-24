Drake reschedules July Atlanta concert dates

Other dates in June and July in cities including Dallas and Miami have been rescheduled.

ATLANTA — Drake will be postponing two scheduled concerts at State Farm Arena in Atlanta that were set for early July.

It's part of a broader rescheduling of certain dates for his highly-anticipated "It's All A Blur" Tour, his first in five years.

According to a release, the Atlanta concert dates of July 1 and 2 will now be rescheduled to Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26.

Any tickets purchased for the July shows will be good for the September shows, tour organizers said.

Drake, who was in Atlanta as recently as December to perform at State Farm Arena for Lil Baby's birthday, is joined by Atlanta rapper 21 Savage on the tour.

Other dates in June and July in New Orleans, Houston, Nashville, Dallas and Miami have also been rescheduled.

The reshuffling of some dates comes with the addition of shows in Inglewood, Calif., Brooklyn, Glendale, Ariz., Nashville, Columbus, Ohio, Memphis, Denver, Austin and Charlotte.

"‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list," a release said.