Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,785 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 141.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36. 
  • There have been 1,232,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,679 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,493.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,138.
  • There have been 81,626 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 514 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 4, there were 2,942 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 231 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2772  85 

Atkinson  1138  26 

Bacon  1864  43 

Baker  237  13 

Baldwin  5166  151 

Banks  2342  55 

Barrow  12597  174 

Bartow  15045  285 

Ben Hill  1834  67 

Berrien  1505  43 

Bibb  19817  527 

Bleckley  1088  35 

Brantley  1902  65 

Brooks  1371  48 

Bryan  4520  53 

Bulloch  7881  89 

Burke  2266  44 

Butts  3269  91 

Calhoun  607  20 

Camden  5775  74 

Candler  1104  47 

Carroll  9802  146 

Catoosa  8051  81 

Charlton  1682  40 

Chatham  32278  577 

Chattahoochee  4688  13 

Chattooga  3566  81 

Cherokee  30397  388 

Clarke  17047  161 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  34075  623 

Clinch  1063  32 

Cobb  82185  1190 

Coffee  6157  168 

Colquitt  5380  115 

Columbia  14385  213 

Cook  1653  51 

Coweta  12369  288 

Crawford  807  34 

Crisp  1831  63 

Dade  1745  15 

Dawson  4057  61 

DeKalb  77385  1124 

Decatur  3363  75 

Dodge  1503  59 

Dooly  1053  35 

Dougherty  8802  354 

Douglas  17004  217 

Early  1517  50 

Echols  404  4 

Effingham  6834  128

Elbert  1970  65 

Emanuel  2643  63 

Evans  1136  33 

Fannin  3088  85 

Fayette  9447  192 

Floyd  15026  266 

Forsyth  25880  232 

Franklin  3199  63 

Fulton  108644  1533 

Gilmer  3396  110 

Glascock  183  7 

Glynn  12210  287 

Gordon  8485  160 

Grady  2337  62 

Greene  2143  61 

Gwinnett  108337  1271 

Habersham  6208  172 

Hall  33017  557 

Hancock  994  74 

Haralson  2312  41 

Harris  3058  70 

Hart  2234  43 

Heard  1022  23 

Henry  28208  418 

Houston  15621  258 

Irwin  889  19 

Jackson  12468  177 

Jasper  991  31 

Jeff Davis  1800  42 

Jefferson  1830  64 

Jenkins  893  42 

Johnson  1007  47 

Jones  2520  76 

Lamar  2235  70 

Lanier  757  10

Laurens  5665  183 

Lee  2544  68 

Liberty  6305  84 

Lincoln  663  27 

Long  1289  17 

Lowndes  10764  204 

Lumpkin  4360  80 

Macon  827  35 

Madison  4098  55 

Marion  648  31 

McDuffie  2189  55 

McIntosh  1377  25 

Meriwether  2149  88 

Miller  962  14 

Mitchell  2137  88 

Monroe  2694  114 

Montgomery  1112  32 

Morgan  1794  30 

Murray  5995  113 

Muscogee  20280  502 

Newton  10820  288 

Oconee  4254  70 

Oglethorpe  1645  37 

Paulding  15780  226 

Peach  2607  78 

Pickens  3491  82 

Pierce  2168  76 

Pike  1829  45 

Polk  6204  121 

Pulaski  862  35 

Putnam  2549  72 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2030  49 

Randolph  584  37 

Richmond  25950  509

Rockdale  8710  196 

Schley  312  7 

Screven  1333  28 

Seminole  1190  22 

Spalding  6586  214 

Stephens  4344  93 

Stewart  1315  28 

Sumter  2704  110 

Talbot  568  23 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2733  70 

Taylor  732  29 

Telfair  943  50 

Terrell  791  55 

Thomas  5958  154 

Tift  4787  121 

Toombs  4348  138 

Towns  1517  62 

Treutlen  869  38

Troup  8396  244 

Turner  784  39 

Twiggs  738  48 

Union  3064  99 

Upson  2689  126

Walker  9217  105 

Walton  10803  283

 Ware  4451  196 

Warren  504  19 

Washington  2320  74 

Wayne  4394  144 

Webster  163  6 

Wheeler  595  28 

White  4373  101 

Whitfield  18771  296 

Wilcox  629  31 

Wilkes  867  24 

Wilkinson  1096  35 

Worth  1731  74 

