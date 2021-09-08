Metro Atlanta deputy fire chief dies from COVID-19

He had been with Carroll County since 1990.

TEMPLE, Ga. — A Carroll County Fire Rescue deputy chief has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a post on social media.

On Aug. 9, the county said Tommy Hopson was "in the battle of his life with this terrible illness."

The Temple Police Department, where he was a long-time resident, announced Monday on Facebook that Hopson's "battle with Covid has come to an end and our Lord God has called him home."

Hopson had been with the fire department since 1990. He was just promoted in November.