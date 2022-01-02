COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

There have been 1,849,369 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,869 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,539.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 20,472.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 1, there were 4,378 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 161 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

