Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Aug. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,538 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/31-8/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/17-7/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.50.
- There have been 228,668 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,515 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,313 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.
- There have been 21,581 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 202 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 282.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 13, there were 2807 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Fulton 21373 462
Gwinnett 20900 282
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16659 98
DeKalb 14563 251
Cobb 14463 332
Hall 6339 103
Chatham 6040 90
Clayton 5301 115
Muscogee 4930 105
Richmond 4718 95
Bibb 3835 75
Cherokee 3796 66
Whitfield 3654 34
Henry 3537 56
Lowndes 3257 50
Douglas 2812 56
Unknown 2783 8
Dougherty 2776 172
Glynn 2672 53
Columbia 2456 28
Forsyth 2455 26
Troup 2354 73
Clarke 2166 19
Houston 2079 62
Bartow 1968 64
Carroll 1933 52
Newton 1914 46
Paulding 1809 25
Floyd 1692 18
Coweta 1625 26
Colquitt 1586 24
Coffee 1537 30
Rockdale 1411 24
Tift 1380 44
Barrow 1367 33
Bulloch 1338 17
Gordon 1285 23
Fayette 1210 32
Walton 1210 40
Ware 1186 31
Habersham 1183 51
Thomas 1147 44
Jackson 1122 17
Baldwin 1115 42
Laurens 1075 17
Spalding 990 42
Polk 901 11
Wayne 846 12
Decatur 837 16
Camden 825 5
Toombs 816 9
Liberty 784 7
Chattahoochee 778 2
Effingham 775 5
Sumter 768 56
Walker 760 16
Appling 733 19
Bryan 701 8
Catoosa 686 11
Stephens 676 14
Harris 674 17
Mitchell 659 41
Gilmer 658 4
Murray 627 2
Upson 574 49
Lee 569 23
Tattnall 558 2
Emanuel 547 11
Grady 538 7
Jefferson 536 9
Washington 518 2
Burke 508 7
Butts 497 39
Ben Hill 495 5
Jeff Davis 491 8
Monroe 474 29
Worth 461 23
Oconee 459 15
Cook 456 6
Putnam 454 18
Bacon 452 8
Dawson 450 5
Charlton 444 3
Franklin 434 6
Pickens 430 5
Pierce 429 9
Madison 428 7
Brooks 419 17
Meriwether 411 6
Peach 411 15
Crisp 401 15
McDuffie 389 10
Lumpkin 381 7
Elbert 376 1
White 376 6
Early 373 32
Fannin 360 5
Greene 339 12
Atkinson 331 3
Hancock 331 35
Hart 331 8
Jones 327 4
Berrien 324 1
Chattooga 324 4
Union 313 7
Terrell 307 30
Morgan 301 0
Telfair 299 12
Evans 291 3
Banks 288 5
Lamar 283 13
Randolph 276 26
Candler 271 7
Dooly 262 14
Brantley 261 6
Bleckley 260 10
Turner 260 18
Stewart 257 9
Jenkins 256 24
Johnson 253 12
Dodge 240 3
Oglethorpe 238 7
Haralson 237 7
Pike 232 6
Rabun 230 3
Seminole 229 5
Lanier 227 4
Echols 225 2
Wilkinson 223 12
Screven 220 9
Calhoun 211 6
Clinch 209 4
McIntosh 201 3
Wilkes 196 3
Wilcox 188 19
Macon 185 10
Irwin 174 1
Jasper 171 2
Montgomery 159 2
Marion 157 5
Towns 155 2
Lincoln 154 5
Miller 152 0
Heard 149 5
Talbot 143 3
Dade 138 2
Long 136 2
Treutlen 135 3
Pulaski 132 3
Twiggs 127 4
Crawford 107 0
Wheeler 100 1
Taylor 99 3
Clay 96 2
Warren 89 1
Schley 77 1
Baker 68 3
Webster 39 2
Quitman 31 1
Glascock 26 1
Taliaferro 14 0