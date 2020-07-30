Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,671 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/17-7/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/3-7/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21.
- There have been 182,286 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,963 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,643.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,112.
- There have been 18,303 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 339 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 282.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 30, there were 3,200 current hospitalizations - an increase of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 17286 383
Gwinnett 16711 228
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14741 75
DeKalb 11916 213
Cobb 10920 297
Hall 5272 72
Chatham 4707 66
Clayton 4339 95
Muscogee 4137 80
Richmond 3334 77
Bibb 2997 58
Whitfield 2961 24
Henry 2841 39
Lowndes 2825 26
Cherokee 2687 53
Dougherty 2554 167
Unknown 2279 7
Glynn 2236 26
Douglas 2203 47
Troup 2140 54
Forsyth 1796 19
Columbia 1739 19
Carroll 1675 43
Houston 1627 44
Clarke 1591 16
Newton 1503 29
Bartow 1495 55
Colquitt 1445 21
Paulding 1343 18
Coffee 1281 24
Coweta 1275 18
Tift 1208 34
Floyd 1168 15
Rockdale 1090 15
Ware 1046 23
Bulloch 1032 11
Barrow 1030 32
Habersham 1002 47
Gordon 958 23
Baldwin 913 38
Thomas 912 39
Fayette 898 24
Jackson 884 13
Walton 880 32
Spalding 823 38
Sumter 713 56
Laurens 669 3
Polk 614 6
Harris 599 15
Mitchell 594 41
Camden 591 4
Decatur 588 8
Effingham 587 1
Chattahoochee 578 1
Toombs 571 6
Liberty 562 2
Wayne 552 4
Appling 544 16
Stephens 528 10
Walker 521 14
Bryan 518 6
Catoosa 513 9
Murray 507 2
Lee 496 22
Gilmer 470 3
Upson 460 45
Butts 444 36
Worth 415 23
Monroe 404 23
Jefferson 400 5
Bacon 399 6
Emanuel 387 7
Grady 387 4
Washington 387 1
Cook 381 6
Burke 380 7
Tattnall 378 1
Pierce 370 6
Oconee 368 15
Crisp 356 14
Brooks 355 15
Putnam 355 17
Charlton 349 3
Franklin 346 4
Meriwether 344 5
Early 339 31
Jeff Davis 338 5
Ben Hill 327 3
Elbert 314 1
Madison 304 4
Peach 294 11
Terrell 288 29
White 285 5
Hancock 280 34
Atkinson 276 2
Lumpkin 275 6
McDuffie 272 9
Pickens 266 5
Dawson 265 3
Fannin 259 2
Berrien 252 0
Randolph 246 26
Stewart 245 5
Jones 242 2
Hart 241 1
Dooly 238 14
Telfair 236 6
Banks 228 3
Greene 225 11
Jenkins 223 20
Echols 221 1
Brantley 218 4
Lamar 217 9
Johnson 216 8
Turner 216 18
Lanier 207 4
Candler 205 4
Union 197 6
Evans 195 1
Calhoun 185 6
Haralson 184 6
Dodge 183 2
Morgan 183 0
Pike 180 3
Oglethorpe 177 7
Rabun 176 3
Macon 170 10
Wilkes 169 3
Clinch 168 4
Wilkinson 167 10
Chattooga 166 2
Screven 165 9
Wilcox 155 18
Irwin 150 1
McIntosh 141 2
Marion 131 4
Seminole 129 2
Heard 127 3
Miller 124 0
Bleckley 123 3
Talbot 123 3
Jasper 120 1
Lincoln 117 4
Montgomery 117 0
Long 111 1
Towns 107 1
Dade 105 1
Crawford 87 0
Twiggs 87 3
Wheeler 84 1
Treutlen 82 3
Pulaski 78 2
Clay 70 2
Taylor 68 2
Baker 55 3
Warren 50 0
Schley 47 1
Webster 36 2
Quitman 29 1
Glascock 21 0
Taliaferro 9 0