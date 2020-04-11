Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,072 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/22-11/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/8-10/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79.

There have been 366,452 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,863 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1621.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,258.

There have been 32,042 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.38 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 4, there were 1,435 current hospitalizations – an increase of 11 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1182 38 103

Atkinson 491 7 65

Bacon 637 16 48

Baker 96 6 20

Baldwin 2347 65 174

Banks 587 8 76

Barrow 2718 52 275

Bartow 3774 96 341

Ben Hill 892 34 93

Berrien 505 14 26

Bibb 6767 201 911

Bleckley 518 27 35

Brantley 478 13 41

Brooks 554 26 54

Bryan 1319 16 97

Bulloch 3137 33 148

Burke 906 12 92

Butts 761 44 60

Calhoun 281 10 50

Camden 1474 18 71

Candler 560 25 43

Carroll 3490 78 189

Catoosa 1538 25 86

Charlton 652 10 28

Chatham 9613 193 847

Chattahoochee 1815 1 14

Chattooga 996 29 71

Cherokee 7498 102 544

Clarke 5917 50 255

Clay 124 3 9

Clayton 8586 179 715

Clinch 462 13 33

Cobb 22709 466 2011

Coffee 2324 64 342

Colquitt 2155 40 170

Columbia 4538 66 205

Cook 632 16 63

Coweta 3048 63 154

Crawford 197 6 28

Crisp 672 24 87

Dade 390 6 23

Dawson 937 11 89

DeKalb 22109 407 2396

Decatur 1319 36 100

Dodge 653 23 57

Dooly 381 19 59

Dougherty 3322 193 676

Douglas 4270 75 472

Early 562 35 44

Echols 246 2 9

Effingham 1879 29 121

Elbert 783 11 60

Emanuel 1230 39 90

Evans 492 7 46

Fannin 846 27 74

Fayette 2227 57 137

Floyd 4220 61 329

Forsyth 4978 55 380

Franklin 980 18 69

Fulton 32134 629 2668

Gilmer 1083 24 94

Glascock 54 2 5

Glynn 3832 105 326

Gordon 2527 48 143

Grady 879 25 101

Greene 593 25 61

Gwinnett 31647 453 2928

Habersham 1922 78 242

Hall 10999 183 1121

Hancock 419 45 66

Haralson 693 12 34

Harris 863 25 93

Hart 606 17 73

Heard 249 6 16

Henry 6504 116 301

Houston 3789 97 396

Irwin 365 9 41

Jackson 2531 42 214

Jasper 251 4 20

Jeff Davis 813 25 69

Jefferson 860 34 85

Jenkins 474 32 65

Johnson 439 24 60

Jones 662 17 54

Lamar 445 20 45

Lanier 320 7 16

Laurens 2077 91 182

Lee 760 30 110

Liberty 1304 26 121

Lincoln 243 7 28

Long 284 4 18

Lowndes 4562 89 222

Lumpkin 1077 17 103

Macon 260 10 51

Madison 832 11 66

Marion 206 10 23

McDuffie 716 16 79

McIntosh 320 7 32

Meriwether 603 16 82

Miller 323 2 15

Mitchell 853 46 155

Monroe 786 55 86

Montgomery 375 9 26

Morgan 547 6 43

Murray 1139 10 73

Muscogee 6461 177 701

Newton 2975 96 308

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15004 192 678

Oconee 893 31 73

Oglethorpe 439 13 48

Paulding 3326 66 162

Peach 816 26 108

Pickens 840 10 71

Pierce 701 24 84

Pike 398 11 33

Polk 1775 29 142

Pulaski 340 23 40

Putnam 834 27 71

Quitman 41 1 7

Rabun 442 11 55

Randolph 342 30 59

Richmond 8236 185 643

Rockdale 2225 42 288

Schley 110 2 16

Screven 457 11 47

Seminole 402 11 31

Spalding 1659 65 211

Stephens 1307 43 132

Stewart 571 17 81

Sumter 971 68 206

Talbot 181 8 26

Taliaferro 31 0 2

Tattnall 961 16 70

Taylor 240 12 34

Telfair 497 24 45

Terrell 342 32 74

Thomas 1635 72 176

Tift 2001 65 248

Toombs 1534 58 119

Towns 467 13 59

Treutlen 313 12 33

Troup 3083 112 346

Turner 339 24 51

Twiggs 229 10 52

Union 932 29 99

Unknown 1951 6 39

Upson 846 70 98

Walker 2007 46 99

Walton 2420 71 233

Ware 1779 67 199

Warren 172 6 28

Washington 813 13 47

Wayne 1272 36 121

Webster 44 2 10

Wheeler 369 18 23

White 1032 25 108

Whitfield 5833 64 295

Wilcox 261 25 53

Wilkes 319 7 35

Wilkinson 378 17 65