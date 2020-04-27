ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that dine-in services at restaurants are allowed to reopen today, but only if certain guidelines are followed.

The announcement came as a shock to many across the nation and brought on many controversial responses. Now, all eyes are on Georgia.

Things will look a little different if you do plan to dine out. There are 39 provisions in all for restaurants that Gov. Kemp has put in place. The executive order issued more guidance on what steps restaurants should take if they want to reopen their doors next week

As a customer, these are the changes you will notice as you dine-in.

Masks required. Employees must wear face masks. The coverings need to be cleaned or replaced daily.

Signs up. You'll see signs posted on entrances, particularly stating that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 is permitted in the facility.

Provide sanitizer. Restaurants will now provide you with hand sanitizer, including contactless hand sanitizing stations when available.

Social distancing. Not only will employees practice social distancing, you'll likely see more space between tables and new layouts at the restaurants. You also won't be able to have large parties -- no more than six people to a table.

Sanitize frequently. Between diners, staff will be cleaning and sanitizing table condiments, digital ordering devices, check presenters, self-service areas, tabletops, and commonly touched areas, and discarding single-use items.

No self-service stations. You won't see any items from self-service drink, condiment, utensil, and tableware stations. The restaurants will be using rolled silverware and eliminate table presets. Also, there won't be any salad bars or buffets.

Use paper menus or technology. Restaurants will be using more paper menus, mobile ordering, mobile access to menus to plan in advance, text on arrival for seating, and contactless payment options.

Barriers encouraged. Similar to grocery stores and other retailers, you will likely see plexiglas when you pay at the counter in order to provide a barrier.

Click here to see the full list of guidelines.

