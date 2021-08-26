LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,451 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.64.
- There have been 1,056,788 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,896 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,351.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,935.
- There have been 71,862 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 341 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 286.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,528 current hospitalizations – an increase of 31 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2333 70
Atkinson 1010 20
Bacon 1610 33
Baker 214 11
Baldwin 4451 123
Banks 1928 44
Barrow 10576 147
Bartow 12790 233
Ben Hill 1724 62
Berrien 1351 39
Bibb 16982 440
Bleckley 943 32
Brantley 1538 39
Brooks 1211 40
Bryan 3775 39
Bulloch 6882 70
Burke 2046 42
Butts 2756 84
Calhoun 552 17
Camden 4894 54
Candler 953 39
Carroll 8419 135
Catoosa 6643 70
Charlton 1539 33
Chatham 27629 470
Chattahoochee 4361 13
Chattooga 2595 67
Cherokee 26317 332
Clarke 14704 146
Clay 208 3
Clayton 29127 526
Clinch 904 26
Cobb 71327 1074
Coffee 5364 154
Colquitt 4485 91
Columbia 12767 174
Cook 1488 42
Coweta 10330 233
Crawford 663 20
Crisp 1663 60
Dade 1482 14
Dawson 3293 49
DeKalb 67709 1022
Decatur 2741 66
Dodge 1271 57
Dooly 920 33
Dougherty 6957 297
Douglas 14368 197
Early 1366 43
Echols 381 4
Effingham 5481 81
Elbert 1670 60
Emanuel 2214 55
Evans 973 22
Fannin 2556 69
Fayette 8033 169
Floyd 11693 205
Forsyth 21359 206
Franklin 2731 50
Fulton 96307 1408
Gilmer 2952 80
Glascock 165 7
Glynn 9997 199
Gordon 7315 116
Grady 2001 57
Greene 1893 56
Gwinnett 95728 1164
Habersham 5221 160
Hall 28390 487
Hancock 914 67
Haralson 1930 37
Harris 2675 64
Hart 1973 40
Heard 843 18
Henry 23906 331
Houston 13186 212
Irwin 837 19
Jackson 10284 146
Jasper 804 20
Jeff Davis 1565 38
Jefferson 1707 61
Jenkins 838 40
Johnson 911 43
Jones 2039 56
Lamar 1849 53
Lanier 661 10
Laurens 4691 158
Lee 2092 55
Liberty 4856 70
Lincoln 602 25
Long 1017 12
Lowndes 9649 156
Lumpkin 3475 73
Macon 742 33
Madison 3275 47
Marion 549 24
McDuffie 1934 46
McIntosh 1105 15
Meriwether 1828 82
Miller 843 9
Mitchell 1856 81
Monroe 2328 96
Montgomery 952 22
Morgan 1538 24
Murray 4933 86
Muscogee 17555 451
Newton 9123 246
Oconee 3598 68
Oglethorpe 1363 31
Paulding 12963 182
Peach 2293 64
Pickens 2948 65
Pierce 1761 57
Pike 1392 32
Polk 4696 90
Pulaski 718 33
Putnam 2256 64
Quitman 96 2
Rabun 1728 44
Randolph 533 33
Richmond 22829 453
Rockdale 7380 168
Schley 269 5
Screven 1110 22
Seminole 1024 19
Spalding 5115 176
Stephens 3412 80
Stewart 1073 26
Sumter 2300 98
Talbot 487 21
Taliaferro 118 3
Tattnall 2377 57
Taylor 610 23
Telfair 852 48
Terrell 671 49
Thomas 4858 130
Tift 4394 108
Toombs 3864 110
Towns 1332 51
Treutlen 787 33
Troup 7313 211
Turner 708 36
Twiggs 642 41
Union 2480 83
Upson 2210 113
Walker 7642 84
Walton 9307 248
Ware 3875 166
Warren 439 17
Washington 1938 61
Wayne 3561 87
Webster 125 4
Wheeler 552 22
White 3621 76
Whitfield 16670 244
Wilcox 559 31
Wilkes 739 23
Wilkinson 936 27
Worth 1493 65