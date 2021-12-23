COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.29.
- There have been 1,331,539 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,599 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,082.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,223.
- There have been 92,506 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 242 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 23, there were 1,364 current hospitalizations – an increase of 54 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.
