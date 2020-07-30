x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,671 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/17-7/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/3-7/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21.
  • There have been 182,286 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,963 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,643.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,112.
  • There have been 18,303 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 339 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 282.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 30, there were 3,200 current hospitalizations - an increase of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    17286    383

Gwinnett    16711    228

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14741    75

DeKalb    11916    213

Cobb    10920    297

Hall    5272    72

Chatham    4707    66

Clayton    4339    95

Muscogee    4137    80

Richmond    3334    77

Bibb    2997    58

Whitfield    2961    24

Henry    2841    39

Lowndes    2825    26

Cherokee    2687    53

Dougherty    2554    167

Unknown    2279    7

Glynn    2236    26

Douglas    2203    47

Troup    2140    54

Forsyth    1796    19

Columbia    1739    19

Carroll    1675    43

Houston    1627    44

Clarke    1591    16

Newton    1503    29

Bartow    1495    55

Colquitt    1445    21

Paulding    1343    18

Coffee    1281    24

Coweta    1275    18

Tift    1208    34

Floyd    1168    15

Rockdale    1090    15

Ware    1046    23

Bulloch    1032    11

Barrow    1030    32

Habersham    1002    47

Gordon    958    23

Baldwin    913    38

Thomas    912    39

Fayette    898    24

Jackson    884    13

Walton    880    32

Spalding    823    38

Sumter    713    56

Laurens    669    3

Polk    614    6

Harris    599    15

Mitchell    594    41

Camden    591    4

Decatur    588    8

Effingham    587    1

Chattahoochee    578    1

Toombs    571    6

Liberty    562    2

Wayne    552    4

Appling    544    16

Stephens    528    10

Walker    521    14

Bryan    518    6

Catoosa    513    9

Murray    507    2

Lee    496    22

Gilmer    470    3

Upson    460    45

Butts    444    36

Worth    415    23

Monroe    404    23

Jefferson    400    5

Bacon    399    6

Emanuel    387    7

Grady    387    4

Washington    387    1

Cook    381    6

Burke    380    7

Tattnall    378    1

Pierce    370    6

Oconee    368    15

Crisp    356    14

Brooks    355    15

Putnam    355    17

Charlton    349    3

Franklin    346    4

Meriwether    344    5

Early    339    31

Jeff Davis    338    5

Ben Hill    327    3

Elbert    314    1

Madison    304    4

Peach    294    11

Terrell    288    29

White    285    5

Hancock    280    34

Atkinson    276    2

Lumpkin    275    6

McDuffie    272    9

Pickens    266    5

Dawson    265    3

Fannin    259    2

Berrien    252    0

Randolph    246    26

Stewart    245    5

Jones    242    2

Hart    241    1

Dooly    238    14

Telfair    236    6

Banks    228    3

Greene    225    11

Jenkins    223    20

Echols    221    1

Brantley    218    4

Lamar    217    9

Johnson    216    8

Turner    216    18

Lanier    207    4

Candler    205    4

Union    197    6

Evans    195    1

Calhoun    185    6

Haralson    184    6

Dodge    183    2

Morgan    183    0

Pike    180    3

Oglethorpe    177    7

Rabun    176    3

Macon    170    10

Wilkes    169    3

Clinch    168    4

Wilkinson    167    10

Chattooga    166    2

Screven    165    9

Wilcox    155    18

Irwin    150    1

McIntosh    141    2

Marion    131    4

Seminole    129    2

Heard    127    3

Miller    124    0

Bleckley    123    3

Talbot    123    3

Jasper    120    1

Lincoln    117    4

Montgomery    117    0

Long    111    1

Towns    107    1

Dade    105    1

Crawford    87    0

Twiggs    87    3

Wheeler    84    1

Treutlen    82    3

Pulaski    78    2

Clay    70    2

Taylor    68    2

Baker    55    3

Warren    50    0

Schley    47    1

Webster    36    2

Quitman    29    1

Glascock    21    0

Taliaferro    9    0

