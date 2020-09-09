Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,128 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/27-9/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/13-8/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07.
- There have been 287,286 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,937 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,906.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,460.
- There have been 25,845 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 256 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 8, there were 1,612 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25861 551
Gwinnett 25376 361
Cobb 18005 406
DeKalb 17237 324
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16663 141
Hall 8189 133
Chatham 7592 132
Clayton 6721 149
Richmond 6366 143
Muscogee 5653 152
Bibb 5619 142
Cherokee 5271 83
Henry 4633 90
Whitfield 4177 55
Clarke 4109 35
Lowndes 3618 72
Forsyth 3422 37
Columbia 3366 51
Douglas 3293 68
Glynn 3238 84
Dougherty 3045 180
Houston 2814 73
Troup 2669 91
Bartow 2599 75
Floyd 2560 35
Bulloch 2519 23
Paulding 2491 42
Carroll 2463 63
Unknown 2409 3
Newton 2406 67
Coweta 2357 33
Barrow 1927 43
Coffee 1876 40
Baldwin 1858 55
Colquitt 1825 30
Rockdale 1724 32
Jackson 1696 27
Fayette 1644 43
Walton 1623 49
Gordon 1621 32
Tift 1596 52
Chattahoochee 1461 2
Laurens 1455 52
Thomas 1422 58
Habersham 1411 65
Ware 1389 49
Polk 1295 17
Spalding 1230 54
Effingham 1209 20
Walker 1179 26
Toombs 1178 30
Camden 1111 7
Decatur 1040 22
Wayne 1025 26
Liberty 978 19
Catoosa 967 16
Bryan 956 9
Appling 941 25
Stephens 909 29
Sumter 893 60
Emanuel 877 24
Lumpkin 790 12
Gilmer 775 9
Harris 753 21
Mitchell 741 45
Dawson 740 7
Murray 734 4
Jefferson 727 20
Tattnall 722 8
Burke 702 9
Grady 702 17
Upson 693 59
Ben Hill 685 18
Jeff Davis 672 13
Lee 658 25
Chattooga 649 6
Putnam 646 21
Oconee 635 21
Washington 631 7
Franklin 627 11
Monroe 616 44
White 598 16
Madison 594 8
Peach 594 18
Butts 591 41
Charlton 589 6
Pickens 558 8
Bacon 547 10
Pierce 543 14
McDuffie 538 13
Union 538 14
Cook 526 12
Elbert 526 1
Worth 516 29
Fannin 509 8
Meriwether 508 11
Crisp 504 15
Jones 498 4
Brooks 487 24
Greene 476 21
Hart 456 11
Morgan 441 2
Early 436 32
Atkinson 422 3
Banks 418 6
Berrien 413 10
Bleckley 398 17
Evans 391 5
Candler 387 16
Stewart 386 11
Johnson 383 14
Haralson 375 8
Hancock 372 39
Telfair 364 15
Dodge 356 9
Jenkins 351 27
Lamar 334 17
Screven 327 9
Terrell 324 31
Randolph 322 27
Brantley 321 8
Seminole 314 8
Clinch 313 5
Wilkinson 305 17
Rabun 301 7
Dooly 298 14
Oglethorpe 294 11
Pike 291 8
Turner 287 21
Pulaski 279 11
Lanier 278 5
McIntosh 266 6
Irwin 250 4
Montgomery 250 4
Towns 240 7
Wilkes 239 3
Echols 238 2
Treutlen 233 5
Miller 230 1
Calhoun 229 7
Wilcox 228 20
Dade 225 4
Macon 214 10
Lincoln 201 7
Jasper 200 4
Long 197 3
Heard 180 5
Marion 178 6
Twiggs 172 7
Taylor 169 8
Crawford 162 4
Wheeler 160 8
Talbot 155 5
Warren 124 5
Clay 115 2
Schley 101 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 41 2
Glascock 35 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0