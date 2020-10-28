Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,876 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/1-10/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/1-10/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.07. There have been 355,025 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,458.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,184.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,458.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,184. There have been 31,370 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 114 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71..

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 114 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71.. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 28, there were 1,419 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 31220 620

Gwinnett 30596 445

Cobb 21977 457

DeKalb 21231 398

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14733 184

Hall 10694 178

Chatham 9446 187

Clayton 8253 175

Richmond 7964 183

Cherokee 7161 102

Bibb 6618 197

Muscogee 6378 174

Henry 6223 113

Clarke 5748 48

Whitfield 5469 64

Forsyth 4772 53

Lowndes 4475 85

Columbia 4386 64

Douglas 4114 72

Floyd 3975 60

Glynn 3734 104

Bartow 3637 94

Houston 3615 94

Carroll 3341 76

Dougherty 3300 191

Paulding 3176 61

Bulloch 3093 33

Troup 3068 108

Coweta 2971 63

Newton 2868 95

Barrow 2616 51

Jackson 2392 41

Gordon 2387 45

Walton 2354 68

Baldwin 2315 64

Coffee 2260 60

Rockdale 2136 40

Colquitt 2132 40

Fayette 2129 57

Laurens 2010 87

Tift 1964 64

Walker 1894 44

Unknown 1888 6

Habersham 1884 78

Effingham 1827 28

Chattahoochee 1747 1

Ware 1737 63

Polk 1711 29

Thomas 1605 69

Spalding 1599 62

Toombs 1499 56

Catoosa 1444 22

Camden 1423 18

Bryan 1318 16

Decatur 1297 34

Stephens 1280 41

Liberty 1275 25

Wayne 1242 33

Emanuel 1204 39

Appling 1163 37

Murray 1051 9

Lumpkin 1048 15

Gilmer 1043 23

White 1005 23

Sumter 959 68

Chattooga 944 29

Franklin 935 18

Tattnall 933 15

Dawson 915 11

Burke 893 12

Union 890 26

Ben Hill 871 33

Oconee 869 30

Grady 860 25

Jefferson 856 33

Harris 851 25

Mitchell 847 45

Upson 839 70

Fannin 832 29

Putnam 800 27

Jeff Davis 798 23

Madison 789 11

Pickens 785 10

Peach 776 26

Washington 776 13

Monroe 762 53

Elbert 754 9

Lee 748 29

Butts 743 44

McDuffie 685 15

Pierce 680 24

Haralson 650 10

Charlton 647 10

Crisp 647 23

Jones 646 16

Bacon 637 16

Dodge 612 19

Worth 607 32

Meriwether 596 16

Cook 584 16

Hart 576 16

Greene 573 25

Stewart 567 16

Banks 555 8

Brooks 554 27

Early 550 35

Candler 546 25

Morgan 531 6

Bleckley 514 27

Telfair 507 24

Berrien 493 13

Evans 487 7

Atkinson 483 6

Jenkins 469 32

Brantley 462 13

Clinch 450 12

Screven 450 11

Towns 441 13

Johnson 440 22

Rabun 429 11

Lamar 423 20

Oglethorpe 420 13

Hancock 413 44

Seminole 393 11

Pike 389 11

Dooly 374 18

Montgomery 373 10

Wheeler 369 16

Wilkinson 369 17

Dade 356 6

Irwin 356 8

Terrell 341 32

Pulaski 339 23

Randolph 339 29

Turner 335 24

Lanier 318 7

Miller 313 2

Treutlen 311 12

McIntosh 308 8

Wilkes 300 6

Long 276 4

Calhoun 270 9

Wilcox 257 25

Macon 249 10

Jasper 247 4

Echols 246 2

Lincoln 235 7

Taylor 232 12

Heard 229 6

Twiggs 217 10

Marion 200 9

Crawford 196 6

Talbot 174 8

Warren 165 5

Clay 124 3

Schley 109 2

Baker 91 6

Glascock 49 2

Webster 44 2

Quitman 40 1