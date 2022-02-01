Cobb County extends COVID emergency declaration another 30 days

The COVID declaration of emergency will now be in place until Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County has extended its COVID declaration of emergency another 30 days.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed the second extension due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The initial extension was expected to expire on Saturday, Feb. 19 but has been extended another 30 days "unless terminated sooner in light of data reflecting a sufficient degree of reduced transmission," a release stated.

The declaration allows the county to continue to use its emergency operations plan, have virtual meetings when necessary, and "encourages all Cobb County citizens to (1) get vaccinated; (2) wear a mask in public indoor places if unvaccinated; and (3) avoid crowds and gatherings if sick."