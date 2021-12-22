x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,179 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.36.
  • There have been 1,322,940 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,731 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,527.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,209.
  • There have been 92,264 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 160.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 22, there were 1,310 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,814    98

Atkinson    1,198    32

Bacon    1,987    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5,338    172

Banks    2,517    64

Barrow    13,643    196

Bartow    16,064    323

Ben Hill    1,875    72

Berrien    1,560    51

Bibb    20,678    594

Bleckley    1,111    40

Brantley    1,913    76

Brooks    1,412    55

Bryan    4,715    65

Bulloch    8,049    100

Burke    2,335    48

Butts    3,486    114

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6,155    82

Candler    1,119    50

Carroll    10,440    162

Catoosa    8,829    98

Charlton    1,754    43

Chatham    33,946    678

Chattahoochee    5,478    16

Chattooga    3,797    91

Cherokee    32,850    461

Clarke    18,049    180

Clay    236    4

Clayton    37,462    738

Clinch    1,017    34

Cobb    90,597    1,338

Coffee    6,390    195

Colquitt    5,611    135

Columbia    15,078    260

Cook    1,683    53

Coweta    13,847    356

Crawford    838    40

Crisp    1,869    66

Dade    1,932    19

Dawson    4,361    76

DeKalb    84,817    1,265

Decatur    3,522    78

Dodge    1,537    63

Dooly    1,093    38

Dougherty    9,231    391

Douglas    18,504    253

Early    1,555    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,145    153

Elbert    2,097    72

Emanuel    2,707    73

Evans    1,136    35

Fannin    3,329    95

Fayette    10,600    222

Floyd    16,069    322

Forsyth    28,421    286

Franklin    3,388    69

Fulton    120,191    1,718

Gilmer    3,606    121

Glascock    191    7

Glynn    12,560    306

Gordon    8,998    181

Grady    2,454    67

Greene    2,275    65

Gwinnett    118,105    1,465

Habersham    6,679    201

Hall    35,516    653

Hancock    1,033    75

Haralson    2,462    47

Harris    3,296    86

Hart    2,376    50

Heard    1,076    27

Henry    30,653    497

Houston    16,382    297

Irwin    912    22

Jackson    13,379    217

Jasper    1,080    32

Jeff Davis    1,820    45

Jefferson    1,868    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,031    52

Jones    2,665    90

Lamar    2,349    85

Lanier    790    12

Laurens    5,958    210

Lee    2,700    75

Liberty    6,728    98

Lincoln    713    27

Long    1,413    21

Lowndes    11,226    235

Lumpkin    4,685    94

Macon    854    40

Madison    4,334    72

Marion    676    34

McDuffie    2,322    63

McIntosh    1,406    29

Meriwether    2,292    101

Miller    1,005    15

Mitchell    2,198    90

Monroe    2,859    119

Montgomery    1,158    41

Morgan    1,966    40

Murray    6,520    140

Muscogee    21,613    589

Newton    12,064    327

Oconee    4,660    74

Oglethorpe    1,770    42

Paulding    17,753    258

Peach    2,736    96

Pickens    3,741    95

Pierce    2,146    88

Pike    1,940    52

Polk    6,581    143

Pulaski    909    41

Putnam    2,699    83

Quitman    122    3

Rabun    2,235    64

Randolph    617    40

Richmond    27,248    599

Rockdale    9,733    239

Schley    348    8

Screven    1,361    35

Seminole    1,227    23

Spalding    7,126    289

Stephens    4,652    114

Stewart    1,420    30

Sumter    2,861    130

Talbot    602    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,720    73

Taylor    771    34

Telfair    976    56

Terrell    840    56

Thomas    6,101    162

Tift    4,913    140

Toombs    4,447    155

Towns    1,600    69

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8,869    272

Turner    819    41

Twiggs    763    49

Union    3,285    120

Upson    2,784    140

Walker    10,162    136

Walton    11,578    324

Ware    4,583    207

Warren    518    20

Washington    2,379    78

Wayne    4,406    158

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    619    32

White    4,630    117

Whitfield    19,801    331

Wilcox    645    32

Wilkes    904    27

Wilkinson    1,116    41

Worth    1,779    79

   

