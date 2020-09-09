x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,128 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/27-9/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/13-8/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07.
  • There have been 287,286 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,937 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,906.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,460.
  • There have been 25,845 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 256 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 8, there were 1,612 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25861    551

Gwinnett    25376    361

Cobb    18005    406

DeKalb    17237    324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16663    141

Hall    8189    133

Chatham    7592    132

Clayton    6721    149

Richmond    6366    143

Muscogee    5653    152

Bibb    5619    142

Cherokee    5271    83

Henry    4633    90

Whitfield    4177    55

Clarke    4109    35

Lowndes    3618    72

Forsyth    3422    37

Columbia    3366    51

Douglas    3293    68

Glynn    3238    84

Dougherty    3045    180

Houston    2814    73

Troup    2669    91

Bartow    2599    75

Floyd    2560    35

Bulloch    2519    23

Paulding    2491    42

Carroll    2463    63

Unknown    2409    3

Newton    2406    67

Coweta    2357    33

Barrow    1927    43

Coffee    1876    40

Baldwin    1858    55

Colquitt    1825    30

Rockdale    1724    32

Jackson    1696    27

Fayette    1644    43

Walton    1623    49

Gordon    1621    32

Tift    1596    52

Chattahoochee    1461    2

Laurens    1455    52

Thomas    1422    58

Habersham    1411    65

Ware    1389    49

Polk    1295    17

Spalding    1230    54

Effingham    1209    20

Walker    1179    26

Toombs    1178    30

Camden    1111    7

Decatur    1040    22

Wayne    1025    26

Liberty    978    19

Catoosa    967    16

Bryan    956    9

Appling    941    25

Stephens    909    29

Sumter    893    60

Emanuel    877    24

Lumpkin    790    12

Gilmer    775    9

Harris    753    21

Mitchell    741    45

Dawson    740    7

Murray    734    4

Jefferson    727    20

Tattnall    722    8

Burke    702    9

Grady    702    17

Upson    693    59

Ben Hill    685    18

Jeff Davis    672    13

Lee    658    25

Chattooga    649    6

Putnam    646    21

Oconee    635    21

Washington    631    7

Franklin    627    11

Monroe    616    44

White    598    16

Madison    594    8

Peach    594    18

Butts    591    41

Charlton    589    6

Pickens    558    8

Bacon    547    10

Pierce    543    14

McDuffie    538    13

Union    538    14

Cook    526    12

Elbert    526    1

Worth    516    29

Fannin    509    8

Meriwether    508    11

Crisp    504    15

Jones    498    4

Brooks    487    24

Greene    476    21

Hart    456    11

Morgan    441    2

Early    436    32

Atkinson    422    3

Banks    418    6

Berrien    413    10

Bleckley    398    17

Evans    391    5

Candler    387    16

Stewart    386    11

Johnson    383    14

Haralson    375    8

Hancock    372    39

Telfair    364    15

Dodge    356    9

Jenkins    351    27

Lamar    334    17

Screven    327    9

Terrell    324    31

Randolph    322    27

Brantley    321    8

Seminole    314    8

Clinch    313    5

Wilkinson    305    17

Rabun    301    7

Dooly    298    14

Oglethorpe    294    11

Pike    291    8

Turner    287    21

Pulaski    279    11

Lanier    278    5

McIntosh    266    6

Irwin    250    4

Montgomery    250    4

Towns    240    7

Wilkes    239    3

Echols    238    2

Treutlen    233    5

Miller    230    1

Calhoun    229    7

Wilcox    228    20

Dade    225    4

Macon    214    10

Lincoln    201    7

Jasper    200    4

Long    197    3

Heard    180    5

Marion    178    6

Twiggs    172    7

Taylor    169    8

Crawford    162    4

Wheeler    160    8

Talbot    155    5

Warren    124    5

Clay    115    2

Schley    101    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    41    2

Glascock    35    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

