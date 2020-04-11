Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Nov. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,072 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/22-11/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/8-10/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79.
- There have been 366,452 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,863 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1621.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,258.
- There have been 32,042 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.38 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 4, there were 1,435 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1182 38 103
Atkinson 491 7 65
Bacon 637 16 48
Baker 96 6 20
Baldwin 2347 65 174
Banks 587 8 76
Barrow 2718 52 275
Bartow 3774 96 341
Ben Hill 892 34 93
Berrien 505 14 26
Bibb 6767 201 911
Bleckley 518 27 35
Brantley 478 13 41
Brooks 554 26 54
Bryan 1319 16 97
Bulloch 3137 33 148
Burke 906 12 92
Butts 761 44 60
Calhoun 281 10 50
Camden 1474 18 71
Candler 560 25 43
Carroll 3490 78 189
Catoosa 1538 25 86
Charlton 652 10 28
Chatham 9613 193 847
Chattahoochee 1815 1 14
Chattooga 996 29 71
Cherokee 7498 102 544
Clarke 5917 50 255
Clay 124 3 9
Clayton 8586 179 715
Clinch 462 13 33
Cobb 22709 466 2011
Coffee 2324 64 342
Colquitt 2155 40 170
Columbia 4538 66 205
Cook 632 16 63
Coweta 3048 63 154
Crawford 197 6 28
Crisp 672 24 87
Dade 390 6 23
Dawson 937 11 89
DeKalb 22109 407 2396
Decatur 1319 36 100
Dodge 653 23 57
Dooly 381 19 59
Dougherty 3322 193 676
Douglas 4270 75 472
Early 562 35 44
Echols 246 2 9
Effingham 1879 29 121
Elbert 783 11 60
Emanuel 1230 39 90
Evans 492 7 46
Fannin 846 27 74
Fayette 2227 57 137
Floyd 4220 61 329
Forsyth 4978 55 380
Franklin 980 18 69
Fulton 32134 629 2668
Gilmer 1083 24 94
Glascock 54 2 5
Glynn 3832 105 326
Gordon 2527 48 143
Grady 879 25 101
Greene 593 25 61
Gwinnett 31647 453 2928
Habersham 1922 78 242
Hall 10999 183 1121
Hancock 419 45 66
Haralson 693 12 34
Harris 863 25 93
Hart 606 17 73
Heard 249 6 16
Henry 6504 116 301
Houston 3789 97 396
Irwin 365 9 41
Jackson 2531 42 214
Jasper 251 4 20
Jeff Davis 813 25 69
Jefferson 860 34 85
Jenkins 474 32 65
Johnson 439 24 60
Jones 662 17 54
Lamar 445 20 45
Lanier 320 7 16
Laurens 2077 91 182
Lee 760 30 110
Liberty 1304 26 121
Lincoln 243 7 28
Long 284 4 18
Lowndes 4562 89 222
Lumpkin 1077 17 103
Macon 260 10 51
Madison 832 11 66
Marion 206 10 23
McDuffie 716 16 79
McIntosh 320 7 32
Meriwether 603 16 82
Miller 323 2 15
Mitchell 853 46 155
Monroe 786 55 86
Montgomery 375 9 26
Morgan 547 6 43
Murray 1139 10 73
Muscogee 6461 177 701
Newton 2975 96 308
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15004 192 678
Oconee 893 31 73
Oglethorpe 439 13 48
Paulding 3326 66 162
Peach 816 26 108
Pickens 840 10 71
Pierce 701 24 84
Pike 398 11 33
Polk 1775 29 142
Pulaski 340 23 40
Putnam 834 27 71
Quitman 41 1 7
Rabun 442 11 55
Randolph 342 30 59
Richmond 8236 185 643
Rockdale 2225 42 288
Schley 110 2 16
Screven 457 11 47
Seminole 402 11 31
Spalding 1659 65 211
Stephens 1307 43 132
Stewart 571 17 81
Sumter 971 68 206
Talbot 181 8 26
Taliaferro 31 0 2
Tattnall 961 16 70
Taylor 240 12 34
Telfair 497 24 45
Terrell 342 32 74
Thomas 1635 72 176
Tift 2001 65 248
Toombs 1534 58 119
Towns 467 13 59
Treutlen 313 12 33
Troup 3083 112 346
Turner 339 24 51
Twiggs 229 10 52
Union 932 29 99
Unknown 1951 6 39
Upson 846 70 98
Walker 2007 46 99
Walton 2420 71 233
Ware 1779 67 199
Warren 172 6 28
Washington 813 13 47
Wayne 1272 36 121
Webster 44 2 10
Wheeler 369 18 23
White 1032 25 108
Whitfield 5833 64 295
Wilcox 261 25 53
Wilkes 319 7 35
Wilkinson 378 17 65
Worth 612 35 103