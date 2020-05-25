Behind the numbers | New COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations and deaths on Memorial Day weekend

What will be really telling is what we see after Memorial Day is over and reporting picks back up.

ATLANTA — 11Alive is committed to helping make sure you have the most up to date information concerning COVID-19. That includes working to make sense of Georgia's complicated data.

So we’re helping put the numbers in perspective. We're taking a close look at three things tonight - new cases, current hospitalizations, and deaths.

Starting with new cases, we're watching Georgia's average tick up.

Over the past seven days, the section in orange on the graph, we've seen a spike.

There are a couple of reasons for this. More people are getting tested.

Plus, people are also starting to become more mobile and interacting with one another. Experts tell us those factors help explain the reasons we're seeing more cases right now.

Let's look at the number of people who are in the hospital right now.

Now, this information is the closest to real-time that we have.

These are the most severe cases -- the ones that require serious medical attention. We continue to see this number go down from 1,500 at the beginning of the month to 848 today.

It seems like the drop is starting to slow down a bit here.

As far as deaths are concerned, we saw a big jump late last week. But only deaths three were reported on Saturday and 16 on Sunday. Now there may be a good reason for that.

It's a holiday weekend and reporting typically slows on the weekends - nearly every drop you see on that graph marks a weekend.

Those numbers will be a better indication of what's going.

If you have a question about the data or numbers, let us know and we will work to get you answers.