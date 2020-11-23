Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Nov. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,644 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/27-11/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29.
- There have been 406,220 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,809 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,288.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,593.
- There have been 34,083 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 26 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 23, there were 1,907 current hospitalizations – an increase of 36 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 35973 656
Gwinnett 35203 484
Cobb 25437 488
DeKalb 25098 430
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16128 208
Hall 11941 191
Chatham 10358 200
Clayton 9502 192
Richmond 9200 194
Cherokee 8761 111
Henry 7322 126
Whitfield 7273 77
Bibb 7178 217
Muscogee 6783 187
Clarke 6477 53
Forsyth 5851 60
Columbia 5204 71
Lowndes 5040 94
Floyd 4847 71
Douglas 4764 81
Bartow 4292 99
Houston 4166 104
Glynn 4063 110
Carroll 3981 83
Paulding 3834 74
Coweta 3454 67
Dougherty 3402 199
Newton 3269 106
Bulloch 3267 35
Troup 3246 116
Barrow 3041 56
Jackson 2992 48
Gordon 2952 55
Walton 2718 75
Fayette 2538 61
Coffee 2533 69
Baldwin 2476 68
Rockdale 2469 50
Walker 2445 49
Colquitt 2195 41
Habersham 2185 77
Laurens 2177 106
Tift 2176 67
Unknown 2070 2
Effingham 2045 31
Polk 1949 33
Catoosa 1921 29
Chattahoochee 1920 1
Ware 1888 71
Spalding 1845 70
Thomas 1704 77
Camden 1681 18
Murray 1623 21
Toombs 1620 60
Liberty 1437 28
Stephens 1436 46
Wayne 1416 44
Bryan 1401 16
Decatur 1376 40
Emanuel 1269 42
White 1229 27
Appling 1222 38
Lumpkin 1215 19
Gilmer 1178 26
Franklin 1120 19
Chattooga 1092 31
Dawson 1055 11
Union 1035 33
Sumter 1005 69
Tattnall 1001 19
Oconee 983 35
Burke 981 12
Pickens 977 13
Madison 963 13
Washington 952 18
Fannin 949 29
Jefferson 942 38
Harris 929 27
Ben Hill 922 35
Upson 912 71
Peach 908 27
Grady 901 27
Putnam 888 30
Mitchell 884 48
Elbert 880 16
Monroe 877 59
Butts 856 45
Haralson 851 19
Jeff Davis 833 28
Lee 798 32
McDuffie 777 20
Pierce 730 26
Cook 726 16
Jones 726 20
Dodge 706 36
Banks 704 11
Crisp 700 26
Hart 698 20
Charlton 685 11
Bacon 662 19
Meriwether 630 19
Greene 628 26
Worth 620 35
Early 604 36
Candler 580 26
Stewart 573 17
Morgan 572 7
Brooks 566 26
Berrien 555 17
Rabun 548 11
Bleckley 544 29
Towns 532 19
Brantley 523 15
Lamar 522 23
Evans 517 7
Telfair 517 25
Atkinson 514 9
Clinch 488 13
Jenkins 486 34
Oglethorpe 478 13
Dade 474 7
Screven 467 11
Seminole 463 12
Johnson 460 27
Hancock 455 45
Pike 448 12
Dooly 415 18
Wilkinson 406 18
Irwin 401 11
Montgomery 386 9
Wheeler 370 16
Pulaski 368 24
Turner 364 25
Wilkes 358 7
Terrell 348 32
McIntosh 346 7
Miller 346 2
Randolph 344 30
Lanier 333 7
Treutlen 328 13
Long 304 5
Macon 285 14
Heard 280 7
Wilcox 279 26
Lincoln 277 8
Calhoun 270 11
Jasper 269 4
Taylor 265 13
Echols 255 2
Twiggs 244 14
Crawford 220 6
Marion 214 10
Talbot 198 8
Warren 184 6
Clay 125 3
Schley 120 2
Baker 103 6
Glascock 63 2
Webster 46 2
Quitman 44 1
Taliaferro 34 0