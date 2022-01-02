COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,655 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64.
- There have been 1,849,369 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,869 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,539.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 20,472.
- There have been 103,305 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 363.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 1, there were 4,378 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 161 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,432 102
Atkinson 1,459 32
Bacon 2,443 53
Baker 303 13
Baldwin 7,070 177
Banks 3,223 69
Barrow 18,843 215
Bartow 20,876 358
Ben Hill 2,127 72
Berrien 1,954 51
Bibb 27,740 619
Bleckley 1,429 41
Brantley 2,365 80
Brooks 1,797 58
Bryan 6,496 67
Bulloch 10,287 102
Burke 2,904 53
Butts 4,570 125
Calhoun 928 21
Camden 8,160 86
Candler 1,293 51
Carroll 14,005 167
Catoosa 11,744 108
Charlton 2,064 44
Chatham 50,820 703
Chattahoochee 5,849 16
Chattooga 5,048 101
Cherokee 43,880 493
Clarke 25,372 190
Clay 344 4
Clayton 55,922 776
Clinch 1,345 35
Cobb 129,140 1,428
Coffee 8,026 199
Colquitt 7,637 140
Columbia 19,182 276
Cook 2,010 54
Coweta 20,209 376
Crawford 1,140 41
Crisp 2,487 68
Dade 2,387 23
Dawson 5,890 87
DeKalb 121,931 1,331
Decatur 4,528 82
Dodge 2,055 64
Dooly 1,481 39
Dougherty 13,402 409
Douglas 27,317 278
Early 2,036 53
Echols 453 5
Effingham 9,793 155
Elbert 2,578 76
Emanuel 3,315 76
Evans 1,436 38
Fannin 3,979 106
Fayette 15,987 245
Floyd 22,120 343
Forsyth 40,999 309
Franklin 4,239 71
Fulton 176,618 1,804
Gilmer 4,468 127
Glascock 256 8
Glynn 17,321 323
Gordon 11,376 200
Grady 3,500 73
Greene 3,032 66
Gwinnett 167,740 1,562
Habersham 8,057 211
Hall 45,136 690
Hancock 1,331 79
Haralson 3,335 51
Harris 4,956 89
Hart 3,073 50
Heard 1,421 28
Henry 44,137 538
Houston 22,157 303
Irwin 1,010 22
Jackson 17,925 235
Jasper 1,586 35
Jeff Davis 2,221 45
Jefferson 2,159 74
Jenkins 1,057 43
Johnson 1,412 53
Jones 3,576 94
Lamar 3,180 90
Lanier 1,059 12
Laurens 8,333 218
Lee 3,628 83
Liberty 10,379 102
Lincoln 832 29
Long 2,128 21
Lowndes 14,462 239
Lumpkin 6,217 95
Macon 1,159 41
Madison 5,781 74
Marion 933 36
McDuffie 2,890 68
McIntosh 1,865 31
Meriwether 3,158 104
Miller 1,239 16
Mitchell 2,952 92
Monroe 3,768 121
Montgomery 1,393 43
Morgan 2,758 43
Murray 8,783 149
Muscogee 30,801 615
Newton 17,355 351
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 60,920 846
Oconee 6,629 83
Oglethorpe 2,298 45
Paulding 24,991 278
Peach 3,558 99
Pickens 4,932 107
Pierce 2,658 91
Pike 2,655 55
Polk 8,923 146
Pulaski 1,195 42
Putnam 3,515 87
Quitman 224 3
Rabun 2,674 71
Randolph 808 40
Richmond 34,612 630
Rockdale 14,389 261
Schley 501 8
Screven 1,770 35
Seminole 1,574 23
Spalding 10,110 309
Stephens 5,643 119
Stewart 1,627 31
Sumter 3,808 136
Talbot 906 30
Taliaferro 176 3
Tattnall 3,190 76
Taylor 1,096 37
Telfair 1,178 57
Terrell 1,146 57
Thomas 8,538 168
Tift 6,128 150
Toombs 5,175 154
Towns 1,909 74
Treutlen 1,096 45
Troup 11,808 288
Turner 1,069 41
Twiggs 1,007 50
Union 3,971 125
Unknown 9,051 9
Upson 3,959 145
Walker 12,784 153
Walton 15,435 346
Ware 5,710 206
Warren 638 22
Washington 3,085 79
Wayne 5,478 164
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 706 32
White 5,967 126
Whitfield 26,406 347
Wilcox 776 32
Wilkes 1,110 30
Wilkinson 1,586 44
Worth 2,260 83