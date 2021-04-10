Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 4

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 22 ,785 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 141.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 159 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 141.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36. There have been 1,232,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,679 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,493.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,138.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,679 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,493.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,138. There have been 81 ,626 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 514 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 514 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 4, there were 2,942 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 231 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2772 85

Atkinson 1138 26

Bacon 1864 43

Baker 237 13

Baldwin 5166 151

Banks 2342 55

Barrow 12597 174

Bartow 15045 285

Ben Hill 1834 67

Berrien 1505 43

Bibb 19817 527

Bleckley 1088 35

Brantley 1902 65

Brooks 1371 48

Bryan 4520 53

Bulloch 7881 89

Burke 2266 44

Butts 3269 91

Calhoun 607 20

Camden 5775 74

Candler 1104 47

Carroll 9802 146

Catoosa 8051 81

Charlton 1682 40

Chatham 32278 577

Chattahoochee 4688 13

Chattooga 3566 81

Cherokee 30397 388

Clarke 17047 161

Clay 231 4

Clayton 34075 623

Clinch 1063 32

Cobb 82185 1190

Coffee 6157 168

Colquitt 5380 115

Columbia 14385 213

Cook 1653 51

Coweta 12369 288

Crawford 807 34

Crisp 1831 63

Dade 1745 15

Dawson 4057 61

DeKalb 77385 1124

Decatur 3363 75

Dodge 1503 59

Dooly 1053 35

Dougherty 8802 354

Douglas 17004 217

Early 1517 50

Echols 404 4

Effingham 6834 128

Elbert 1970 65

Emanuel 2643 63

Evans 1136 33

Fannin 3088 85

Fayette 9447 192

Floyd 15026 266

Forsyth 25880 232

Franklin 3199 63

Fulton 108644 1533

Gilmer 3396 110

Glascock 183 7

Glynn 12210 287

Gordon 8485 160

Grady 2337 62

Greene 2143 61

Gwinnett 108337 1271

Habersham 6208 172

Hall 33017 557

Hancock 994 74

Haralson 2312 41

Harris 3058 70

Hart 2234 43

Heard 1022 23

Henry 28208 418

Houston 15621 258

Irwin 889 19

Jackson 12468 177

Jasper 991 31

Jeff Davis 1800 42

Jefferson 1830 64

Jenkins 893 42

Johnson 1007 47

Jones 2520 76

Lamar 2235 70

Lanier 757 10

Laurens 5665 183

Lee 2544 68

Liberty 6305 84

Lincoln 663 27

Long 1289 17

Lowndes 10764 204

Lumpkin 4360 80

Macon 827 35

Madison 4098 55

Marion 648 31

McDuffie 2189 55

McIntosh 1377 25

Meriwether 2149 88

Miller 962 14

Mitchell 2137 88

Monroe 2694 114

Montgomery 1112 32

Morgan 1794 30

Murray 5995 113

Muscogee 20280 502

Newton 10820 288

Oconee 4254 70

Oglethorpe 1645 37

Paulding 15780 226

Peach 2607 78

Pickens 3491 82

Pierce 2168 76

Pike 1829 45

Polk 6204 121

Pulaski 862 35

Putnam 2549 72

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2030 49

Randolph 584 37

Richmond 25950 509

Rockdale 8710 196

Schley 312 7

Screven 1333 28

Seminole 1190 22

Spalding 6586 214

Stephens 4344 93

Stewart 1315 28

Sumter 2704 110

Talbot 568 23

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2733 70

Taylor 732 29

Telfair 943 50

Terrell 791 55

Thomas 5958 154

Tift 4787 121

Toombs 4348 138

Towns 1517 62

Treutlen 869 38

Troup 8396 244

Turner 784 39

Twiggs 738 48

Union 3064 99

Upson 2689 126

Walker 9217 105

Walton 10803 283

Ware 4451 196

Warren 504 19

Washington 2320 74

Wayne 4394 144

Webster 163 6

Wheeler 595 28

White 4373 101

Whitfield 18771 296

Wilcox 629 31

Wilkes 867 24

Wilkinson 1096 35