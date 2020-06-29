x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,784 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.
  • There have been 79,417 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,452.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 729.07.
  • There have been 10,824 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 97.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 29, there were 1,359 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY-- CASES-- DEATHS

Gwinnett    7755    170

Fulton    6648    312

DeKalb    5469    171

Cobb    4630    240

Non-Georgia Resident    4601    45

Unknown    3621    2

Hall    3138    59

Clayton    1888    79

Dougherty    1887    154

Muscogee    1536    43

Troup    1336    31

Cherokee    1283    44

Lowndes    1150    9

Henry    1141    33

Chatham    1140    37

Whitfield    1055    10

Colquitt    911    18

Richmond    896    48

Douglas    879    36

Forsyth    792    15

Bibb    775    38

Tift    721    26

Carroll    678    39

Bartow    677    42

Habersham    666    35

Coweta    647    15

Houston    604    23

Newton    571    11

Paulding    565    15

Sumter    551    50

Glynn    547    4

Coffee    534    17

Floyd    502    15

Clarke    490    15

Barrow    485    25

Baldwin    483    33

Mitchell    446    38

Columbia    444    9

Rockdale    436    11

Thomas    421    32

Chattahoochee    405    0

Ware    397    15

Lee    385    22

Spalding    383    32

Walton    383    28

Gordon    356    18

Jackson    355    10

Upson    348    43

Fayette    326    17

Walker    315    11

Harris    307    9

Worth    305    22

Catoosa    304    7

Bulloch    299    4

Crisp    271    12

Butts    265    33

Early    260    31

Appling    256    14

Decatur    250    8

Toombs    236    5

Bacon    229    4

Terrell    225    27

Stephens    216    6

Hancock    210    32

Murray    210    2

Polk    206    1

Dooly    205    12

Randolph    198    25

Grady    189    4

Franklin    187    1

Gilmer    185    2

Echols    183    0

Meriwether    177    2

Turner    176    16

Calhoun    162    5

Pierce    162    4

Ben Hill    159    1

Laurens    158    1

Monroe    156    17

Oconee    148    10

Brooks    145    11

Burke    143    6

Putnam    142    12

White    140    4

Atkinson    139    2

Lumpkin    138    3

Dawson    136    3

Effingham    131    1

Banks    130    0

Cook    130    1

Tattnall    130    0

Lanier    129    3

Wilcox    127    15

Bryan    117    5

Berrien    114    0

Camden    114    2

Liberty    114    1

Macon    113    9

Stewart    113    3

Lamar    112    6

Telfair    112    3

Emanuel    106    3

Clinch    104    3

Jeff Davis    104    2

Peach    101    9

Elbert    100    0

Greene    97    9

Dodge    96    2

Jenkins    96    11

Jefferson    95    1

Fannin    94    1

Washington    94    1

Pickens    92    5

McDuffie    91    6

Screven    91    6

Madison    89    4

Johnson    88    2

Oglethorpe    88    7

Pike    88    3

Brantley    85    2

Marion    78    2

Wilkinson    76    8

Talbot    69    2

Haralson    68    5

Union    68    3

Jasper    66    1

Dade    65    1

Jones    62    0

Irwin    59    1

Wayne    59    0

Bleckley    58    1

Clay    57    2

Chattooga    56    2

Hart    56    0

Wilkes    54    1

Seminole    50    2

Morgan    49    0

Pulaski    49    2

Heard    48    3

Wheeler    48    0

Miller    47    0

Charlton    46    2

Baker    43    3

Rabun    42    3

Crawford    39    0

Towns    38    1

Long    37    1

Lincoln    36    1

Candler    33    0

McIntosh    31    1

Montgomery    31    0

Taylor    28    2

Schley    25    1

Twiggs    24    1

Treutlen    23    1

Webster    21    1

Warren    20    0

Evans    19    0

Quitman    15    1

Glascock    8    0

Taliaferro    2    0

