Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,655 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64.
  • There have been 1,849,369 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,869 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,539.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 20,472.
  • There have been 103,305 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 363.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 1, there were 4,378 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 161 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,432    102

Atkinson    1,459    32

Bacon    2,443    53

Baker    303    13

Baldwin    7,070    177

Banks    3,223    69

Barrow    18,843    215

Bartow    20,876    358

Ben Hill    2,127    72

Berrien    1,954    51

Bibb    27,740    619

Bleckley    1,429    41

Brantley    2,365    80

Brooks    1,797    58

Bryan    6,496    67

Bulloch    10,287    102

Burke    2,904    53

Butts    4,570    125

Calhoun    928    21

Camden    8,160    86

Candler    1,293    51

Carroll    14,005    167

Catoosa    11,744    108

Charlton    2,064    44

Chatham    50,820    703

Chattahoochee    5,849    16

Chattooga    5,048    101

Cherokee    43,880    493

Clarke    25,372    190

Clay    344    4

Clayton    55,922    776

Clinch    1,345    35

Cobb    129,140    1,428

Coffee    8,026    199

Colquitt    7,637    140

Columbia    19,182    276

Cook    2,010    54

Coweta    20,209    376

Crawford    1,140    41

Crisp    2,487    68

Dade    2,387    23

Dawson    5,890    87

DeKalb    121,931    1,331

Decatur    4,528    82

Dodge    2,055    64

Dooly    1,481    39

Dougherty    13,402    409

Douglas    27,317    278

Early    2,036    53

Echols    453    5

Effingham    9,793    155

Elbert    2,578    76

Emanuel    3,315    76

Evans    1,436    38

Fannin    3,979    106

Fayette    15,987    245

Floyd    22,120    343

Forsyth    40,999    309

Franklin    4,239    71

Fulton    176,618    1,804

Gilmer    4,468    127

Glascock    256    8

Glynn    17,321    323

Gordon    11,376    200

Grady    3,500    73

Greene    3,032    66

Gwinnett    167,740    1,562

Habersham    8,057    211

Hall    45,136    690

Hancock    1,331    79

Haralson    3,335    51

Harris    4,956    89

Hart    3,073    50

Heard    1,421    28

Henry    44,137    538

Houston    22,157    303

Irwin    1,010    22

Jackson    17,925    235

Jasper    1,586    35

Jeff Davis    2,221    45

Jefferson    2,159    74

Jenkins    1,057    43

Johnson    1,412    53

Jones    3,576    94

Lamar    3,180    90

Lanier    1,059    12

Laurens    8,333    218

Lee    3,628    83

Liberty    10,379    102

Lincoln    832    29

Long    2,128    21

Lowndes    14,462    239

Lumpkin    6,217    95

Macon    1,159    41

Madison    5,781    74

Marion    933    36

McDuffie    2,890    68

McIntosh    1,865    31

Meriwether    3,158    104

Miller    1,239    16

Mitchell    2,952    92

Monroe    3,768    121

Montgomery    1,393    43

Morgan    2,758    43

Murray    8,783    149

Muscogee    30,801    615

Newton    17,355    351

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    60,920    846

Oconee    6,629    83

Oglethorpe    2,298    45

Paulding    24,991    278

Peach    3,558    99

Pickens    4,932    107

Pierce    2,658    91

Pike    2,655    55

Polk    8,923    146

Pulaski    1,195    42

Putnam    3,515    87

Quitman    224    3

Rabun    2,674    71

Randolph    808    40

Richmond    34,612    630

Rockdale    14,389    261

Schley    501    8

Screven    1,770    35

Seminole    1,574    23

Spalding    10,110    309

Stephens    5,643    119

Stewart    1,627    31

Sumter    3,808    136

Talbot    906    30

Taliaferro    176    3

Tattnall    3,190    76

Taylor    1,096    37

Telfair    1,178    57

Terrell    1,146    57

Thomas    8,538    168

Tift    6,128    150

Toombs    5,175    154

Towns    1,909    74

Treutlen    1,096    45

Troup    11,808    288

Turner    1,069    41

Twiggs    1,007    50

Union    3,971    125

Unknown    9,051    9

Upson    3,959    145

Walker    12,784    153

Walton    15,435    346

Ware    5,710    206

Warren    638    22

Washington    3,085    79

Wayne    5,478    164

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    706    32

White    5,967    126

Whitfield    26,406    347

Wilcox    776    32

Wilkes    1,110    30

Wilkinson    1,586    44

Worth    2,260    83

   

