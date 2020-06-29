Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 29

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,784 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/2-6/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY-- CASES-- DEATHS

Gwinnett 7755 170

Fulton 6648 312

DeKalb 5469 171

Cobb 4630 240

Non-Georgia Resident 4601 45

Unknown 3621 2

Hall 3138 59

Clayton 1888 79

Dougherty 1887 154

Muscogee 1536 43

Troup 1336 31

Cherokee 1283 44

Lowndes 1150 9

Henry 1141 33

Chatham 1140 37

Whitfield 1055 10

Colquitt 911 18

Richmond 896 48

Douglas 879 36

Forsyth 792 15

Bibb 775 38

Tift 721 26

Carroll 678 39

Bartow 677 42

Habersham 666 35

Coweta 647 15

Houston 604 23

Newton 571 11

Paulding 565 15

Sumter 551 50

Glynn 547 4

Coffee 534 17

Floyd 502 15

Clarke 490 15

Barrow 485 25

Baldwin 483 33

Mitchell 446 38

Columbia 444 9

Rockdale 436 11

Thomas 421 32

Chattahoochee 405 0

Ware 397 15

Lee 385 22

Spalding 383 32

Walton 383 28

Gordon 356 18

Jackson 355 10

Upson 348 43

Fayette 326 17

Walker 315 11

Harris 307 9

Worth 305 22

Catoosa 304 7

Bulloch 299 4

Crisp 271 12

Butts 265 33

Early 260 31

Appling 256 14

Decatur 250 8

Toombs 236 5

Bacon 229 4

Terrell 225 27

Stephens 216 6

Hancock 210 32

Murray 210 2

Polk 206 1

Dooly 205 12

Randolph 198 25

Grady 189 4

Franklin 187 1

Gilmer 185 2

Echols 183 0

Meriwether 177 2

Turner 176 16

Calhoun 162 5

Pierce 162 4

Ben Hill 159 1

Laurens 158 1

Monroe 156 17

Oconee 148 10

Brooks 145 11

Burke 143 6

Putnam 142 12

White 140 4

Atkinson 139 2

Lumpkin 138 3

Dawson 136 3

Effingham 131 1

Banks 130 0

Cook 130 1

Tattnall 130 0

Lanier 129 3

Wilcox 127 15

Bryan 117 5

Berrien 114 0

Camden 114 2

Liberty 114 1

Macon 113 9

Stewart 113 3

Lamar 112 6

Telfair 112 3

Emanuel 106 3

Clinch 104 3

Jeff Davis 104 2

Peach 101 9

Elbert 100 0

Greene 97 9

Dodge 96 2

Jenkins 96 11

Jefferson 95 1

Fannin 94 1

Washington 94 1

Pickens 92 5

McDuffie 91 6

Screven 91 6

Madison 89 4

Johnson 88 2

Oglethorpe 88 7

Pike 88 3

Brantley 85 2

Marion 78 2

Wilkinson 76 8

Talbot 69 2

Haralson 68 5

Union 68 3

Jasper 66 1

Dade 65 1

Jones 62 0

Irwin 59 1

Wayne 59 0

Bleckley 58 1

Clay 57 2

Chattooga 56 2

Hart 56 0

Wilkes 54 1

Seminole 50 2

Morgan 49 0

Pulaski 49 2

Heard 48 3

Wheeler 48 0

Miller 47 0

Charlton 46 2

Baker 43 3

Rabun 42 3

Crawford 39 0

Towns 38 1

Long 37 1

Lincoln 36 1

Candler 33 0

McIntosh 31 1

Montgomery 31 0

Taylor 28 2

Schley 25 1

Twiggs 24 1

Treutlen 23 1

Webster 21 1

Warren 20 0

Evans 19 0

Quitman 15 1

Glascock 8 0

Taliaferro 2 0