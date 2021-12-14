Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,990 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.57.
- There have been 1,299,629 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,124 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,412.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.
- There have been 90,983 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 1,104 current hospitalizations – an increase of 8 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,810 97
Atkinson 1,194 32
Bacon 1,974 52
Baker 244 13
Baldwin 5,315 172
Banks 2,497 63
Barrow 13,477 195
Bartow 15,844 321
Ben Hill 1,874 71
Berrien 1,557 51
Bibb 20,531 591
Bleckley 1,108 40
Brantley 1,908 76
Brooks 1,410 54
Bryan 4,691 65
Bulloch 8,017 100
Burke 2,325 49
Butts 3,438 113
Calhoun 618 21
Camden 6,121 80
Candler 1,113 49
Carroll 10,291 162
Catoosa 8,715 98
Charlton 1,752 43
Chatham 33,733 673
Chattahoochee 5,428 16
Chattooga 3,770 91
Cherokee 32,365 459
Clarke 17,833 179
Clay 235 4
Clayton 36,311 735
Clinch 1,014 34
Cobb 88,008 1,326
Coffee 6,384 194
Colquitt 5,590 135
Columbia 14,983 259
Cook 1,683 53
Coweta 13,345 352
Crawford 835 40
Crisp 1,868 66
Dade 1,891 18
Dawson 4,291 75
DeKalb 82,555 1,257
Decatur 3,498 79
Dodge 1,536 63
Dooly 1,089 38
Dougherty 9,191 391
Douglas 18,077 253
Early 1,551 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,117 153
Elbert 2,089 71
Emanuel 2,706 73
Evans 1,129 36
Fannin 3,312 95
Fayette 10,189 222
Floyd 15,907 319
Forsyth 27,976 280
Franklin 3,365 69
Fulton 115,426 1,702
Gilmer 3,594 120
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,508 306
Gordon 8,911 180
Grady 2,449 67
Greene 2,248 65
Gwinnett 115,926 1,444
Habersham 6,621 197
Hall 35,182 646
Hancock 1,023 75
Haralson 2,430 47
Harris 3,270 86
Hart 2,360 50
Heard 1,061 26
Henry 29,922 490
Houston 16,304 296
Irwin 911 22
Jackson 13,237 215
Jasper 1,064 32
Jeff Davis 1,820 45
Jefferson 1,867 69
Jenkins 897 43
Johnson 1,029 52
Jones 2,651 90
Lamar 2,331 84
Lanier 788 12
Laurens 5,929 209
Lee 2,688 74
Liberty 6,703 98
Lincoln 707 27
Long 1,411 21
Lowndes 11,175 232
Lumpkin 4,616 94
Macon 850 39
Madison 4,298 71
Marion 675 34
McDuffie 2,307 62
McIntosh 1,402 29
Meriwether 2,254 101
Miller 1,004 15
Mitchell 2,195 89
Monroe 2,836 119
Montgomery 1,153 41
Morgan 1,946 39
Murray 6,476 139
Muscogee 21,444 585
Newton 11,613 324
Oconee 4,598 74
Oglethorpe 1,752 42
Paulding 17,202 254
Peach 2,721 96
Pickens 3,707 94
Pierce 2,143 88
Pike 1,914 51
Polk 6,531 143
Pulaski 906 41
Putnam 2,676 83
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2,220 64
Randolph 616 40
Richmond 27,112 597
Rockdale 9,348 229
Schley 346 8
Screven 1,363 35
Seminole 1,223 23
Spalding 7,011 283
Stephens 4,634 112
Stewart 1,414 29
Sumter 2,848 130
Talbot 594 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,712 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 969 56
Terrell 835 56
Thomas 6,088 163
Tift 4,905 140
Toombs 4,438 155
Towns 1,591 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,697 271
Turner 816 41
Twiggs 761 49
Union 3,246 120
Upson 2,764 141
Walker 9,996 129
Walton 11,424 322
Ware 4,572 207
Warren 517 20
Washington 2,374 80
Wayne 4,400 157
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 617 32
White 4,598 116
Whitfield 19,669 328
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 897 27
Wilkinson 1,112 41
Worth 1,779 79