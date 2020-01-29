ATLANTA — One of Georgia's most well-known art and design colleges is keeping a close eye on the spread of coronavirus - in no small part because they have a campus in China.

With the ongoing concern regarding the Wuhan coronavirus in China, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) said in a statement on Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the situation in China and in Hong Kong where its campus is.

"The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff are the university's top priorities," the college said in a statement. "Therefore, SCAD is closely monitoring the situation in China and actively communicating with our student body from the impacted region. Out of an abundance of caution, the university is equipping them with information about symptoms and university wellness resources.”

SCAD officials said they are working to ensure that everyone involved has the information necessary to ensure they are informed about symptoms and resources available to those on their campus.

With about 6,000 current coronavirus cases, Georgia Tech said on Wednesday that it was canceling its spring study abroad sessions which take place in Shenzhen, about 15 miles to the northwest of Hong Kong.

Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated and the location of the majority of the reported cases, is nearly 600 miles north of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong campus of SCAD opened in September 2010 in the city's historic former North Kowloon Magistry building.

