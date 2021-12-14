x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,990 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.57.
  • There have been 1,299,629 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,124 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,412.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.
  • There have been 90,983 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 1,104 current hospitalizations – an increase of 8 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 29% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,810    97

Atkinson    1,194    32

Bacon    1,974    52

Baker    244    13

Baldwin    5,315    172

Banks    2,497    63

Barrow    13,477    195

Bartow    15,844    321

Ben Hill    1,874    71

Berrien    1,557    51

Bibb    20,531    591

Bleckley    1,108    40

Brantley    1,908    76

Brooks    1,410    54

Bryan    4,691    65

Bulloch    8,017    100

Burke    2,325    49

Butts    3,438    113

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6,121    80

Candler    1,113    49

Carroll    10,291    162

Catoosa    8,715    98

Charlton    1,752    43

Chatham    33,733    673

Chattahoochee    5,428    16

Chattooga    3,770    91

Cherokee    32,365    459

Clarke    17,833    179

Clay    235    4

Clayton    36,311    735

Clinch    1,014    34

Cobb    88,008    1,326

Coffee    6,384    194

Colquitt    5,590    135

Columbia    14,983    259

Cook    1,683    53

Coweta    13,345    352

Crawford    835    40

Crisp    1,868    66

Dade    1,891    18

Dawson    4,291    75

DeKalb    82,555    1,257

Decatur    3,498    79

Dodge    1,536    63

Dooly    1,089    38

Dougherty    9,191    391

Douglas    18,077    253

Early    1,551    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,117    153

Elbert    2,089    71

Emanuel    2,706    73

Evans    1,129    36

Fannin    3,312    95

Fayette    10,189    222

Floyd    15,907    319

Forsyth    27,976    280

Franklin    3,365    69

Fulton    115,426    1,702

Gilmer    3,594    120

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,508    306

Gordon    8,911    180

Grady    2,449    67

Greene    2,248    65

Gwinnett    115,926    1,444

Habersham    6,621    197

Hall    35,182    646

Hancock    1,023    75

Haralson    2,430    47

Harris    3,270    86

Hart    2,360    50

Heard    1,061    26

Henry    29,922    490

Houston    16,304    296

Irwin    911    22

Jackson    13,237    215

Jasper    1,064    32

Jeff Davis    1,820    45

Jefferson    1,867    69

Jenkins    897    43

Johnson    1,029    52

Jones    2,651    90

Lamar    2,331    84

Lanier    788    12

Laurens    5,929    209

Lee    2,688    74

Liberty    6,703    98

Lincoln    707    27

Long    1,411    21

Lowndes    11,175    232

Lumpkin    4,616    94

Macon    850    39

Madison    4,298    71

Marion    675    34

McDuffie    2,307    62

McIntosh    1,402    29

Meriwether    2,254    101

Miller    1,004    15

Mitchell    2,195    89

Monroe    2,836    119

Montgomery    1,153    41

Morgan    1,946    39

Murray    6,476    139

Muscogee    21,444    585

Newton    11,613    324

Oconee    4,598    74

Oglethorpe    1,752    42

Paulding    17,202    254

Peach    2,721    96

Pickens    3,707    94

Pierce    2,143    88

Pike    1,914    51

Polk    6,531    143

Pulaski    906    41

Putnam    2,676    83

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2,220    64

Randolph    616    40

Richmond    27,112    597

Rockdale    9,348    229

Schley    346    8

Screven    1,363    35

Seminole    1,223    23

Spalding    7,011    283

Stephens    4,634    112

Stewart    1,414    29

Sumter    2,848    130

Talbot    594    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,712    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    969    56

Terrell    835    56

Thomas    6,088    163

Tift    4,905    140

Toombs    4,438    155

Towns    1,591    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,697    271

Turner    816    41

Twiggs    761    49

Union    3,246    120

Upson    2,764    141

Walker    9,996    129

Walton    11,424    322

Ware    4,572    207

Warren    517    20

Washington    2,374    80

Wayne    4,400    157

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    617    32

White    4,598    116

Whitfield    19,669    328

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    897    27

Wilkinson    1,112    41

Worth    1,779    79

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID hospitalizations trending up