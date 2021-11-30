x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 30

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:20 p.m., there have been 25,713 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29.
  • There have been 1,285,265 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 911 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,326.
  • There have been 89,447 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 30, there were 932 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2805    97

Atkinson    1190    32

Bacon    1957    51

Baker    243    13

Baldwin    5302    170

Banks    2462    60

Barrow    13298    193

Bartow    15701    318

Ben Hill    1870    71

Berrien    1550    50

Bibb    20409    587

Bleckley    1103    40

Brantley    1902    75

Brooks    1399    54

Bryan    4660    65

Bulloch    7972    99

Burke    2314    48

Butts    3413    113

Calhoun    613    21

Camden    6078    80

Candler    1110    49

Carroll    10168    159

Catoosa    8587    97

Charlton    1743    43

Chatham    33466    665

Chattahoochee    5356    15

Chattooga    3726    90

Cherokee    31992    449

Clarke    17656    178

Clay    233    4

Clayton    35662    725

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    86810    1314

Coffee    6366    192

Colquitt    5558    135

Columbia    14841    256

Cook    1681    53

Coweta    13039    347

Crawford    833    39

Crisp    1862    65

Dade    1850    18

Dawson    4238    75

DeKalb    81537    1242

Decatur    3476    79

Dodge    1535    63

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9155    389

Douglas    17852    252

Early    1544    52

Echols    414    5

Effingham    7066    153

Elbert    2070    70

Emanuel    2702    73

Evans    1125    36

Fannin    3254    93

Fayette    9953    221

Floyd    15689    312

Forsyth    27568    276

Franklin    3321    68

Fulton    113590    1678

Gilmer    3562    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12434    304

Gordon    8819    177

Grady    2436    67

Greene    2226    64

Gwinnett    114401    1424

Habersham    6536    194

Hall    34674    631

Hancock    1005    75

Haralson    2408    47

Harris    3235    86

Hart    2327    50

Heard    1044    26

Henry    29438    483

Houston    16234    291

Irwin    905    21

Jackson    13070    211

Jasper    1045    33

Jeff Davis    1816    44

Jefferson    1864    68

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1025    52

Jones    2629    89

Lamar    2318    83

Lanier    784    12

Laurens    5866    206

Lee    2650    74

Liberty    6662    98

Lincoln    701    27

Long    1400    20

Lowndes    11104    230

Lumpkin    4553    93

Macon    849    39

Madison    4263    70

Marion    668    33

McDuffie    2283    62

McIntosh    1396    28

Meriwether    2226    100

Miller    1002    15

Mitchell    2183    89

Monroe    2822    119

Montgomery    1149    40

Morgan    1909    39

Murray    6382    136

Muscogee    21161    583

Newton    11431    321

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32362    769

Oconee    4548    74

Oglethorpe    1734    42

Paulding    16849    253

Peach    2707    95

Pickens    3667    92

Pierce    2122    87

Pike    1901    50

Polk    6478    143

Pulaski    897    38

Putnam    2638    80

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2193    63

Randolph    606    39

Richmond    26878    589

Rockdale    9189    225

Schley    343    8

Screven    1362    35

Seminole    1219    23

Spalding    6914    278

Stephens    4588    110

Stewart    1381    29

Sumter    2822    127

Talbot    590    28

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2701    72

Taylor    766    33

Telfair    969    55

Terrell    824    56

Thomas    6056    163

Tift    4890    139

Toombs    4420    153

Towns    1566    67

Treutlen    892    45

Troup    8608    270

Turner    814    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3176    119

Unknown    2759    7

Upson    2753    141

Walker    9801    123

Walton    11267    317

Ware    4566    209

Warren    517    20

Washington    2369    80

Wayne    4393    156

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    613    31

White    4548    115

Whitfield    19460    324

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    890    27

Wilkinson    1110    41

Worth    1775    78


  

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia sees slight uptick in COVID patients