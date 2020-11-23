x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Nov. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,644 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/27-11/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29.
  • There have been 406,220 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,809 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,288.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,593.
  • There have been 34,083 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 23, there were 1,907 current hospitalizations – an increase of 36 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    35973    656

Gwinnett    35203    484

Cobb    25437    488

DeKalb    25098    430

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16128    208

Hall    11941    191

Chatham    10358    200

Clayton    9502    192

Richmond    9200    194

Cherokee    8761    111

Henry    7322    126

Whitfield    7273    77

Bibb    7178    217

Muscogee    6783    187

Clarke    6477    53

Forsyth    5851    60

Columbia    5204    71

Lowndes    5040    94

Floyd    4847    71

Douglas    4764    81

Bartow    4292    99

Houston    4166    104

Glynn    4063    110

Carroll    3981    83

Paulding    3834    74

Coweta    3454    67

Dougherty    3402    199

Newton    3269    106

Bulloch    3267    35

Troup    3246    116

Barrow    3041    56

Jackson    2992    48

Gordon    2952    55

Walton    2718    75

Fayette    2538    61

Coffee    2533    69

Baldwin    2476    68

Rockdale    2469    50

Walker    2445    49

Colquitt    2195    41

Habersham    2185    77

Laurens    2177    106

Tift    2176    67

Unknown    2070    2

Effingham    2045    31

Polk    1949    33

Catoosa    1921    29

Chattahoochee    1920    1

Ware    1888    71

Spalding    1845    70

Thomas    1704    77

Camden    1681    18

Murray    1623    21

Toombs    1620    60

Liberty    1437    28

Stephens    1436    46

Wayne    1416    44

Bryan    1401    16

Decatur    1376    40

Emanuel    1269    42

White    1229    27

Appling    1222    38

Lumpkin    1215    19

Gilmer    1178    26

Franklin    1120    19

Chattooga    1092    31

Dawson    1055    11

Union    1035    33

Sumter    1005    69

Tattnall    1001    19

Oconee    983    35

Burke    981    12

Pickens    977    13

Madison    963    13

Washington    952    18

Fannin    949    29

Jefferson    942    38

Harris    929    27

Ben Hill    922    35

Upson    912    71

Peach    908    27

Grady    901    27

Putnam    888    30

Mitchell    884    48

Elbert    880    16

Monroe    877    59

Butts    856    45

Haralson    851    19

Jeff Davis    833    28

Lee    798    32

McDuffie    777    20

Pierce    730    26

Cook    726    16

Jones    726    20

Dodge    706    36

Banks    704    11

Crisp    700    26

Hart    698    20

Charlton    685    11

Bacon    662    19

Meriwether    630    19

Greene    628    26

Worth    620    35

Early    604    36

Candler    580    26

Stewart    573    17

Morgan    572    7

Brooks    566    26

Berrien    555    17

Rabun    548    11

Bleckley    544    29

Towns    532    19

Brantley    523    15

Lamar    522    23

Evans    517    7

Telfair    517    25

Atkinson    514    9

Clinch    488    13

Jenkins    486    34

Oglethorpe    478    13

Dade    474    7

Screven    467    11

Seminole    463    12

Johnson    460    27

Hancock    455    45

Pike    448    12

Dooly    415    18

Wilkinson    406    18

Irwin    401    11

Montgomery    386    9

Wheeler    370    16

Pulaski    368    24

Turner    364    25

Wilkes    358    7

Terrell    348    32

McIntosh    346    7

Miller    346    2

Randolph    344    30

Lanier    333    7

Treutlen    328    13

Long    304    5

Macon    285    14

Heard    280    7

Wilcox    279    26

Lincoln    277    8

Calhoun    270    11

Jasper    269    4

Taylor    265    13

Echols    255    2

Twiggs    244    14

Crawford    220    6

Marion    214    10

Talbot    198    8

Warren    184    6

Clay    125    3

Schley    120    2

Baker    103    6

Glascock    63    2

Webster    46    2

Quitman    44    1

Taliaferro    34    0

   

