x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Aug. 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,538 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/31-8/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/17-7/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.50.
Credit: Ga. DPH
As of August 13, 2020, these are the COVID-19 related deaths reported in Georgia.
  • There have been 228,668 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,515 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,313 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.
Credit: Ga DPH
As of August 13, 2020, these are the new COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia.
  • There have been 21,581 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 202 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 282.64.
Credit: Ga DPH
As of August 13, 2020, here's a look at new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers in Georgia
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 13, there were 2807 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton    21373    462

Gwinnett    20900    282

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16659    98

DeKalb    14563    251

Cobb    14463    332

Hall    6339    103

Chatham    6040    90

Clayton    5301    115

Muscogee    4930    105

Richmond    4718    95

Bibb    3835    75

Cherokee    3796    66

Whitfield    3654    34

Henry    3537    56

Lowndes    3257    50

Douglas    2812    56

Unknown    2783    8

Dougherty    2776    172

Glynn    2672    53

Columbia    2456    28

Forsyth    2455    26

Troup    2354    73

Clarke    2166    19

Houston    2079    62

Bartow    1968    64

Carroll    1933    52

Newton    1914    46

Paulding    1809    25

Floyd    1692    18

Coweta    1625    26

Colquitt    1586    24

Coffee    1537    30

Rockdale    1411    24

Tift    1380    44

Barrow    1367    33

Bulloch    1338    17

Gordon    1285    23

Fayette    1210    32

Walton    1210    40

Ware    1186    31

Habersham    1183    51

Thomas    1147    44

Jackson    1122    17

Baldwin    1115    42

Laurens    1075    17

Spalding    990    42

Polk    901    11

Wayne    846    12

Decatur    837    16

Camden    825    5

Toombs    816    9

Liberty    784    7

Chattahoochee    778    2

Effingham    775    5

Sumter    768    56

Walker    760    16

Appling    733    19

Bryan    701    8

Catoosa    686    11

Stephens    676    14

Harris    674    17

Mitchell    659    41

Gilmer    658    4

Murray    627    2

Upson    574    49

Lee    569    23

Tattnall    558    2

Emanuel    547    11

Grady    538    7

Jefferson    536    9

Washington    518    2

Burke    508    7

Butts    497    39

Ben Hill    495    5

Jeff Davis    491    8

Monroe    474    29

Worth    461    23

Oconee    459    15

Cook    456    6

Putnam    454    18

Bacon    452    8

Dawson    450    5

Charlton    444    3

Franklin    434    6

Pickens    430    5

Pierce    429    9

Madison    428    7

Brooks    419    17

Meriwether    411    6

Peach    411    15

Crisp    401    15

McDuffie    389    10

Lumpkin    381    7

Elbert    376    1

White    376    6

Early    373    32

Fannin    360    5

Greene    339    12

Atkinson    331    3

Hancock    331    35

Hart    331    8

Jones    327    4

Berrien    324    1

Chattooga    324    4

Union    313    7

Terrell    307    30

Morgan    301    0

Telfair    299    12

Evans    291    3

Banks    288    5

Lamar    283    13

Randolph    276    26

Candler    271    7

Dooly    262    14

Brantley    261    6

Bleckley    260    10

Turner    260    18

Stewart    257    9

Jenkins    256    24

Johnson    253    12

Dodge    240    3

Oglethorpe    238    7

Haralson    237    7

Pike    232    6

Rabun    230    3

Seminole    229    5

Lanier    227    4

Echols    225    2

Wilkinson    223    12

Screven    220    9

Calhoun    211    6

Clinch    209    4

McIntosh    201    3

Wilkes    196    3

Wilcox    188    19

Macon    185    10

Irwin    174    1

Jasper    171    2

Montgomery    159    2

Marion    157    5

Towns    155    2

Lincoln    154    5

Miller    152    0

Heard    149    5

Talbot    143    3

Dade    138    2

Long    136    2

Treutlen    135    3

Pulaski    132    3

Twiggs    127    4

Crawford    107    0

Wheeler    100    1

Taylor    99    3

Clay    96    2

Warren    89    1

Schley    77    1

Baker    68    3

Webster    39    2

Quitman    31    1

Glascock    26    1

Taliaferro    14    0

Related Articles

   