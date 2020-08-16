COVID-19 case at Floyd County middle school; More than 70 had 'close contact'

They did not say if the person who tested positive was a teacher or student.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A spokesperson with Floyd County Schools said that someone at Coosa Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

Lenora McEntire Doss said that around 73 students/staff had been in close contact with this person and "are receiving additional correspondence from the school."

She did not say if the person who tested positive was a teacher or student and did not say if the students who had close contact would have to go into quarantine.

In a statement, she said: "We continue to encourage all families to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues (diarrhea)."

