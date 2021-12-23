COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 23

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.29.

There have been 1,331,539 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,599 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,082.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,223.

There have been 92,506 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 242 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 23, there were 1,364 current hospitalizations – an increase of 54 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,815 98

Atkinson 1,198 32

Bacon 1,988 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5,343 172

Banks 2,526 64

Barrow 13,707 196

Bartow 16,123 323

Ben Hill 1,876 72

Berrien 1,562 51

Bibb 20,716 596

Bleckley 1,111 40

Brantley 1,913 76

Brooks 1,412 55

Bryan 4,720 65

Bulloch 8,065 100

Burke 2,339 48

Butts 3,503 114

Calhoun 619 21

Camden 6,161 82

Candler 1,121 50

Carroll 10,493 162

Catoosa 8,844 98

Charlton 1,754 43

Chatham 33,998 678

Chattahoochee 5,488 16

Chattooga 3,804 92

Cherokee 33,042 462

Clarke 18,165 180

Clay 236 4

Clayton 37,837 738

Clinch 1,020 34

Cobb 91,651 1,339

Coffee 6,394 195

Colquitt 5,615 135

Columbia 15,097 260

Cook 1,685 53

Coweta 14,020 356

Crawford 840 40

Crisp 1,871 66

Dade 1,938 19

Dawson 4,379 77

DeKalb 85,848 1,266

Decatur 3,524 78

Dodge 1,539 63

Dooly 1,093 38

Dougherty 9,242 391

Douglas 18,723 253

Early 1,556 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,151 153

Elbert 2,098 72

Emanuel 2,708 73

Evans 1,138 35

Fannin 3,330 96

Fayette 10,739 224

Floyd 16,111 322

Forsyth 28,609 288

Franklin 3,394 69

Fulton 121,960 1,721

Gilmer 3,610 121

Glascock 191 7

Glynn 12,572 306

Gordon 9,015 181

Grady 2,455 68

Greene 2,287 65

Gwinnett 118,918 1,465

Habersham 6,692 201

Hall 35,643 655

Hancock 1,033 75

Haralson 2,466 47

Harris 3,311 86

Hart 2,382 50

Heard 1,077 27

Henry 31,010 497

Houston 16,424 297

Irwin 911 22

Jackson 13,418 219

Jasper 1,083 32

Jeff Davis 1,820 45

Jefferson 1,871 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,033 52

Jones 2,668 90

Lamar 2,354 85

Lanier 792 12

Laurens 5,972 210

Lee 2,704 75

Liberty 6,729 98

Lincoln 713 27

Long 1,413 21

Lowndes 11,237 235

Lumpkin 4,710 94

Macon 856 40

Madison 4,342 72

Marion 677 34

McDuffie 2,326 63

McIntosh 1,406 29

Meriwether 2,303 101

Miller 1,005 15

Mitchell 2,198 90

Monroe 2,873 119

Montgomery 1,161 41

Morgan 1,974 42

Murray 6,533 140

Muscogee 21,655 589

Newton 12,234 327

Oconee 4,687 74

Oglethorpe 1,773 42

Paulding 17,956 258

Peach 2,741 96

Pickens 3,748 95

Pierce 2,146 89

Pike 1,944 52

Polk 6,603 143

Pulaski 909 41

Putnam 2,704 83

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2,236 64

Randolph 617 40

Richmond 27,298 602

Rockdale 9,880 239

Schley 348 8

Screven 1,362 35

Seminole 1,229 23

Spalding 7,162 290

Stephens 4,662 114

Stewart 1,420 30

Sumter 2,864 131

Talbot 604 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2,723 73

Taylor 772 34

Telfair 976 56

Terrell 840 56

Thomas 6,105 162

Tift 4,916 140

Toombs 4,447 155

Towns 1,603 70

Treutlen 893 45

Troup 8,928 272

Turner 820 41

Twiggs 764 49

Union 3,292 120

Upson 2,790 140

Walker 10,194 136

Walton 11,630 325

Ware 4,588 207

Warren 521 20

Washington 2,380 78

Wayne 4,407 158

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 619 32

White 4,640 117

Whitfield 19,824 331

Wilcox 647 32

Wilkes 904 27

Wilkinson 1,117 41