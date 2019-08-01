The state attorney for Cook County in Illinois held a press conference Tuesday discussing allegations of sexual assault against R. Kelly, in the wake of a controversial docuseries.

The six-part series "Surviving R. Kelly" debuted Jan. 3 on Lifetime and walks through R. Kelly's high-profile relationships with young women, some of whom met the singer when they were as young as 12.

In the press conference from Chicago, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx called the allegations against the singer "deeply, deeply disturbing," but pleaded for any more potential victims related to the allegations to come forward.

"It is our job at the Cook County State Attorney's Office to investigate claims in the interest of justice and public safety," Foxx said. "I should stress that it takes courage to relive and repeatedly re-experience trauma by telling the story of sexual victimization, but we rely heavily on victim accounts and witness statements to prosecute cases of sexual assault and domestic violence."

Foxx told a room of reporters that her office has been "in contact with those who have information related to claims here in Cook County," which includes two families.

Foxx said she understands the fear for survivors of sexual assault of coming forward to share their stories, but said it is an essential step in seeking justice.

"Please come forward," Foxx encouraged. "There is nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses."

If anyone does want to come forward, Foxx said they could call 773-674-6492.

TMZ reported Tuesday that sources confirmed the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into allegations made in the series. On Tuesday, the Fulton County D.A. said he had “no comment” on media reports that R&B star is the subject of a criminal investigation in Fulton County.

The Blast also cited sources confirming the investigation, stating that Fulton County officials are actively investigating R. Kelly and the mansion he used to own in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Foxx said they have not had contact with officials from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

For years, pre-teens and teenagers have come forward admitting to having a sexual relationship with the star. The adult women he has had public relationships with describe him as physically and sexually abusive.

In 1998, sex tapes surfaced that appeared to show R. Kelly with underage girls. He was charged with 14 counts of child pornography but was acquitted on all charges in 2008.

R. Kelly – whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – has never been convicted of a crime, and in many of the allegations, he was never charged with one.

