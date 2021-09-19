Here's how much it would cost to live in the Byers home from 'Stranger Things'

The home from the popular Netflix series is located in Fayetteville, Ga.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — It's sometimes easy to overlook that many of the familiar locations and landmarks in your favorite TV shows are actually real places. In the case of houses, they're often actually up for sale to regular buyers.

One of the most popular shows that's been filmed around metro Atlanta in recent years is "Stranger Things," and a central piece of the setting in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, actually exists in Fayetteville, about 35 minutes south of Atlanta.

The Byers house - where main characters Joyce Byers and her sons Jonathan and Will Byers live - is not currently for sale, but it was on the a year ago, according to Zillow.

The website comparethemarket.com.au recently looked at some of the costs of what it would take to live in real-life TV locations, and the Byers house down in Fayette County turns out to be pretty obtainable.

The site pegged the average price of comparable homes in the area just shy of $300,000 - $299,122. That lines up fairly closely with the price Zillow says it was listed at in September 2020, $330,000.

Zillow's listing for the home - located at 149 Coastline Rd. in Fayetteville - puts it on a roughly six-acre lot, which makes it a little hard to compare to neighboring properties that have substantially smaller footprints. Still, it's likely there's at least a little bit of a fame premium baked into those estimates.