COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,179 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.36.

There have been 1,322,940 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,731 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,527.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,209.

There have been 92,264 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 160.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 22, there were 1,310 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,814 98

Atkinson 1,198 32

Bacon 1,987 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5,338 172

Banks 2,517 64

Barrow 13,643 196

Bartow 16,064 323

Ben Hill 1,875 72

Berrien 1,560 51

Bibb 20,678 594

Bleckley 1,111 40

Brantley 1,913 76

Brooks 1,412 55

Bryan 4,715 65

Bulloch 8,049 100

Burke 2,335 48

Butts 3,486 114

Calhoun 618 21

Camden 6,155 82

Candler 1,119 50

Carroll 10,440 162

Catoosa 8,829 98

Charlton 1,754 43

Chatham 33,946 678

Chattahoochee 5,478 16

Chattooga 3,797 91

Cherokee 32,850 461

Clarke 18,049 180

Clay 236 4

Clayton 37,462 738

Clinch 1,017 34

Cobb 90,597 1,338

Coffee 6,390 195

Colquitt 5,611 135

Columbia 15,078 260

Cook 1,683 53

Coweta 13,847 356

Crawford 838 40

Crisp 1,869 66

Dade 1,932 19

Dawson 4,361 76

DeKalb 84,817 1,265

Decatur 3,522 78

Dodge 1,537 63

Dooly 1,093 38

Dougherty 9,231 391

Douglas 18,504 253

Early 1,555 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,145 153

Elbert 2,097 72

Emanuel 2,707 73

Evans 1,136 35

Fannin 3,329 95

Fayette 10,600 222

Floyd 16,069 322

Forsyth 28,421 286

Franklin 3,388 69

Fulton 120,191 1,718

Gilmer 3,606 121

Glascock 191 7

Glynn 12,560 306

Gordon 8,998 181

Grady 2,454 67

Greene 2,275 65

Gwinnett 118,105 1,465

Habersham 6,679 201

Hall 35,516 653

Hancock 1,033 75

Haralson 2,462 47

Harris 3,296 86

Hart 2,376 50

Heard 1,076 27

Henry 30,653 497

Houston 16,382 297

Irwin 912 22

Jackson 13,379 217

Jasper 1,080 32

Jeff Davis 1,820 45

Jefferson 1,868 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,031 52

Jones 2,665 90

Lamar 2,349 85

Lanier 790 12

Laurens 5,958 210

Lee 2,700 75

Liberty 6,728 98

Lincoln 713 27

Long 1,413 21

Lowndes 11,226 235

Lumpkin 4,685 94

Macon 854 40

Madison 4,334 72

Marion 676 34

McDuffie 2,322 63

McIntosh 1,406 29

Meriwether 2,292 101

Miller 1,005 15

Mitchell 2,198 90

Monroe 2,859 119

Montgomery 1,158 41

Morgan 1,966 40

Murray 6,520 140

Muscogee 21,613 589

Newton 12,064 327

Oconee 4,660 74

Oglethorpe 1,770 42

Paulding 17,753 258

Peach 2,736 96

Pickens 3,741 95

Pierce 2,146 88

Pike 1,940 52

Polk 6,581 143

Pulaski 909 41

Putnam 2,699 83

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2,235 64

Randolph 617 40

Richmond 27,248 599

Rockdale 9,733 239

Schley 348 8

Screven 1,361 35

Seminole 1,227 23

Spalding 7,126 289

Stephens 4,652 114

Stewart 1,420 30

Sumter 2,861 130

Talbot 602 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,720 73

Taylor 771 34

Telfair 976 56

Terrell 840 56

Thomas 6,101 162

Tift 4,913 140

Toombs 4,447 155

Towns 1,600 69

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8,869 272

Turner 819 41

Twiggs 763 49

Union 3,285 120

Upson 2,784 140

Walker 10,162 136

Walton 11,578 324

Ware 4,583 207

Warren 518 20

Washington 2,379 78

Wayne 4,406 158

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 619 32

White 4,630 117

Whitfield 19,801 331

Wilcox 645 32

Wilkes 904 27

Wilkinson 1,116 41