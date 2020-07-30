Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,671 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/17-7/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/3-7/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21.

There have been 182,286 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,963 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,643.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,112.

There have been 18,303 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 339 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 282.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 30, there were 3,200 current hospitalizations - an increase of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 17286 383

Gwinnett 16711 228

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14741 75

DeKalb 11916 213

Cobb 10920 297

Hall 5272 72

Chatham 4707 66

Clayton 4339 95

Muscogee 4137 80

Richmond 3334 77

Bibb 2997 58

Whitfield 2961 24

Henry 2841 39

Lowndes 2825 26

Cherokee 2687 53

Dougherty 2554 167

Unknown 2279 7

Glynn 2236 26

Douglas 2203 47

Troup 2140 54

Forsyth 1796 19

Columbia 1739 19

Carroll 1675 43

Houston 1627 44

Clarke 1591 16

Newton 1503 29

Bartow 1495 55

Colquitt 1445 21

Paulding 1343 18

Coffee 1281 24

Coweta 1275 18

Tift 1208 34

Floyd 1168 15

Rockdale 1090 15

Ware 1046 23

Bulloch 1032 11

Barrow 1030 32

Habersham 1002 47

Gordon 958 23

Baldwin 913 38

Thomas 912 39

Fayette 898 24

Jackson 884 13

Walton 880 32

Spalding 823 38

Sumter 713 56

Laurens 669 3

Polk 614 6

Harris 599 15

Mitchell 594 41

Camden 591 4

Decatur 588 8

Effingham 587 1

Chattahoochee 578 1

Toombs 571 6

Liberty 562 2

Wayne 552 4

Appling 544 16

Stephens 528 10

Walker 521 14

Bryan 518 6

Catoosa 513 9

Murray 507 2

Lee 496 22

Gilmer 470 3

Upson 460 45

Butts 444 36

Worth 415 23

Monroe 404 23

Jefferson 400 5

Bacon 399 6

Emanuel 387 7

Grady 387 4

Washington 387 1

Cook 381 6

Burke 380 7

Tattnall 378 1

Pierce 370 6

Oconee 368 15

Crisp 356 14

Brooks 355 15

Putnam 355 17

Charlton 349 3

Franklin 346 4

Meriwether 344 5

Early 339 31

Jeff Davis 338 5

Ben Hill 327 3

Elbert 314 1

Madison 304 4

Peach 294 11

Terrell 288 29

White 285 5

Hancock 280 34

Atkinson 276 2

Lumpkin 275 6

McDuffie 272 9

Pickens 266 5

Dawson 265 3

Fannin 259 2

Berrien 252 0

Randolph 246 26

Stewart 245 5

Jones 242 2

Hart 241 1

Dooly 238 14

Telfair 236 6

Banks 228 3

Greene 225 11

Jenkins 223 20

Echols 221 1

Brantley 218 4

Lamar 217 9

Johnson 216 8

Turner 216 18

Lanier 207 4

Candler 205 4

Union 197 6

Evans 195 1

Calhoun 185 6

Haralson 184 6

Dodge 183 2

Morgan 183 0

Pike 180 3

Oglethorpe 177 7

Rabun 176 3

Macon 170 10

Wilkes 169 3

Clinch 168 4

Wilkinson 167 10

Chattooga 166 2

Screven 165 9

Wilcox 155 18

Irwin 150 1

McIntosh 141 2

Marion 131 4

Seminole 129 2

Heard 127 3

Miller 124 0

Bleckley 123 3

Talbot 123 3

Jasper 120 1

Lincoln 117 4

Montgomery 117 0

Long 111 1

Towns 107 1

Dade 105 1

Crawford 87 0

Twiggs 87 3

Wheeler 84 1

Treutlen 82 3

Pulaski 78 2

Clay 70 2

Taylor 68 2

Baker 55 3

Warren 50 0

Schley 47 1

Webster 36 2

Quitman 29 1

Glascock 21 0