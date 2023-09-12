Sandy Springs elementary principal to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Laryn Nelson, the principal at Lake Forest Elementary, is set to spin the wheel on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EST.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs elementary school principal will appear on "Wheel of Fortune" Wednesday evening.

Laryn Nelson, the principal at Lake Forest Elementary, is set to spin the wheel on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EST. You'll be able to watch her on 11Alive.

According to Nelson's school bio, she has worked in education for more than three decades-- and has been leading Lake Forest Elementary for several years.

The Lake Forest Administration team said it will be cheering Ms. Nelson on!