Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,189 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 131.14.

There have been 1,270,625 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,163 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,248.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,825.

There have been 87,465 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 454 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 9, there were 994 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2793 95

Atkinson 1183 32

Bacon 1942 50

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5273 167

Banks 2423 59

Barrow 13109 192

Bartow 15504 310

Ben Hill 1864 70

Berrien 1539 49

Bibb 20303 578

Bleckley 1095 39

Brantley 1895 75

Brooks 1391 54

Bryan 4635 64

Bulloch 7925 98

Burke 2300 48

Butts 3378 111

Calhoun 620 21

Camden 6056 79

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10036 156

Catoosa 8449 92

Charlton 1739 42

Chatham 33209 653

Chattahoochee 5207 15

Chattooga 3689 88

Cherokee 31684 434

Clarke 17482 173

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35250 702

Clinch 1006 34

Cobb 85280 1290

Coffee 6327 184

Colquitt 5534 130

Columbia 14732 246

Cook 1673 52

Coweta 12801 338

Crawford 834 37

Crisp 1855 64

Dade 1824 17

Dawson 4168 72

DeKalb 80387 1216

Decatur 3472 77

Dodge 1526 61

Dooly 1081 38

Dougherty 9115 381

Douglas 17627 245

Early 1546 51

Echols 411 5

Effingham 7001 150

Elbert 2053 68

Emanuel 2692 72

Evans 1118 36

Fannin 3204 91

Fayette 9776 214

Floyd 15512 306

Forsyth 27001 268

Franklin 3287 68

Fulton 111989 1657

Gilmer 3514 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12376 301

Gordon 8740 174

Grady 2414 66

Greene 2202 64

Gwinnett 112650 1390

Habersham 6429 192

Hall 34181 617

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2393 46

Harris 3204 82

Hart 2308 48

Heard 1037 26

Henry 29096 475

Houston 16079 287

Irwin 901 20

Jackson 12906 204

Jasper 1034 33

Jeff Davis 1813 44

Jefferson 1860 67

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2601 86

Lamar 2293 79

Lanier 779 12

Laurens 5822 201

Lee 2625 72

Liberty 6619 98

Lincoln 692 27

Long 1385 20

Lowndes 11030 227

Lumpkin 4460 92

Macon 848 37

Madison 4230 68

Marion 662 33

McDuffie 2252 61

McIntosh 1394 28

Meriwether 2198 97

Miller 1002 15

Mitchell 2178 89

Monroe 2790 118

Montgomery 1144 38

Morgan 1894 35

Murray 6286 132

Muscogee 20904 564

Newton 11237 315

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32759 750

Oconee 4447 73

Oglethorpe 1707 41

Paulding 16537 249

Peach 2671 90

Pickens 3614 91

Pierce 2107 85

Pike 1875 50

Polk 6406 139

Pulaski 887 38

Putnam 2609 78

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2152 57

Randolph 602 39

Richmond 26648 576

Rockdale 9039 217

Schley 337 7

Screven 1347 35

Seminole 1212 23

Spalding 6811 270

Stephens 4541 106

Stewart 1328 28

Sumter 2789 125

Talbot 586 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2679 72

Taylor 758 32

Telfair 963 55

Terrell 825 55

Thomas 6054 162

Tift 4874 139

Toombs 4413 151

Towns 1549 66

Treutlen 889 45

Troup 8557 264

Turner 811 40

Twiggs 754 49

Union 3141 117

Unknown 2897 6

Upson 2739 141

Walker 9615 120

Walton 11099 314

Ware 4554 207

Warren 510 20

Washington 2363 78

Wayne 4383 155

Webster 172 6

Wheeler 613 32

White 4468 114

Whitfield 19311 318

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 885 26

Wilkinson 1111 40