Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,128 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/27-9/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/13-8/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07.

There have been 287,286 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,937 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,906.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,460.

There have been 25,845 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 256 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 8, there were 1,612 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25861 551

Gwinnett 25376 361

Cobb 18005 406

DeKalb 17237 324

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16663 141

Hall 8189 133

Chatham 7592 132

Clayton 6721 149

Richmond 6366 143

Muscogee 5653 152

Bibb 5619 142

Cherokee 5271 83

Henry 4633 90

Whitfield 4177 55

Clarke 4109 35

Lowndes 3618 72

Forsyth 3422 37

Columbia 3366 51

Douglas 3293 68

Glynn 3238 84

Dougherty 3045 180

Houston 2814 73

Troup 2669 91

Bartow 2599 75

Floyd 2560 35

Bulloch 2519 23

Paulding 2491 42

Carroll 2463 63

Unknown 2409 3

Newton 2406 67

Coweta 2357 33

Barrow 1927 43

Coffee 1876 40

Baldwin 1858 55

Colquitt 1825 30

Rockdale 1724 32

Jackson 1696 27

Fayette 1644 43

Walton 1623 49

Gordon 1621 32

Tift 1596 52

Chattahoochee 1461 2

Laurens 1455 52

Thomas 1422 58

Habersham 1411 65

Ware 1389 49

Polk 1295 17

Spalding 1230 54

Effingham 1209 20

Walker 1179 26

Toombs 1178 30

Camden 1111 7

Decatur 1040 22

Wayne 1025 26

Liberty 978 19

Catoosa 967 16

Bryan 956 9

Appling 941 25

Stephens 909 29

Sumter 893 60

Emanuel 877 24

Lumpkin 790 12

Gilmer 775 9

Harris 753 21

Mitchell 741 45

Dawson 740 7

Murray 734 4

Jefferson 727 20

Tattnall 722 8

Burke 702 9

Grady 702 17

Upson 693 59

Ben Hill 685 18

Jeff Davis 672 13

Lee 658 25

Chattooga 649 6

Putnam 646 21

Oconee 635 21

Washington 631 7

Franklin 627 11

Monroe 616 44

White 598 16

Madison 594 8

Peach 594 18

Butts 591 41

Charlton 589 6

Pickens 558 8

Bacon 547 10

Pierce 543 14

McDuffie 538 13

Union 538 14

Cook 526 12

Elbert 526 1

Worth 516 29

Fannin 509 8

Meriwether 508 11

Crisp 504 15

Jones 498 4

Brooks 487 24

Greene 476 21

Hart 456 11

Morgan 441 2

Early 436 32

Atkinson 422 3

Banks 418 6

Berrien 413 10

Bleckley 398 17

Evans 391 5

Candler 387 16

Stewart 386 11

Johnson 383 14

Haralson 375 8

Hancock 372 39

Telfair 364 15

Dodge 356 9

Jenkins 351 27

Lamar 334 17

Screven 327 9

Terrell 324 31

Randolph 322 27

Brantley 321 8

Seminole 314 8

Clinch 313 5

Wilkinson 305 17

Rabun 301 7

Dooly 298 14

Oglethorpe 294 11

Pike 291 8

Turner 287 21

Pulaski 279 11

Lanier 278 5

McIntosh 266 6

Irwin 250 4

Montgomery 250 4

Towns 240 7

Wilkes 239 3

Echols 238 2

Treutlen 233 5

Miller 230 1

Calhoun 229 7

Wilcox 228 20

Dade 225 4

Macon 214 10

Lincoln 201 7

Jasper 200 4

Long 197 3

Heard 180 5

Marion 178 6

Twiggs 172 7

Taylor 169 8

Crawford 162 4

Wheeler 160 8

Talbot 155 5

Warren 124 5

Clay 115 2

Schley 101 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 41 2

Glascock 35 2

Quitman 31 1