Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 14

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,990 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.57.

There have been 1,299,629 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,124 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,412.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.

There have been 90,983 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 1,104 current hospitalizations – an increase of 8 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

