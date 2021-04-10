Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 22,785 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 141.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36.
- There have been 1,232,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,679 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,493.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,138.
- There have been 81,626 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 514 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 4, there were 2,942 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 231 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2772 85
Atkinson 1138 26
Bacon 1864 43
Baker 237 13
Baldwin 5166 151
Banks 2342 55
Barrow 12597 174
Bartow 15045 285
Ben Hill 1834 67
Berrien 1505 43
Bibb 19817 527
Bleckley 1088 35
Brantley 1902 65
Brooks 1371 48
Bryan 4520 53
Bulloch 7881 89
Burke 2266 44
Butts 3269 91
Calhoun 607 20
Camden 5775 74
Candler 1104 47
Carroll 9802 146
Catoosa 8051 81
Charlton 1682 40
Chatham 32278 577
Chattahoochee 4688 13
Chattooga 3566 81
Cherokee 30397 388
Clarke 17047 161
Clay 231 4
Clayton 34075 623
Clinch 1063 32
Cobb 82185 1190
Coffee 6157 168
Colquitt 5380 115
Columbia 14385 213
Cook 1653 51
Coweta 12369 288
Crawford 807 34
Crisp 1831 63
Dade 1745 15
Dawson 4057 61
DeKalb 77385 1124
Decatur 3363 75
Dodge 1503 59
Dooly 1053 35
Dougherty 8802 354
Douglas 17004 217
Early 1517 50
Echols 404 4
Effingham 6834 128
Elbert 1970 65
Emanuel 2643 63
Evans 1136 33
Fannin 3088 85
Fayette 9447 192
Floyd 15026 266
Forsyth 25880 232
Franklin 3199 63
Fulton 108644 1533
Gilmer 3396 110
Glascock 183 7
Glynn 12210 287
Gordon 8485 160
Grady 2337 62
Greene 2143 61
Gwinnett 108337 1271
Habersham 6208 172
Hall 33017 557
Hancock 994 74
Haralson 2312 41
Harris 3058 70
Hart 2234 43
Heard 1022 23
Henry 28208 418
Houston 15621 258
Irwin 889 19
Jackson 12468 177
Jasper 991 31
Jeff Davis 1800 42
Jefferson 1830 64
Jenkins 893 42
Johnson 1007 47
Jones 2520 76
Lamar 2235 70
Lanier 757 10
Laurens 5665 183
Lee 2544 68
Liberty 6305 84
Lincoln 663 27
Long 1289 17
Lowndes 10764 204
Lumpkin 4360 80
Macon 827 35
Madison 4098 55
Marion 648 31
McDuffie 2189 55
McIntosh 1377 25
Meriwether 2149 88
Miller 962 14
Mitchell 2137 88
Monroe 2694 114
Montgomery 1112 32
Morgan 1794 30
Murray 5995 113
Muscogee 20280 502
Newton 10820 288
Oconee 4254 70
Oglethorpe 1645 37
Paulding 15780 226
Peach 2607 78
Pickens 3491 82
Pierce 2168 76
Pike 1829 45
Polk 6204 121
Pulaski 862 35
Putnam 2549 72
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2030 49
Randolph 584 37
Richmond 25950 509
Rockdale 8710 196
Schley 312 7
Screven 1333 28
Seminole 1190 22
Spalding 6586 214
Stephens 4344 93
Stewart 1315 28
Sumter 2704 110
Talbot 568 23
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2733 70
Taylor 732 29
Telfair 943 50
Terrell 791 55
Thomas 5958 154
Tift 4787 121
Toombs 4348 138
Towns 1517 62
Treutlen 869 38
Troup 8396 244
Turner 784 39
Twiggs 738 48
Union 3064 99
Upson 2689 126
Walker 9217 105
Walton 10803 283
Ware 4451 196
Warren 504 19
Washington 2320 74
Wayne 4394 144
Webster 163 6
Wheeler 595 28
White 4373 101
Whitfield 18771 296
Wilcox 629 31
Wilkes 867 24
Wilkinson 1096 35
Worth 1731 74