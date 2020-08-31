Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Monday, Aug. 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/18-8/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/4-8/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21.

There have been 270,471 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,498 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,257.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,102.

There have been 24,604 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 32 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 31, there were 1,929 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 9 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 24891 518

Gwinnett 24252 336

Cobb 16966 391

DeKalb 16555 300

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16233 127

Hall 7714 125

Chatham 7065 121

Clayton 6478 138

Richmond 6040 126

Muscogee 5466 134

Bibb 5404 121

Cherokee 4856 78

Henry 4417 78

Whitfield 3989 51

Lowndes 3492 66

Douglas 3167 64

Columbia 3142 44

Forsyth 3091 33

Glynn 3041 70

Dougherty 2985 179

Clarke 2916 26

Houston 2629 67

Troup 2589 84

Unknown 2470 4

Bartow 2431 70

Carroll 2320 61

Newton 2306 61

Floyd 2277 32

Paulding 2269 34

Coweta 2249 26

Bulloch 2003 21

Coffee 1793 37

Colquitt 1758 26

Barrow 1734 37

Baldwin 1679 50

Rockdale 1651 32

Fayette 1573 38

Gordon 1527 29

Tift 1501 49

Jackson 1497 25

Walton 1466 47

Thomas 1407 49

Laurens 1342 47

Habersham 1341 63

Ware 1340 44

Polk 1216 15

Spalding 1172 50

Chattahoochee 1152 2

Toombs 1072 18

Effingham 1068 16

Walker 1025 22

Camden 1019 7

Decatur 990 21

Wayne 957 25

Liberty 930 17

Appling 886 23

Catoosa 860 17

Bryan 857 9

Sumter 856 59

Stephens 845 27

Emanuel 758 22

Gilmer 750 7

Harris 725 21

Murray 713 3

Mitchell 710 44

Lumpkin 701 12

Tattnall 676 7

Dawson 670 7

Grady 667 12

Lee 663 24

Jefferson 661 16

Upson 661 55

Burke 654 8

Jeff Davis 641 11

Ben Hill 619 13

Washington 614 4

Putnam 611 20

Monroe 594 41

Peach 567 16

Butts 566 40

Charlton 561 6

Chattooga 558 6

Franklin 554 11

Oconee 552 20

Madison 535 8

Pickens 521 6

Pierce 519 12

Bacon 517 9

McDuffie 517 13

White 517 13

Cook 510 11

Worth 498 28

Meriwether 484 9

Union 480 10

Brooks 478 22

Elbert 471 1

Crisp 466 15

Jones 452 5

Fannin 446 8

Greene 435 16

Morgan 415 2

Early 414 32

Hart 412 10

Atkinson 406 3

Berrien 380 6

Banks 377 6

Evans 365 5

Hancock 359 39

Stewart 355 11

Candler 353 14

Bleckley 352 17

Telfair 348 13

Johnson 336 13

Haralson 332 7

Dodge 325 7

Lamar 323 16

Terrell 319 31

Jenkins 314 25

Randolph 312 27

Brantley 308 8

Screven 293 9

Wilkinson 291 17

Clinch 288 4

Dooly 286 14

Seminole 285 8

Oglethorpe 281 9

Rabun 278 5

Pike 277 8

Turner 277 20

McIntosh 248 5

Lanier 247 5

Echols 235 2

Calhoun 227 7

Wilkes 225 3

Pulaski 223 7

Wilcox 222 20

Irwin 221 4

Montgomery 217 3

Miller 212 0

Towns 209 6

Treutlen 208 4

Macon 204 10

Dade 196 3

Lincoln 196 7

Jasper 195 3

Long 183 3

Heard 171 5

Marion 170 6

Twiggs 166 7

Taylor 157 7

Talbot 154 5

Crawford 151 3

Wheeler 149 5

Warren 117 5

Clay 111 2

Schley 94 2

Baker 72 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 33 2

Quitman 31 1