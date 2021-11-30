Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:20 p.m., there have been 25,713 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 9 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.29.
- There have been 1,285,265 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 911 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,326.
- There have been 89,447 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 30, there were 932 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2805 97
Atkinson 1190 32
Bacon 1957 51
Baker 243 13
Baldwin 5302 170
Banks 2462 60
Barrow 13298 193
Bartow 15701 318
Ben Hill 1870 71
Berrien 1550 50
Bibb 20409 587
Bleckley 1103 40
Brantley 1902 75
Brooks 1399 54
Bryan 4660 65
Bulloch 7972 99
Burke 2314 48
Butts 3413 113
Calhoun 613 21
Camden 6078 80
Candler 1110 49
Carroll 10168 159
Catoosa 8587 97
Charlton 1743 43
Chatham 33466 665
Chattahoochee 5356 15
Chattooga 3726 90
Cherokee 31992 449
Clarke 17656 178
Clay 233 4
Clayton 35662 725
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 86810 1314
Coffee 6366 192
Colquitt 5558 135
Columbia 14841 256
Cook 1681 53
Coweta 13039 347
Crawford 833 39
Crisp 1862 65
Dade 1850 18
Dawson 4238 75
DeKalb 81537 1242
Decatur 3476 79
Dodge 1535 63
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9155 389
Douglas 17852 252
Early 1544 52
Echols 414 5
Effingham 7066 153
Elbert 2070 70
Emanuel 2702 73
Evans 1125 36
Fannin 3254 93
Fayette 9953 221
Floyd 15689 312
Forsyth 27568 276
Franklin 3321 68
Fulton 113590 1678
Gilmer 3562 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12434 304
Gordon 8819 177
Grady 2436 67
Greene 2226 64
Gwinnett 114401 1424
Habersham 6536 194
Hall 34674 631
Hancock 1005 75
Haralson 2408 47
Harris 3235 86
Hart 2327 50
Heard 1044 26
Henry 29438 483
Houston 16234 291
Irwin 905 21
Jackson 13070 211
Jasper 1045 33
Jeff Davis 1816 44
Jefferson 1864 68
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1025 52
Jones 2629 89
Lamar 2318 83
Lanier 784 12
Laurens 5866 206
Lee 2650 74
Liberty 6662 98
Lincoln 701 27
Long 1400 20
Lowndes 11104 230
Lumpkin 4553 93
Macon 849 39
Madison 4263 70
Marion 668 33
McDuffie 2283 62
McIntosh 1396 28
Meriwether 2226 100
Miller 1002 15
Mitchell 2183 89
Monroe 2822 119
Montgomery 1149 40
Morgan 1909 39
Murray 6382 136
Muscogee 21161 583
Newton 11431 321
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32362 769
Oconee 4548 74
Oglethorpe 1734 42
Paulding 16849 253
Peach 2707 95
Pickens 3667 92
Pierce 2122 87
Pike 1901 50
Polk 6478 143
Pulaski 897 38
Putnam 2638 80
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2193 63
Randolph 606 39
Richmond 26878 589
Rockdale 9189 225
Schley 343 8
Screven 1362 35
Seminole 1219 23
Spalding 6914 278
Stephens 4588 110
Stewart 1381 29
Sumter 2822 127
Talbot 590 28
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2701 72
Taylor 766 33
Telfair 969 55
Terrell 824 56
Thomas 6056 163
Tift 4890 139
Toombs 4420 153
Towns 1566 67
Treutlen 892 45
Troup 8608 270
Turner 814 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3176 119
Unknown 2759 7
Upson 2753 141
Walker 9801 123
Walton 11267 317
Ware 4566 209
Warren 517 20
Washington 2369 80
Wayne 4393 156
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 613 31
White 4548 115
Whitfield 19460 324
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 890 27
Wilkinson 1110 41
Worth 1775 78