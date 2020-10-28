Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Oct. 28

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,876 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/1-10/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.07.
  • There have been 355,025 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,458.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,184.
  • There have been 31,370 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 114 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71..
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 28, there were 1,419 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    31220    620

Gwinnett    30596    445

Cobb    21977    457

DeKalb    21231    398

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14733    184

Hall    10694    178

Chatham    9446    187

Clayton    8253    175

Richmond    7964    183

Cherokee    7161    102

Bibb    6618    197

Muscogee    6378    174

Henry    6223    113

Clarke    5748    48

Whitfield    5469    64

Forsyth    4772    53

Lowndes    4475    85

Columbia    4386    64

Douglas    4114    72

Floyd    3975    60

Glynn    3734    104

Bartow    3637    94

Houston    3615    94

Carroll    3341    76

Dougherty    3300    191

Paulding    3176    61

Bulloch    3093    33

Troup    3068    108

Coweta    2971    63

Newton    2868    95

Barrow    2616    51

Jackson    2392    41

Gordon    2387    45

Walton    2354    68

Baldwin    2315    64

Coffee    2260    60

Rockdale    2136    40

Colquitt    2132    40

Fayette    2129    57

Laurens    2010    87

Tift    1964    64

Walker    1894    44

Unknown    1888    6

Habersham    1884    78

Effingham    1827    28

Chattahoochee    1747    1

Ware    1737    63

Polk    1711    29

Thomas    1605    69

Spalding    1599    62

Toombs    1499    56

Catoosa    1444    22

Camden    1423    18

Bryan    1318    16

Decatur    1297    34

Stephens    1280    41

Liberty    1275    25

Wayne    1242    33

Emanuel    1204    39

Appling    1163    37

Murray    1051    9

Lumpkin    1048    15

Gilmer    1043    23

White    1005    23

Sumter    959    68

Chattooga    944    29

Franklin    935    18

Tattnall    933    15

Dawson    915    11

Burke    893    12

Union    890    26

Ben Hill    871    33

Oconee    869    30

Grady    860    25

Jefferson    856    33

Harris    851    25

Mitchell    847    45

Upson    839    70

Fannin    832    29

Putnam    800    27

Jeff Davis    798    23

Madison    789    11

Pickens    785    10

Peach    776    26

Washington    776    13

Monroe    762    53

Elbert    754    9

Lee    748    29

Butts    743    44

McDuffie    685    15

Pierce    680    24

Haralson    650    10

Charlton    647    10

Crisp    647    23

Jones    646    16

Bacon    637    16

Dodge    612    19

Worth    607    32

Meriwether    596    16

Cook    584    16

Hart    576    16

Greene    573    25

Stewart    567    16

Banks    555    8

Brooks    554    27

Early    550    35

Candler    546    25

Morgan    531    6

Bleckley    514    27

Telfair    507    24

Berrien    493    13

Evans    487    7

Atkinson    483    6

Jenkins    469    32

Brantley    462    13

Clinch    450    12

Screven    450    11

Towns    441    13

Johnson    440    22

Rabun    429    11

Lamar    423    20

Oglethorpe    420    13

Hancock    413    44

Seminole    393    11

Pike    389    11

Dooly    374    18

Montgomery    373    10

Wheeler    369    16

Wilkinson    369    17

Dade    356    6

Irwin    356    8

Terrell    341    32

Pulaski    339    23

Randolph    339    29

Turner    335    24

Lanier    318    7

Miller    313    2

Treutlen    311    12

McIntosh    308    8

Wilkes    300    6

Long    276    4

Calhoun    270    9

Wilcox    257    25

Macon    249    10

Jasper    247    4

Echols    246    2

Lincoln    235    7

Taylor    232    12

Heard    229    6

Twiggs    217    10

Marion    200    9

Crawford    196    6

Talbot    174    8

Warren    165    5

Clay    124    3

Schley    109    2

Baker    91    6

Glascock    49    2

Webster    44    2

Quitman    40    1

Taliaferro    28    0

