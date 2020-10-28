Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Oct. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,876 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/15-10/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/1-10/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.07.
- There have been 355,025 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,458.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,184.
- There have been 31,370 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 114 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 103.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71..
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 28, there were 1,419 current hospitalizations – an decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 31220 620
Gwinnett 30596 445
Cobb 21977 457
DeKalb 21231 398
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14733 184
Hall 10694 178
Chatham 9446 187
Clayton 8253 175
Richmond 7964 183
Cherokee 7161 102
Bibb 6618 197
Muscogee 6378 174
Henry 6223 113
Clarke 5748 48
Whitfield 5469 64
Forsyth 4772 53
Lowndes 4475 85
Columbia 4386 64
Douglas 4114 72
Floyd 3975 60
Glynn 3734 104
Bartow 3637 94
Houston 3615 94
Carroll 3341 76
Dougherty 3300 191
Paulding 3176 61
Bulloch 3093 33
Troup 3068 108
Coweta 2971 63
Newton 2868 95
Barrow 2616 51
Jackson 2392 41
Gordon 2387 45
Walton 2354 68
Baldwin 2315 64
Coffee 2260 60
Rockdale 2136 40
Colquitt 2132 40
Fayette 2129 57
Laurens 2010 87
Tift 1964 64
Walker 1894 44
Unknown 1888 6
Habersham 1884 78
Effingham 1827 28
Chattahoochee 1747 1
Ware 1737 63
Polk 1711 29
Thomas 1605 69
Spalding 1599 62
Toombs 1499 56
Catoosa 1444 22
Camden 1423 18
Bryan 1318 16
Decatur 1297 34
Stephens 1280 41
Liberty 1275 25
Wayne 1242 33
Emanuel 1204 39
Appling 1163 37
Murray 1051 9
Lumpkin 1048 15
Gilmer 1043 23
White 1005 23
Sumter 959 68
Chattooga 944 29
Franklin 935 18
Tattnall 933 15
Dawson 915 11
Burke 893 12
Union 890 26
Ben Hill 871 33
Oconee 869 30
Grady 860 25
Jefferson 856 33
Harris 851 25
Mitchell 847 45
Upson 839 70
Fannin 832 29
Putnam 800 27
Jeff Davis 798 23
Madison 789 11
Pickens 785 10
Peach 776 26
Washington 776 13
Monroe 762 53
Elbert 754 9
Lee 748 29
Butts 743 44
McDuffie 685 15
Pierce 680 24
Haralson 650 10
Charlton 647 10
Crisp 647 23
Jones 646 16
Bacon 637 16
Dodge 612 19
Worth 607 32
Meriwether 596 16
Cook 584 16
Hart 576 16
Greene 573 25
Stewart 567 16
Banks 555 8
Brooks 554 27
Early 550 35
Candler 546 25
Morgan 531 6
Bleckley 514 27
Telfair 507 24
Berrien 493 13
Evans 487 7
Atkinson 483 6
Jenkins 469 32
Brantley 462 13
Clinch 450 12
Screven 450 11
Towns 441 13
Johnson 440 22
Rabun 429 11
Lamar 423 20
Oglethorpe 420 13
Hancock 413 44
Seminole 393 11
Pike 389 11
Dooly 374 18
Montgomery 373 10
Wheeler 369 16
Wilkinson 369 17
Dade 356 6
Irwin 356 8
Terrell 341 32
Pulaski 339 23
Randolph 339 29
Turner 335 24
Lanier 318 7
Miller 313 2
Treutlen 311 12
McIntosh 308 8
Wilkes 300 6
Long 276 4
Calhoun 270 9
Wilcox 257 25
Macon 249 10
Jasper 247 4
Echols 246 2
Lincoln 235 7
Taylor 232 12
Heard 229 6
Twiggs 217 10
Marion 200 9
Crawford 196 6
Talbot 174 8
Warren 165 5
Clay 124 3
Schley 109 2
Baker 91 6
Glascock 49 2
Webster 44 2
Quitman 40 1
Taliaferro 28 0