COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 16 | Coronavirus in Georgia

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07.
- There have been 1,303,549 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,886 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,575.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,091.
- There have been 91,292 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 176.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 16, there were 1,127 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,811 97
Atkinson 1,197 32
Bacon 1,979 52
Baker 243 13
Baldwin 5,320 172
Banks 2,500 63
Barrow 13,504 195
Bartow 15,883 321
Ben Hill 1,875 71
Berrien 1,557 51
Bibb 20,543 592
Bleckley 1,108 40
Brantley 1,909 76
Brooks 1,409 54
Bryan 4,696 65
Bulloch 8,023 100
Burke 2,326 49
Butts 3,453 113
Calhoun 616 21
Camden 6,134 80
Candler 1,114 50
Carroll 10,314 162
Catoosa 8,740 98
Charlton 1,752 43
Chatham 33,783 673
Chattahoochee 5,463 16
Chattooga 3,775 91
Cherokee 32,437 459
Clarke 17,860 179
Clay 235 4
Clayton 36,497 736
Clinch 1,014 34
Cobb 88,402 1,328
Coffee 6,388 194
Colquitt 5,597 135
Columbia 15,005 259
Cook 1,682 53
Coweta 13,408 352
Crawford 836 40
Crisp 1,868 66
Dade 1,900 18
Dawson 4,303 75
DeKalb 82,995 1,258
Decatur 3,508 78
Dodge 1,536 63
Dooly 1,090 38
Dougherty 9,195 391
Douglas 18,130 253
Early 1,554 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,126 153
Elbert 2,089 71
Emanuel 2,703 73
Evans 1,129 36
Fannin 3,315 95
Fayette 10,267 222
Floyd 15,950 319
Forsyth 28,045 282
Franklin 3,372 69
Fulton 116,170 1,703
Gilmer 3,600 120
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,527 306
Gordon 8,926 180
Grady 2,442 66
Greene 2,253 65
Gwinnett 116,317 1,446
Habersham 6,634 197
Hall 35,245 646
Hancock 1,026 75
Haralson 2,436 47
Harris 3,275 86
Hart 2,362 50
Heard 1,064 26
Henry 30,017 490
Houston 16,315 296
Irwin 910 22
Jackson 13,275 215
Jasper 1,067 32
Jeff Davis 1,819 45
Jefferson 1,867 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,030 52
Jones 2,651 90
Lamar 2,333 84
Lanier 788 12
Laurens 5,937 210
Lee 2,691 74
Liberty 6,711 98
Lincoln 708 27
Long 1,411 21
Lowndes 11,184 234
Lumpkin 4,630 94
Macon 851 40
Madison 4,310 71
Marion 676 34
McDuffie 2,311 62
McIntosh 1,402 29
Meriwether 2,262 101
Miller 1,003 15
Mitchell 2,197 89
Monroe 2,840 119
Montgomery 1,154 41
Morgan 1,949 39
Murray 6,484 139
Muscogee 21,473 585
Newton 11,680 324
Oconee 4,609 74
Oglethorpe 1,760 42
Paulding 17,285 254
Peach 2,723 96
Pickens 3,711 94
Pierce 2,143 88
Pike 1,919 51
Polk 6,546 143
Pulaski 906 41
Putnam 2,682 83
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2,223 64
Randolph 617 40
Richmond 27,143 598
Rockdale 9,389 230
Schley 348 8
Screven 1,363 35
Seminole 1,225 23
Spalding 7,029 283
Stephens 4,638 112
Stewart 1,415 30
Sumter 2,849 130
Talbot 595 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,713 73
Taylor 769 34
Telfair 969 56
Terrell 836 56
Thomas 6,091 162
Tift 4,908 140
Toombs 4,439 155
Towns 1,592 68
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,723 271
Turner 818 41
Twiggs 761 49
Union 3,254 120
Upson 2,763 140
Walker 10,026 132
Walton 11,444 322
Ware 4,578 207
Warren 516 20
Washington 2,376 79
Wayne 4,401 157
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 617 32
White 4,606 116
Whitfield 19,696 328
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 898 27
Wilkinson 1,112 41
Worth 1,776 79