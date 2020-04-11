x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,072 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/22-11/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/8-10/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79.
  • There have been 366,452 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,863 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1621.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,258.
  • There have been 32,042 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.38 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 4, there were 1,435 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1182    38    103

Atkinson    491    7    65

Bacon    637    16    48

Baker    96    6    20

Baldwin    2347    65    174

Banks    587    8    76

Barrow    2718    52    275

Bartow    3774    96    341

Ben Hill    892    34    93

Berrien    505    14    26

Bibb    6767    201    911

Bleckley    518    27    35

Brantley    478    13    41

Brooks    554    26    54

Bryan    1319    16    97

Bulloch    3137    33    148

Burke    906    12    92

Butts    761    44    60

Calhoun    281    10    50

Camden    1474    18    71

Candler    560    25    43

Carroll    3490    78    189

Catoosa    1538    25    86

Charlton    652    10    28

Chatham    9613    193    847

Chattahoochee    1815    1    14

Chattooga    996    29    71

Cherokee    7498    102    544

Clarke    5917    50    255

Clay    124    3    9

Clayton    8586    179    715

Clinch    462    13    33

Cobb    22709    466    2011

Coffee    2324    64    342

Colquitt    2155    40    170

Columbia    4538    66    205

Cook    632    16    63

Coweta    3048    63    154

Crawford    197    6    28

Crisp    672    24    87

Dade    390    6    23

Dawson    937    11    89

DeKalb    22109    407    2396

Decatur    1319    36    100

Dodge    653    23    57

Dooly    381    19    59

Dougherty    3322    193    676

Douglas    4270    75    472

Early    562    35    44

Echols    246    2    9

Effingham    1879    29    121

Elbert    783    11    60

Emanuel    1230    39    90

Evans    492    7    46

Fannin    846    27    74

Fayette    2227    57    137

Floyd    4220    61    329

Forsyth    4978    55    380

Franklin    980    18    69

Fulton    32134    629    2668

Gilmer    1083    24    94

Glascock    54    2    5

Glynn    3832    105    326

Gordon    2527    48    143

Grady    879    25    101

Greene    593    25    61

Gwinnett    31647    453    2928

Habersham    1922    78    242

Hall    10999    183    1121

Hancock    419    45    66

Haralson    693    12    34

Harris    863    25    93

Hart    606    17    73

Heard    249    6    16

Henry    6504    116    301

Houston    3789    97    396

Irwin    365    9    41

Jackson    2531    42    214

Jasper    251    4    20

Jeff Davis    813    25    69

Jefferson    860    34    85

Jenkins    474    32    65

Johnson    439    24    60

Jones    662    17    54

Lamar    445    20    45

Lanier    320    7    16

Laurens    2077    91    182

Lee    760    30    110

Liberty    1304    26    121

Lincoln    243    7    28

Long    284    4    18

Lowndes    4562    89    222

Lumpkin    1077    17    103

Macon    260    10    51

Madison    832    11    66

Marion    206    10    23

McDuffie    716    16    79

McIntosh    320    7    32

Meriwether    603    16    82

Miller    323    2    15

Mitchell    853    46    155

Monroe    786    55    86

Montgomery    375    9    26

Morgan    547    6    43

Murray    1139    10    73

Muscogee    6461    177    701

Newton    2975    96    308

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15004    192    678

Oconee    893    31    73

Oglethorpe    439    13    48

Paulding    3326    66    162

Peach    816    26    108

Pickens    840    10    71

Pierce    701    24    84

Pike    398    11    33

Polk    1775    29    142

Pulaski    340    23    40

Putnam    834    27    71

Quitman    41    1    7

Rabun    442    11    55

Randolph    342    30    59

Richmond    8236    185    643

Rockdale    2225    42    288

Schley    110    2    16

Screven    457    11    47

Seminole    402    11    31

Spalding    1659    65    211

Stephens    1307    43    132

Stewart    571    17    81

Sumter    971    68    206

Talbot    181    8    26

Taliaferro    31    0    2

Tattnall    961    16    70

Taylor    240    12    34

Telfair    497    24    45

Terrell    342    32    74

Thomas    1635    72    176

Tift    2001    65    248

Toombs    1534    58    119

Towns    467    13    59

Treutlen    313    12    33

Troup    3083    112    346

Turner    339    24    51

Twiggs    229    10    52

Union    932    29    99

Unknown    1951    6    39

Upson    846    70    98

Walker    2007    46    99

Walton    2420    71    233

Ware    1779    67    199

Warren    172    6    28

Washington    813    13    47

Wayne    1272    36    121

Webster    44    2    10

Wheeler    369    18    23

White    1032    25    108

Whitfield    5833    64    295

Wilcox    261    25    53

Wilkes    319    7    35

Wilkinson    378    17    65

Worth    612    35    103

