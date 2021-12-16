x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 16 | Coronavirus in Georgia

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.07.
  • There have been 1,303,549 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,886 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,575.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,091.
  • There have been 91,292 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 148 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 176. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 16, there were 1,127 current hospitalizations – an increase of 12 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,811    97

Atkinson    1,197    32

Bacon    1,979    52

Baker    243    13

Baldwin    5,320    172

Banks    2,500    63

Barrow    13,504    195

Bartow    15,883    321

Ben Hill    1,875    71

Berrien    1,557    51

Bibb    20,543    592

Bleckley    1,108    40

Brantley    1,909    76

Brooks    1,409    54

Bryan    4,696    65

Bulloch    8,023    100

Burke    2,326    49

Butts    3,453    113

Calhoun    616    21

Camden    6,134    80

Candler    1,114    50

Carroll    10,314    162

Catoosa    8,740    98

Charlton    1,752    43

Chatham    33,783    673

Chattahoochee    5,463    16

Chattooga    3,775    91

Cherokee    32,437    459

Clarke    17,860    179

Clay    235    4

Clayton    36,497    736

Clinch    1,014    34

Cobb    88,402    1,328

Coffee    6,388    194

Colquitt    5,597    135

Columbia    15,005    259

Cook    1,682    53

Coweta    13,408    352

Crawford    836    40

Crisp    1,868    66

Dade    1,900    18

Dawson    4,303    75

DeKalb    82,995    1,258

Decatur    3,508    78

Dodge    1,536    63

Dooly    1,090    38

Dougherty    9,195    391

Douglas    18,130    253

Early    1,554    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,126    153

Elbert    2,089    71

Emanuel    2,703    73

Evans    1,129    36

Fannin    3,315    95

Fayette    10,267    222

Floyd    15,950    319

Forsyth    28,045    282

Franklin    3,372    69

Fulton    116,170    1,703

Gilmer    3,600    120

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,527    306

Gordon    8,926    180

Grady    2,442    66

Greene    2,253    65

Gwinnett    116,317    1,446

Habersham    6,634    197

Hall    35,245    646

Hancock    1,026    75

Haralson    2,436    47

Harris    3,275    86

Hart    2,362    50

Heard    1,064    26

Henry    30,017    490

Houston    16,315    296

Irwin    910    22

Jackson    13,275    215

Jasper    1,067    32

Jeff Davis    1,819    45

Jefferson    1,867    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,030    52

Jones    2,651    90

Lamar    2,333    84

Lanier    788    12

Laurens    5,937    210

Lee    2,691    74

Liberty    6,711    98

Lincoln    708    27

Long    1,411    21

Lowndes    11,184    234

Lumpkin    4,630    94

Macon    851    40

Madison    4,310    71

Marion    676    34

McDuffie    2,311    62

McIntosh    1,402    29

Meriwether    2,262    101

Miller    1,003    15

Mitchell    2,197    89

Monroe    2,840    119

Montgomery    1,154    41

Morgan    1,949    39

Murray    6,484    139

Muscogee    21,473    585

Newton    11,680    324

Oconee    4,609    74

Oglethorpe    1,760    42

Paulding    17,285    254

Peach    2,723    96

Pickens    3,711    94

Pierce    2,143    88

Pike    1,919    51

Polk    6,546    143

Pulaski    906    41

Putnam    2,682    83

Quitman    122    3

Rabun    2,223    64

Randolph    617    40

Richmond    27,143    598

Rockdale    9,389    230

Schley    348    8

Screven    1,363    35

Seminole    1,225    23

Spalding    7,029    283

Stephens    4,638    112

Stewart    1,415    30

Sumter    2,849    130

Talbot    595    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,713    73

Taylor    769    34

Telfair    969    56

Terrell    836    56

Thomas    6,091    162

Tift    4,908    140

Toombs    4,439    155

Towns    1,592    68

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,723    271

Turner    818    41

Twiggs    761    49

Union    3,254    120

Upson    2,763    140

Walker    10,026    132

Walton    11,444    322

Ware    4,578    207

Warren    516    20

Washington    2,376    79

Wayne    4,401    157

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    617    32

White    4,606    116

Whitfield    19,696    328

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    898    27

Wilkinson    1,112    41

Worth    1,776    79

   

COVID hospitalizations trending up