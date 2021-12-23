x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 23

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.29.
  • There have been 1,331,539 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,599 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,082.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,223.
  • There have been 92,506 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 242 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.79. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 23, there were 1,364 current hospitalizations – an increase of 54 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,815    98

Atkinson    1,198    32

Bacon    1,988    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5,343    172

Banks    2,526    64

Barrow    13,707    196

Bartow    16,123    323

Ben Hill    1,876    72

Berrien    1,562    51

Bibb    20,716    596

Bleckley    1,111    40

Brantley    1,913    76

Brooks    1,412    55

Bryan    4,720    65

Bulloch    8,065    100

Burke    2,339    48

Butts    3,503    114

Calhoun    619    21

Camden    6,161    82

Candler    1,121    50

Carroll    10,493    162

Catoosa    8,844    98

Charlton    1,754    43

Chatham    33,998    678

Chattahoochee    5,488    16

Chattooga    3,804    92

Cherokee    33,042    462

Clarke    18,165    180

Clay    236    4

Clayton    37,837    738

Clinch    1,020    34

Cobb    91,651    1,339

Coffee    6,394    195

Colquitt    5,615    135

Columbia    15,097    260

Cook    1,685    53

Coweta    14,020    356

Crawford    840    40

Crisp    1,871    66

Dade    1,938    19

Dawson    4,379    77

DeKalb    85,848    1,266

Decatur    3,524    78

Dodge    1,539    63

Dooly    1,093    38

Dougherty    9,242    391

Douglas    18,723    253

Early    1,556    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,151    153

Elbert    2,098    72

Emanuel    2,708    73

Evans    1,138    35

Fannin    3,330    96

Fayette    10,739    224

Floyd    16,111    322

Forsyth    28,609    288

Franklin    3,394    69

Fulton    121,960    1,721

Gilmer    3,610    121

Glascock    191    7

Glynn    12,572    306

Gordon    9,015    181

Grady    2,455    68

Greene    2,287    65

Gwinnett    118,918    1,465

Habersham    6,692    201

Hall    35,643    655

Hancock    1,033    75

Haralson    2,466    47

Harris    3,311    86

Hart    2,382    50

Heard    1,077    27

Henry    31,010    497

Houston    16,424    297

Irwin    911    22

Jackson    13,418    219

Jasper    1,083    32

Jeff Davis    1,820    45

Jefferson    1,871    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,033    52

Jones    2,668    90

Lamar    2,354    85

Lanier    792    12

Laurens    5,972    210

Lee    2,704    75

Liberty    6,729    98

Lincoln    713    27

Long    1,413    21

Lowndes    11,237    235

Lumpkin    4,710    94

Macon    856    40

Madison    4,342    72

Marion    677    34

McDuffie    2,326    63

McIntosh    1,406    29

Meriwether    2,303    101

Miller    1,005    15

Mitchell    2,198    90

Monroe    2,873    119

Montgomery    1,161    41

Morgan    1,974    42

Murray    6,533    140

Muscogee    21,655    589

Newton    12,234    327

Oconee    4,687    74

Oglethorpe    1,773    42

Paulding    17,956    258

Peach    2,741    96

Pickens    3,748    95

Pierce    2,146    89

Pike    1,944    52

Polk    6,603    143

Pulaski    909    41

Putnam    2,704    83

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2,236    64

Randolph    617    40

Richmond    27,298    602

Rockdale    9,880    239

Schley    348    8

Screven    1,362    35

Seminole    1,229    23

Spalding    7,162    290

Stephens    4,662    114

Stewart    1,420    30

Sumter    2,864    131

Talbot    604    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2,723    73

Taylor    772    34

Telfair    976    56

Terrell    840    56

Thomas    6,105    162

Tift    4,916    140

Toombs    4,447    155

Towns    1,603    70

Treutlen    893    45

Troup    8,928    272

Turner    820    41

Twiggs    764    49

Union    3,292    120

Upson    2,790    140

Walker    10,194    136

Walton    11,630    325

Ware    4,588    207

Warren    521    20

Washington    2,380    78

Wayne    4,407    158

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    619    32

White    4,640    117

Whitfield    19,824    331

Wilcox    647    32

Wilkes    904    27

Wilkinson    1,117    41

Worth    1,780    79

    

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID hospitalizations trending up