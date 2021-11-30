Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 30

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:20 p.m., there have been 25,713 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 9 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29. There have been 1,285,265 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 911 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,326.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 911 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,326. There have been 89,447 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 30, there were 932 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations since Monday.

– an increase of 2 hospitalizations since Monday. In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2805 97

Atkinson 1190 32

Bacon 1957 51

Baker 243 13

Baldwin 5302 170

Banks 2462 60

Barrow 13298 193

Bartow 15701 318

Ben Hill 1870 71

Berrien 1550 50

Bibb 20409 587

Bleckley 1103 40

Brantley 1902 75

Brooks 1399 54

Bryan 4660 65

Bulloch 7972 99

Burke 2314 48

Butts 3413 113

Calhoun 613 21

Camden 6078 80

Candler 1110 49

Carroll 10168 159

Catoosa 8587 97

Charlton 1743 43

Chatham 33466 665

Chattahoochee 5356 15

Chattooga 3726 90

Cherokee 31992 449

Clarke 17656 178

Clay 233 4

Clayton 35662 725

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 86810 1314

Coffee 6366 192

Colquitt 5558 135

Columbia 14841 256

Cook 1681 53

Coweta 13039 347

Crawford 833 39

Crisp 1862 65

Dade 1850 18

Dawson 4238 75

DeKalb 81537 1242

Decatur 3476 79

Dodge 1535 63

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9155 389

Douglas 17852 252

Early 1544 52

Echols 414 5

Effingham 7066 153

Elbert 2070 70

Emanuel 2702 73

Evans 1125 36

Fannin 3254 93

Fayette 9953 221

Floyd 15689 312

Forsyth 27568 276

Franklin 3321 68

Fulton 113590 1678

Gilmer 3562 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12434 304

Gordon 8819 177

Grady 2436 67

Greene 2226 64

Gwinnett 114401 1424

Habersham 6536 194

Hall 34674 631

Hancock 1005 75

Haralson 2408 47

Harris 3235 86

Hart 2327 50

Heard 1044 26

Henry 29438 483

Houston 16234 291

Irwin 905 21

Jackson 13070 211

Jasper 1045 33

Jeff Davis 1816 44

Jefferson 1864 68

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1025 52

Jones 2629 89

Lamar 2318 83

Lanier 784 12

Laurens 5866 206

Lee 2650 74

Liberty 6662 98

Lincoln 701 27

Long 1400 20

Lowndes 11104 230

Lumpkin 4553 93

Macon 849 39

Madison 4263 70

Marion 668 33

McDuffie 2283 62

McIntosh 1396 28

Meriwether 2226 100

Miller 1002 15

Mitchell 2183 89

Monroe 2822 119

Montgomery 1149 40

Morgan 1909 39

Murray 6382 136

Muscogee 21161 583

Newton 11431 321

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32362 769

Oconee 4548 74

Oglethorpe 1734 42

Paulding 16849 253

Peach 2707 95

Pickens 3667 92

Pierce 2122 87

Pike 1901 50

Polk 6478 143

Pulaski 897 38

Putnam 2638 80

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2193 63

Randolph 606 39

Richmond 26878 589

Rockdale 9189 225

Schley 343 8

Screven 1362 35

Seminole 1219 23

Spalding 6914 278

Stephens 4588 110

Stewart 1381 29

Sumter 2822 127

Talbot 590 28

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2701 72

Taylor 766 33

Telfair 969 55

Terrell 824 56

Thomas 6056 163

Tift 4890 139

Toombs 4420 153

Towns 1566 67

Treutlen 892 45

Troup 8608 270

Turner 814 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3176 119

Unknown 2759 7

Upson 2753 141

Walker 9801 123

Walton 11267 317

Ware 4566 209

Warren 517 20

Washington 2369 80

Wayne 4393 156

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 613 31

White 4548 115

Whitfield 19460 324

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 890 27

Wilkinson 1110 41

Worth 1775 78