Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 9

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,189 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 131.14. 
  • There have been 1,270,625 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,163 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,248.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,825. 
  • There have been 87,465 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 454 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 9, there were 994 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2793    95                                                

Atkinson    1183    32                                                

Bacon    1942    50                                                

Baker    241    13                                                

Baldwin    5273    167                                                

Banks    2423    59                                                

Barrow    13109    192                                                

Bartow    15504    310                                                

Ben Hill    1864    70                                                

Berrien    1539    49                                                

Bibb    20303    578                                                

Bleckley    1095    39                                                

Brantley    1895    75                                                

Brooks    1391    54                                                

Bryan    4635    64                                                

Bulloch    7925    98                                                

Burke    2300    48                                                

Butts    3378    111                                                

Calhoun    620    21                                                

Camden    6056    79                                                

Candler    1109    49                                                

Carroll    10036    156                                                

Catoosa    8449    92                                                

Charlton    1739    42                                                

Chatham    33209    653                                                

Chattahoochee    5207    15                                                

Chattooga    3689    88                                                

Cherokee    31684    434                                                

Clarke    17482    173                                                

Clay    232    4                                                

Clayton    35250    702                                                

Clinch    1006    34                                                

Cobb    85280    1290                                                

Coffee    6327    184                                                

Colquitt    5534    130                                                

Columbia    14732    246                                                

Cook    1673    52                                                

Coweta    12801    338                                                

Crawford    834    37                                                

Crisp    1855    64                                                

Dade    1824    17                                                

Dawson    4168    72                                                

DeKalb    80387    1216                                                

Decatur    3472    77                                                

Dodge    1526    61                                                

Dooly    1081    38                                                

Dougherty    9115    381                                                

Douglas    17627    245                                                

Early    1546    51                                                

Echols    411    5                                                

Effingham    7001    150                                                

Elbert    2053    68                                                

Emanuel    2692    72                                                

Evans    1118    36                                                

Fannin    3204    91                                                

Fayette    9776    214                                                

Floyd    15512    306                                                

Forsyth    27001    268                                                

Franklin    3287    68                                                

Fulton    111989    1657                                                

Gilmer    3514    119                                                

Glascock    187    7                                                

Glynn    12376    301                                                

Gordon    8740    174                                                

Grady    2414    66                                                

Greene    2202    64                                                

Gwinnett    112650    1390                                                

Habersham    6429    192                                                

Hall    34181    617                                                

Hancock    1000    75                                                

Haralson    2393    46                                                

Harris    3204    82                                                

Hart    2308    48                                                

Heard    1037    26                                                

Henry    29096    475                                                

Houston    16079    287                                                

Irwin    901    20                                                

Jackson    12906    204                                                

Jasper    1034    33                                                

Jeff Davis    1813    44                                                

Jefferson    1860    67                                                

Jenkins    899    43                                                

Johnson    1024    52                                                

Jones    2601    86                                                

Lamar    2293    79                                                

Lanier    779    12                                                

Laurens    5822    201                                                

Lee    2625    72                                                

Liberty    6619    98                                                

Lincoln    692    27                                                

Long    1385    20                                                

Lowndes    11030    227                                                

Lumpkin    4460    92                                                

Macon    848    37                                                

Madison    4230    68                                                

Marion    662    33                                                

McDuffie    2252    61                                                

McIntosh    1394    28                                                

Meriwether    2198    97                                                

Miller    1002    15                                                

Mitchell    2178    89                                                

Monroe    2790    118                                                

Montgomery    1144    38                                                

Morgan    1894    35                                                

Murray    6286    132                                                

Muscogee    20904    564                                                

Newton    11237    315                                                

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32759    750                                                

Oconee    4447    73                                                

Oglethorpe    1707    41                                                

Paulding    16537    249                                                

Peach    2671    90                                                

Pickens    3614    91                                                

Pierce    2107    85                                                

Pike    1875    50                                                

Polk    6406    139                                                

Pulaski    887    38                                                

Putnam    2609    78                                                

Quitman    122    3                                                

Rabun    2152    57                                                

Randolph    602    39                                                

Richmond    26648    576                                                

Rockdale    9039    217                                                

Schley    337    7                                                

Screven    1347    35                                                

Seminole    1212    23                                                

Spalding    6811    270                                                

Stephens    4541    106                                                

Stewart    1328    28                                                

Sumter    2789    125                                                

Talbot    586    27                                                

Taliaferro    128    3                                                

Tattnall    2679    72                                                

Taylor    758    32                                                

Telfair    963    55                                                

Terrell    825    55                                                

Thomas    6054    162                                                

Tift    4874    139                                                

Toombs    4413    151                                                

Towns    1549    66                                                

Treutlen    889    45                                                

Troup    8557    264                                                

Turner    811    40                                                

Twiggs    754    49                                                

Union    3141    117                                                

Unknown    2897    6                                                

Upson    2739    141                                                

Walker    9615    120                                                

Walton    11099    314                                                

Ware    4554    207                                                

Warren    510    20                                                

Washington    2363    78                                                

Wayne    4383    155                                                

Webster    172    6                                                

Wheeler    613    32                                                

White    4468    114                                                

Whitfield    19311    318                                                

Wilcox    641    32                                                

Wilkes    885    26                                                

Wilkinson    1111    40                                                

Worth    1777    77

                              

   

