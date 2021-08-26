x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,451 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.64.
  • There have been 1,056,788 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,896 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,351.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,935.
  • There have been 71,862 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 341 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 286.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,528 current hospitalizations – an increase of 31 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2333  70 

Atkinson  1010  20 

Bacon  1610  33 

Baker  214  11 

Baldwin  4451  123 

Banks  1928  44 

Barrow  10576  147 

Bartow  12790  233 

Ben Hill  1724  62 

Berrien  1351  39 

Bibb  16982  440 

Bleckley  943  32 

Brantley  1538  39 

Brooks  1211  40 

Bryan  3775  39 

Bulloch  6882  70 

Burke  2046  42 

Butts  2756  84 

Calhoun  552  17 

Camden  4894  54 

Candler  953  39 

Carroll  8419  135 

Catoosa  6643  70 

Charlton  1539  33 

Chatham  27629  470 

Chattahoochee  4361  13 

Chattooga  2595  67 

Cherokee  26317  332 

Clarke  14704  146 

Clay  208  3 

Clayton  29127  526 

Clinch  904  26 

Cobb  71327  1074 

Coffee  5364  154 

Colquitt  4485  91 

Columbia  12767  174 

Cook  1488  42 

Coweta  10330  233 

Crawford  663  20 

Crisp  1663  60 

Dade  1482  14 

Dawson  3293  49 

DeKalb  67709  1022 

Decatur  2741  66 

Dodge  1271  57 

Dooly  920  33 

Dougherty  6957  297 

Douglas  14368  197 

Early  1366  43 

Echols  381  4 

Effingham  5481  81 

Elbert  1670  60 

Emanuel  2214  55 

Evans  973  22 

Fannin  2556  69 

Fayette  8033  169 

Floyd  11693  205 

Forsyth  21359  206 

Franklin  2731  50 

Fulton  96307  1408 

Gilmer  2952  80 

Glascock  165  7 

Glynn  9997  199 

Gordon  7315  116 

Grady  2001  57 

Greene  1893  56 

Gwinnett  95728  1164 

Habersham  5221  160 

Hall  28390  487 

Hancock  914  67 

Haralson  1930  37 

Harris  2675  64 

Hart  1973  40 

Heard  843  18 

Henry  23906  331 

Houston  13186  212 

Irwin  837  19 

Jackson  10284  146 

Jasper  804  20 

Jeff Davis  1565  38 

Jefferson  1707  61 

Jenkins  838  40 

Johnson  911  43 

Jones  2039  56 

Lamar  1849  53 

Lanier  661  10 

Laurens  4691  158 

Lee  2092  55 

Liberty  4856  70 

Lincoln  602  25 

Long  1017  12 

Lowndes  9649  156 

Lumpkin  3475  73 

Macon  742  33 

Madison  3275  47 

Marion  549  24 

McDuffie  1934  46 

McIntosh  1105  15 

Meriwether  1828  82 

Miller  843  9 

Mitchell  1856  81 

Monroe  2328  96 

Montgomery  952  22 

Morgan  1538  24 

Murray  4933  86 

Muscogee  17555  451 

Newton  9123  246  

Oconee  3598  68 

Oglethorpe  1363  31 

Paulding  12963  182 

Peach  2293  64 

Pickens  2948  65 

Pierce  1761  57 

Pike  1392  32 

Polk  4696  90 

Pulaski  718  33 

Putnam  2256  64 

Quitman  96  2 

Rabun  1728  44 

Randolph  533  33 

Richmond  22829  453 

Rockdale  7380  168 

Schley  269  5 

Screven  1110  22 

Seminole  1024  19 

Spalding  5115  176 

Stephens  3412  80 

Stewart  1073  26 

Sumter  2300  98 

Talbot  487  21 

Taliaferro  118  3 

Tattnall  2377  57 

Taylor  610  23 

Telfair  852  48 

Terrell  671  49 

Thomas  4858  130 

Tift  4394  108 

Toombs  3864  110 

Towns  1332  51 

Treutlen  787  33 

Troup  7313  211 

Turner  708  36

Twiggs  642  41 

Union  2480  83 

Upson  2210  113 

Walker  7642  84 

Walton  9307  248 

Ware  3875  166 

Warren  439  17 

Washington  1938  61 

Wayne  3561  87 

Webster  125  4 

Wheeler  552  22 

White  3621  76 

Whitfield  16670  244 

Wilcox  559  31 

Wilkes  739  23 

Wilkinson  936  27 

Worth  1493  65

 

