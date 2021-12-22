COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,179 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.36.
- There have been 1,322,940 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,731 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,527.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,209.
- There have been 92,264 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 160.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 22, there were 1,310 current hospitalizations – an increase of 73 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,814 98
Atkinson 1,198 32
Bacon 1,987 52
Baker 247 13
Baldwin 5,338 172
Banks 2,517 64
Barrow 13,643 196
Bartow 16,064 323
Ben Hill 1,875 72
Berrien 1,560 51
Bibb 20,678 594
Bleckley 1,111 40
Brantley 1,913 76
Brooks 1,412 55
Bryan 4,715 65
Bulloch 8,049 100
Burke 2,335 48
Butts 3,486 114
Calhoun 618 21
Camden 6,155 82
Candler 1,119 50
Carroll 10,440 162
Catoosa 8,829 98
Charlton 1,754 43
Chatham 33,946 678
Chattahoochee 5,478 16
Chattooga 3,797 91
Cherokee 32,850 461
Clarke 18,049 180
Clay 236 4
Clayton 37,462 738
Clinch 1,017 34
Cobb 90,597 1,338
Coffee 6,390 195
Colquitt 5,611 135
Columbia 15,078 260
Cook 1,683 53
Coweta 13,847 356
Crawford 838 40
Crisp 1,869 66
Dade 1,932 19
Dawson 4,361 76
DeKalb 84,817 1,265
Decatur 3,522 78
Dodge 1,537 63
Dooly 1,093 38
Dougherty 9,231 391
Douglas 18,504 253
Early 1,555 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,145 153
Elbert 2,097 72
Emanuel 2,707 73
Evans 1,136 35
Fannin 3,329 95
Fayette 10,600 222
Floyd 16,069 322
Forsyth 28,421 286
Franklin 3,388 69
Fulton 120,191 1,718
Gilmer 3,606 121
Glascock 191 7
Glynn 12,560 306
Gordon 8,998 181
Grady 2,454 67
Greene 2,275 65
Gwinnett 118,105 1,465
Habersham 6,679 201
Hall 35,516 653
Hancock 1,033 75
Haralson 2,462 47
Harris 3,296 86
Hart 2,376 50
Heard 1,076 27
Henry 30,653 497
Houston 16,382 297
Irwin 912 22
Jackson 13,379 217
Jasper 1,080 32
Jeff Davis 1,820 45
Jefferson 1,868 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,031 52
Jones 2,665 90
Lamar 2,349 85
Lanier 790 12
Laurens 5,958 210
Lee 2,700 75
Liberty 6,728 98
Lincoln 713 27
Long 1,413 21
Lowndes 11,226 235
Lumpkin 4,685 94
Macon 854 40
Madison 4,334 72
Marion 676 34
McDuffie 2,322 63
McIntosh 1,406 29
Meriwether 2,292 101
Miller 1,005 15
Mitchell 2,198 90
Monroe 2,859 119
Montgomery 1,158 41
Morgan 1,966 40
Murray 6,520 140
Muscogee 21,613 589
Newton 12,064 327
Oconee 4,660 74
Oglethorpe 1,770 42
Paulding 17,753 258
Peach 2,736 96
Pickens 3,741 95
Pierce 2,146 88
Pike 1,940 52
Polk 6,581 143
Pulaski 909 41
Putnam 2,699 83
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2,235 64
Randolph 617 40
Richmond 27,248 599
Rockdale 9,733 239
Schley 348 8
Screven 1,361 35
Seminole 1,227 23
Spalding 7,126 289
Stephens 4,652 114
Stewart 1,420 30
Sumter 2,861 130
Talbot 602 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2,720 73
Taylor 771 34
Telfair 976 56
Terrell 840 56
Thomas 6,101 162
Tift 4,913 140
Toombs 4,447 155
Towns 1,600 69
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8,869 272
Turner 819 41
Twiggs 763 49
Union 3,285 120
Upson 2,784 140
Walker 10,162 136
Walton 11,578 324
Ware 4,583 207
Warren 518 20
Washington 2,379 78
Wayne 4,406 158
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 619 32
White 4,630 117
Whitfield 19,801 331
Wilcox 645 32
Wilkes 904 27
Wilkinson 1,116 41
Worth 1,779 79