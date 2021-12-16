COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 16 | Coronavirus in Georgia

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 0 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07. There have been 1,303,549 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,886 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,575.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,091.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,886 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,575.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,091. There have been 91,292 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 176. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 16, there were 1,127 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,811 97

Atkinson 1,197 32

Bacon 1,979 52

Baker 243 13

Baldwin 5,320 172

Banks 2,500 63

Barrow 13,504 195

Bartow 15,883 321

Ben Hill 1,875 71

Berrien 1,557 51

Bibb 20,543 592

Bleckley 1,108 40

Brantley 1,909 76

Brooks 1,409 54

Bryan 4,696 65

Bulloch 8,023 100

Burke 2,326 49

Butts 3,453 113

Calhoun 616 21

Camden 6,134 80

Candler 1,114 50

Carroll 10,314 162

Catoosa 8,740 98

Charlton 1,752 43

Chatham 33,783 673

Chattahoochee 5,463 16

Chattooga 3,775 91

Cherokee 32,437 459

Clarke 17,860 179

Clay 235 4

Clayton 36,497 736

Clinch 1,014 34

Cobb 88,402 1,328

Coffee 6,388 194

Colquitt 5,597 135

Columbia 15,005 259

Cook 1,682 53

Coweta 13,408 352

Crawford 836 40

Crisp 1,868 66

Dade 1,900 18

Dawson 4,303 75

DeKalb 82,995 1,258

Decatur 3,508 78

Dodge 1,536 63

Dooly 1,090 38

Dougherty 9,195 391

Douglas 18,130 253

Early 1,554 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,126 153

Elbert 2,089 71

Emanuel 2,703 73

Evans 1,129 36

Fannin 3,315 95

Fayette 10,267 222

Floyd 15,950 319

Forsyth 28,045 282

Franklin 3,372 69

Fulton 116,170 1,703

Gilmer 3,600 120

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12,527 306

Gordon 8,926 180

Grady 2,442 66

Greene 2,253 65

Gwinnett 116,317 1,446

Habersham 6,634 197

Hall 35,245 646

Hancock 1,026 75

Haralson 2,436 47

Harris 3,275 86

Hart 2,362 50

Heard 1,064 26

Henry 30,017 490

Houston 16,315 296

Irwin 910 22

Jackson 13,275 215

Jasper 1,067 32

Jeff Davis 1,819 45

Jefferson 1,867 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,030 52

Jones 2,651 90

Lamar 2,333 84

Lanier 788 12

Laurens 5,937 210

Lee 2,691 74

Liberty 6,711 98

Lincoln 708 27

Long 1,411 21

Lowndes 11,184 234

Lumpkin 4,630 94

Macon 851 40

Madison 4,310 71

Marion 676 34

McDuffie 2,311 62

McIntosh 1,402 29

Meriwether 2,262 101

Miller 1,003 15

Mitchell 2,197 89

Monroe 2,840 119

Montgomery 1,154 41

Morgan 1,949 39

Murray 6,484 139

Muscogee 21,473 585

Newton 11,680 324

Oconee 4,609 74

Oglethorpe 1,760 42

Paulding 17,285 254

Peach 2,723 96

Pickens 3,711 94

Pierce 2,143 88

Pike 1,919 51

Polk 6,546 143

Pulaski 906 41

Putnam 2,682 83

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2,223 64

Randolph 617 40

Richmond 27,143 598

Rockdale 9,389 230

Schley 348 8

Screven 1,363 35

Seminole 1,225 23

Spalding 7,029 283

Stephens 4,638 112

Stewart 1,415 30

Sumter 2,849 130

Talbot 595 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,713 73

Taylor 769 34

Telfair 969 56

Terrell 836 56

Thomas 6,091 162

Tift 4,908 140

Toombs 4,439 155

Towns 1,592 68

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8,723 271

Turner 818 41

Twiggs 761 49

Union 3,254 120

Upson 2,763 140

Walker 10,026 132

Walton 11,444 322

Ware 4,578 207

Warren 516 20

Washington 2,376 79

Wayne 4,401 157

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 617 32

White 4,606 116

Whitfield 19,696 328

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 898 27

Wilkinson 1,112 41