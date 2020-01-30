ATLANTA — Georgia did not make the grade when it comes to tobacco use and exposure.

According to the American Lung Association, Georgia received several F's across several categories related to the habit.

Area

Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding -- F

Strength of Smokefree Workplace laws -- D

Level of state tobacco taxes -- F

Coverage to access compared to services to quit tobacco -- F

Minimum age of sale for tobacco products -- F

The call to protect teens seems to be more urgent than ever.

State legislators are considering a new bill that would raise the minimum age to buy vaping products from 18 to 21, something the federal government has already moved to do. It would also increase penalties for selling them to minors and restrict packaging that appeals to young people.

RELATED: Nurse’s worst nightmare: Teenage son rushed into her ER

It would also require schools to teach students about the dangers of vaping. The bill is written to "require local boards of education to prescribe mandatory instruction and a minimum course of study concerning the dangers of smoking and vaping; to provide for the implementation of such course of study."

Advocates for the e-cigarette industry say vaping products save lives by helping smokers quit.

RELATED: Georgia lawmakers weigh vaping crackdown with bill targeting teen protection and education

