LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,451 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.64. There have been 1,056,788 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,896 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,351.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,935.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,896 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,351.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,935. There have been 71 ,862 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 341 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 286.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 341 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 286.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,528 current hospitalizations – an increase of 31 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2333 70

Atkinson 1010 20

Bacon 1610 33

Baker 214 11

Baldwin 4451 123

Banks 1928 44

Barrow 10576 147

Bartow 12790 233

Ben Hill 1724 62

Berrien 1351 39

Bibb 16982 440

Bleckley 943 32

Brantley 1538 39

Brooks 1211 40

Bryan 3775 39

Bulloch 6882 70

Burke 2046 42

Butts 2756 84

Calhoun 552 17

Camden 4894 54

Candler 953 39

Carroll 8419 135

Catoosa 6643 70

Charlton 1539 33

Chatham 27629 470

Chattahoochee 4361 13

Chattooga 2595 67

Cherokee 26317 332

Clarke 14704 146

Clay 208 3

Clayton 29127 526

Clinch 904 26

Cobb 71327 1074

Coffee 5364 154

Colquitt 4485 91

Columbia 12767 174

Cook 1488 42

Coweta 10330 233

Crawford 663 20

Crisp 1663 60

Dade 1482 14

Dawson 3293 49

DeKalb 67709 1022

Decatur 2741 66

Dodge 1271 57

Dooly 920 33

Dougherty 6957 297

Douglas 14368 197

Early 1366 43

Echols 381 4

Effingham 5481 81

Elbert 1670 60

Emanuel 2214 55

Evans 973 22

Fannin 2556 69

Fayette 8033 169

Floyd 11693 205

Forsyth 21359 206

Franklin 2731 50

Fulton 96307 1408

Gilmer 2952 80

Glascock 165 7

Glynn 9997 199

Gordon 7315 116

Grady 2001 57

Greene 1893 56

Gwinnett 95728 1164

Habersham 5221 160

Hall 28390 487

Hancock 914 67

Haralson 1930 37

Harris 2675 64

Hart 1973 40

Heard 843 18

Henry 23906 331

Houston 13186 212

Irwin 837 19

Jackson 10284 146

Jasper 804 20

Jeff Davis 1565 38

Jefferson 1707 61

Jenkins 838 40

Johnson 911 43

Jones 2039 56

Lamar 1849 53

Lanier 661 10

Laurens 4691 158

Lee 2092 55

Liberty 4856 70

Lincoln 602 25

Long 1017 12

Lowndes 9649 156

Lumpkin 3475 73

Macon 742 33

Madison 3275 47

Marion 549 24

McDuffie 1934 46

McIntosh 1105 15

Meriwether 1828 82

Miller 843 9

Mitchell 1856 81

Monroe 2328 96

Montgomery 952 22

Morgan 1538 24

Murray 4933 86

Muscogee 17555 451

Newton 9123 246

Oconee 3598 68

Oglethorpe 1363 31

Paulding 12963 182

Peach 2293 64

Pickens 2948 65

Pierce 1761 57

Pike 1392 32

Polk 4696 90

Pulaski 718 33

Putnam 2256 64

Quitman 96 2

Rabun 1728 44

Randolph 533 33

Richmond 22829 453

Rockdale 7380 168

Schley 269 5

Screven 1110 22

Seminole 1024 19

Spalding 5115 176

Stephens 3412 80

Stewart 1073 26

Sumter 2300 98

Talbot 487 21

Taliaferro 118 3

Tattnall 2377 57

Taylor 610 23

Telfair 852 48

Terrell 671 49

Thomas 4858 130

Tift 4394 108

Toombs 3864 110

Towns 1332 51

Treutlen 787 33

Troup 7313 211

Turner 708 36

Twiggs 642 41

Union 2480 83

Upson 2210 113

Walker 7642 84

Walton 9307 248

Ware 3875 166

Warren 439 17

Washington 1938 61

Wayne 3561 87

Webster 125 4

Wheeler 552 22

White 3621 76

Whitfield 16670 244

Wilcox 559 31

Wilkes 739 23

Wilkinson 936 27