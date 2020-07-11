Atlanta Public Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Lisa Herring's diagnosis was shared in a school statement on Friday.

ATLANTA — One of the main people in charge of steering one of Georgia's largest school systems through the COVID-19 pandemic now says she has tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Lisa Herring, the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a school system spokesperson said on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the school system said Herring tested positive this week and is now quarantining, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and taking other precautions.

The notice didn't say how severe the case appeared to be or how many people tied to school operations are being sought in contact tracing efforts.

"Throughout this pandemic, APS has taken extraordinary steps to protect our students, teachers, administrators, employees, parents and grandparents, and has made decisions in collaboration with public health officials and in consideration of public health guidelines and data," the school system said in its statement.

One of the most recent decisions, delaying in-person learning until 2021, has drawn mixed reactions from parents, with some threatening to unenroll their children.

The school system had originally made plans to have some students head back to class on Oct. 26 if COVID numbers in the region remained below a certain level. However, before that day came, the school system delayed reopening to students until at least January.

In the decision, Herring shared that it came after COVID data in the area began to trend in the wrong direction. A vocal group of parents, however, made it clear that they at least wanted an in-person option.

In Friday's announcement, APS thanked the community, parents, and stakeholders who had been "vigilant in putting the best needs and education" of students first.