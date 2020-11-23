Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Nov. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,644 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/27-11/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/27-11/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29. There have been 406,220 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,809 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,288.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,593.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,809 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,288.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,593. There have been 34,083 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 23, there were 1,907 current hospitalizations – an increase of 36 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 35973 656

Gwinnett 35203 484

Cobb 25437 488

DeKalb 25098 430

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16128 208

Hall 11941 191

Chatham 10358 200

Clayton 9502 192

Richmond 9200 194

Cherokee 8761 111

Henry 7322 126

Whitfield 7273 77

Bibb 7178 217

Muscogee 6783 187

Clarke 6477 53

Forsyth 5851 60

Columbia 5204 71

Lowndes 5040 94

Floyd 4847 71

Douglas 4764 81

Bartow 4292 99

Houston 4166 104

Glynn 4063 110

Carroll 3981 83

Paulding 3834 74

Coweta 3454 67

Dougherty 3402 199

Newton 3269 106

Bulloch 3267 35

Troup 3246 116

Barrow 3041 56

Jackson 2992 48

Gordon 2952 55

Walton 2718 75

Fayette 2538 61

Coffee 2533 69

Baldwin 2476 68

Rockdale 2469 50

Walker 2445 49

Colquitt 2195 41

Habersham 2185 77

Laurens 2177 106

Tift 2176 67

Unknown 2070 2

Effingham 2045 31

Polk 1949 33

Catoosa 1921 29

Chattahoochee 1920 1

Ware 1888 71

Spalding 1845 70

Thomas 1704 77

Camden 1681 18

Murray 1623 21

Toombs 1620 60

Liberty 1437 28

Stephens 1436 46

Wayne 1416 44

Bryan 1401 16

Decatur 1376 40

Emanuel 1269 42

White 1229 27

Appling 1222 38

Lumpkin 1215 19

Gilmer 1178 26

Franklin 1120 19

Chattooga 1092 31

Dawson 1055 11

Union 1035 33

Sumter 1005 69

Tattnall 1001 19

Oconee 983 35

Burke 981 12

Pickens 977 13

Madison 963 13

Washington 952 18

Fannin 949 29

Jefferson 942 38

Harris 929 27

Ben Hill 922 35

Upson 912 71

Peach 908 27

Grady 901 27

Putnam 888 30

Mitchell 884 48

Elbert 880 16

Monroe 877 59

Butts 856 45

Haralson 851 19

Jeff Davis 833 28

Lee 798 32

McDuffie 777 20

Pierce 730 26

Cook 726 16

Jones 726 20

Dodge 706 36

Banks 704 11

Crisp 700 26

Hart 698 20

Charlton 685 11

Bacon 662 19

Meriwether 630 19

Greene 628 26

Worth 620 35

Early 604 36

Candler 580 26

Stewart 573 17

Morgan 572 7

Brooks 566 26

Berrien 555 17

Rabun 548 11

Bleckley 544 29

Towns 532 19

Brantley 523 15

Lamar 522 23

Evans 517 7

Telfair 517 25

Atkinson 514 9

Clinch 488 13

Jenkins 486 34

Oglethorpe 478 13

Dade 474 7

Screven 467 11

Seminole 463 12

Johnson 460 27

Hancock 455 45

Pike 448 12

Dooly 415 18

Wilkinson 406 18

Irwin 401 11

Montgomery 386 9

Wheeler 370 16

Pulaski 368 24

Turner 364 25

Wilkes 358 7

Terrell 348 32

McIntosh 346 7

Miller 346 2

Randolph 344 30

Lanier 333 7

Treutlen 328 13

Long 304 5

Macon 285 14

Heard 280 7

Wilcox 279 26

Lincoln 277 8

Calhoun 270 11

Jasper 269 4

Taylor 265 13

Echols 255 2

Twiggs 244 14

Crawford 220 6

Marion 214 10

Talbot 198 8

Warren 184 6

Clay 125 3

Schley 120 2

Baker 103 6

Glascock 63 2

Webster 46 2

Quitman 44 1