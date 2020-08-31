Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Monday, Aug. 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/18-8/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/4-8/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21.
- There have been 270,471 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,498 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,257.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,102.
- There have been 24,604 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 32 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 31, there were 1,929 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 24891 518
Gwinnett 24252 336
Cobb 16966 391
DeKalb 16555 300
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16233 127
Hall 7714 125
Chatham 7065 121
Clayton 6478 138
Richmond 6040 126
Muscogee 5466 134
Bibb 5404 121
Cherokee 4856 78
Henry 4417 78
Whitfield 3989 51
Lowndes 3492 66
Douglas 3167 64
Columbia 3142 44
Forsyth 3091 33
Glynn 3041 70
Dougherty 2985 179
Clarke 2916 26
Houston 2629 67
Troup 2589 84
Unknown 2470 4
Bartow 2431 70
Carroll 2320 61
Newton 2306 61
Floyd 2277 32
Paulding 2269 34
Coweta 2249 26
Bulloch 2003 21
Coffee 1793 37
Colquitt 1758 26
Barrow 1734 37
Baldwin 1679 50
Rockdale 1651 32
Fayette 1573 38
Gordon 1527 29
Tift 1501 49
Jackson 1497 25
Walton 1466 47
Thomas 1407 49
Laurens 1342 47
Habersham 1341 63
Ware 1340 44
Polk 1216 15
Spalding 1172 50
Chattahoochee 1152 2
Toombs 1072 18
Effingham 1068 16
Walker 1025 22
Camden 1019 7
Decatur 990 21
Wayne 957 25
Liberty 930 17
Appling 886 23
Catoosa 860 17
Bryan 857 9
Sumter 856 59
Stephens 845 27
Emanuel 758 22
Gilmer 750 7
Harris 725 21
Murray 713 3
Mitchell 710 44
Lumpkin 701 12
Tattnall 676 7
Dawson 670 7
Grady 667 12
Lee 663 24
Jefferson 661 16
Upson 661 55
Burke 654 8
Jeff Davis 641 11
Ben Hill 619 13
Washington 614 4
Putnam 611 20
Monroe 594 41
Peach 567 16
Butts 566 40
Charlton 561 6
Chattooga 558 6
Franklin 554 11
Oconee 552 20
Madison 535 8
Pickens 521 6
Pierce 519 12
Bacon 517 9
McDuffie 517 13
White 517 13
Cook 510 11
Worth 498 28
Meriwether 484 9
Union 480 10
Brooks 478 22
Elbert 471 1
Crisp 466 15
Jones 452 5
Fannin 446 8
Greene 435 16
Morgan 415 2
Early 414 32
Hart 412 10
Atkinson 406 3
Berrien 380 6
Banks 377 6
Evans 365 5
Hancock 359 39
Stewart 355 11
Candler 353 14
Bleckley 352 17
Telfair 348 13
Johnson 336 13
Haralson 332 7
Dodge 325 7
Lamar 323 16
Terrell 319 31
Jenkins 314 25
Randolph 312 27
Brantley 308 8
Screven 293 9
Wilkinson 291 17
Clinch 288 4
Dooly 286 14
Seminole 285 8
Oglethorpe 281 9
Rabun 278 5
Pike 277 8
Turner 277 20
McIntosh 248 5
Lanier 247 5
Echols 235 2
Calhoun 227 7
Wilkes 225 3
Pulaski 223 7
Wilcox 222 20
Irwin 221 4
Montgomery 217 3
Miller 212 0
Towns 209 6
Treutlen 208 4
Macon 204 10
Dade 196 3
Lincoln 196 7
Jasper 195 3
Long 183 3
Heard 171 5
Marion 170 6
Twiggs 166 7
Taylor 157 7
Talbot 154 5
Crawford 151 3
Wheeler 149 5
Warren 117 5
Clay 111 2
Schley 94 2
Baker 72 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 33 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0