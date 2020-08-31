x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Monday, Aug. 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/18-8/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/4-8/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 270,471 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,498 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,257.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,102.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 24,604 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 32 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.93.
Credit: WXIA
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 31, there were 1,929 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    24891    518

Gwinnett    24252    336

Cobb    16966    391

DeKalb    16555    300

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16233    127

Hall    7714    125

Chatham    7065    121

Clayton    6478    138

Richmond    6040    126

Muscogee    5466    134

Bibb    5404    121

Cherokee    4856    78

Henry    4417    78

Whitfield    3989    51

Lowndes    3492    66

Douglas    3167    64

Columbia    3142    44

Forsyth    3091    33

Glynn    3041    70

Dougherty    2985    179

Clarke    2916    26

Houston    2629    67

Troup    2589    84

Unknown    2470    4

Bartow    2431    70

Carroll    2320    61

Newton    2306    61

Floyd    2277    32

Paulding    2269    34

Coweta    2249    26

Bulloch    2003    21

Coffee    1793    37

Colquitt    1758    26

Barrow    1734    37

Baldwin    1679    50

Rockdale    1651    32

Fayette    1573    38

Gordon    1527    29

Tift    1501    49

Jackson    1497    25

Walton    1466    47

Thomas    1407    49

Laurens    1342    47

Habersham    1341    63

Ware    1340    44

Polk    1216    15

Spalding    1172    50

Chattahoochee    1152    2

Toombs    1072    18

Effingham    1068    16

Walker    1025    22

Camden    1019    7

Decatur    990    21

Wayne    957    25

Liberty    930    17

Appling    886    23

Catoosa    860    17

Bryan    857    9

Sumter    856    59

Stephens    845    27

Emanuel    758    22

Gilmer    750    7

Harris    725    21

Murray    713    3

Mitchell    710    44

Lumpkin    701    12

Tattnall    676    7

Dawson    670    7

Grady    667    12

Lee    663    24

Jefferson    661    16

Upson    661    55

Burke    654    8

Jeff Davis    641    11

Ben Hill    619    13

Washington    614    4

Putnam    611    20

Monroe    594    41

Peach    567    16

Butts    566    40

Charlton    561    6

Chattooga    558    6

Franklin    554    11

Oconee    552    20

Madison    535    8

Pickens    521    6

Pierce    519    12

Bacon    517    9

McDuffie    517    13

White    517    13

Cook    510    11

Worth    498    28

Meriwether    484    9

Union    480    10

Brooks    478    22

Elbert    471    1

Crisp    466    15

Jones    452    5

Fannin    446    8

Greene    435    16

Morgan    415    2

Early    414    32

Hart    412    10

Atkinson    406    3

Berrien    380    6

Banks    377    6

Evans    365    5

Hancock    359    39

Stewart    355    11

Candler    353    14

Bleckley    352    17

Telfair    348    13

Johnson    336    13

Haralson    332    7

Dodge    325    7

Lamar    323    16

Terrell    319    31

Jenkins    314    25

Randolph    312    27

Brantley    308    8

Screven    293    9

Wilkinson    291    17

Clinch    288    4

Dooly    286    14

Seminole    285    8

Oglethorpe    281    9

Rabun    278    5

Pike    277    8

Turner    277    20

McIntosh    248    5

Lanier    247    5

Echols    235    2

Calhoun    227    7

Wilkes    225    3

Pulaski    223    7

Wilcox    222    20

Irwin    221    4

Montgomery    217    3

Miller    212    0

Towns    209    6

Treutlen    208    4

Macon    204    10

Dade    196    3

Lincoln    196    7

Jasper    195    3

Long    183    3

Heard    171    5

Marion    170    6

Twiggs    166    7

Taylor    157    7

Talbot    154    5

Crawford    151    3

Wheeler    149    5

Warren    117    5

Clay    111    2

Schley    94    2

Baker    72    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    33    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

