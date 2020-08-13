Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Aug. 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,538 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/31-8/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/17-7/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.50.

There have been 228,668 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,515 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,313 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.

There have been 21,581 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 202 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 282.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 13, there were 2807 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton 21373 462

Gwinnett 20900 282

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16659 98

DeKalb 14563 251

Cobb 14463 332

Hall 6339 103

Chatham 6040 90

Clayton 5301 115

Muscogee 4930 105

Richmond 4718 95

Bibb 3835 75

Cherokee 3796 66

Whitfield 3654 34

Henry 3537 56

Lowndes 3257 50

Douglas 2812 56

Unknown 2783 8

Dougherty 2776 172

Glynn 2672 53

Columbia 2456 28

Forsyth 2455 26

Troup 2354 73

Clarke 2166 19

Houston 2079 62

Bartow 1968 64

Carroll 1933 52

Newton 1914 46

Paulding 1809 25

Floyd 1692 18

Coweta 1625 26

Colquitt 1586 24

Coffee 1537 30

Rockdale 1411 24

Tift 1380 44

Barrow 1367 33

Bulloch 1338 17

Gordon 1285 23

Fayette 1210 32

Walton 1210 40

Ware 1186 31

Habersham 1183 51

Thomas 1147 44

Jackson 1122 17

Baldwin 1115 42

Laurens 1075 17

Spalding 990 42

Polk 901 11

Wayne 846 12

Decatur 837 16

Camden 825 5

Toombs 816 9

Liberty 784 7

Chattahoochee 778 2

Effingham 775 5

Sumter 768 56

Walker 760 16

Appling 733 19

Bryan 701 8

Catoosa 686 11

Stephens 676 14

Harris 674 17

Mitchell 659 41

Gilmer 658 4

Murray 627 2

Upson 574 49

Lee 569 23

Tattnall 558 2

Emanuel 547 11

Grady 538 7

Jefferson 536 9

Washington 518 2

Burke 508 7

Butts 497 39

Ben Hill 495 5

Jeff Davis 491 8

Monroe 474 29

Worth 461 23

Oconee 459 15

Cook 456 6

Putnam 454 18

Bacon 452 8

Dawson 450 5

Charlton 444 3

Franklin 434 6

Pickens 430 5

Pierce 429 9

Madison 428 7

Brooks 419 17

Meriwether 411 6

Peach 411 15

Crisp 401 15

McDuffie 389 10

Lumpkin 381 7

Elbert 376 1

White 376 6

Early 373 32

Fannin 360 5

Greene 339 12

Atkinson 331 3

Hancock 331 35

Hart 331 8

Jones 327 4

Berrien 324 1

Chattooga 324 4

Union 313 7

Terrell 307 30

Morgan 301 0

Telfair 299 12

Evans 291 3

Banks 288 5

Lamar 283 13

Randolph 276 26

Candler 271 7

Dooly 262 14

Brantley 261 6

Bleckley 260 10

Turner 260 18

Stewart 257 9

Jenkins 256 24

Johnson 253 12

Dodge 240 3

Oglethorpe 238 7

Haralson 237 7

Pike 232 6

Rabun 230 3

Seminole 229 5

Lanier 227 4

Echols 225 2

Wilkinson 223 12

Screven 220 9

Calhoun 211 6

Clinch 209 4

McIntosh 201 3

Wilkes 196 3

Wilcox 188 19

Macon 185 10

Irwin 174 1

Jasper 171 2

Montgomery 159 2

Marion 157 5

Towns 155 2

Lincoln 154 5

Miller 152 0

Heard 149 5

Talbot 143 3

Dade 138 2

Long 136 2

Treutlen 135 3

Pulaski 132 3

Twiggs 127 4

Crawford 107 0

Wheeler 100 1

Taylor 99 3

Clay 96 2

Warren 89 1

Schley 77 1

Baker 68 3

Webster 39 2

Quitman 31 1

Glascock 26 1