Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,189 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 87.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 131.14.
- There have been 1,270,625 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,163 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,248.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,825.
- There have been 87,465 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 454 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 295.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 9, there were 994 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2793 95
Atkinson 1183 32
Bacon 1942 50
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5273 167
Banks 2423 59
Barrow 13109 192
Bartow 15504 310
Ben Hill 1864 70
Berrien 1539 49
Bibb 20303 578
Bleckley 1095 39
Brantley 1895 75
Brooks 1391 54
Bryan 4635 64
Bulloch 7925 98
Burke 2300 48
Butts 3378 111
Calhoun 620 21
Camden 6056 79
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10036 156
Catoosa 8449 92
Charlton 1739 42
Chatham 33209 653
Chattahoochee 5207 15
Chattooga 3689 88
Cherokee 31684 434
Clarke 17482 173
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35250 702
Clinch 1006 34
Cobb 85280 1290
Coffee 6327 184
Colquitt 5534 130
Columbia 14732 246
Cook 1673 52
Coweta 12801 338
Crawford 834 37
Crisp 1855 64
Dade 1824 17
Dawson 4168 72
DeKalb 80387 1216
Decatur 3472 77
Dodge 1526 61
Dooly 1081 38
Dougherty 9115 381
Douglas 17627 245
Early 1546 51
Echols 411 5
Effingham 7001 150
Elbert 2053 68
Emanuel 2692 72
Evans 1118 36
Fannin 3204 91
Fayette 9776 214
Floyd 15512 306
Forsyth 27001 268
Franklin 3287 68
Fulton 111989 1657
Gilmer 3514 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12376 301
Gordon 8740 174
Grady 2414 66
Greene 2202 64
Gwinnett 112650 1390
Habersham 6429 192
Hall 34181 617
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2393 46
Harris 3204 82
Hart 2308 48
Heard 1037 26
Henry 29096 475
Houston 16079 287
Irwin 901 20
Jackson 12906 204
Jasper 1034 33
Jeff Davis 1813 44
Jefferson 1860 67
Jenkins 899 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2601 86
Lamar 2293 79
Lanier 779 12
Laurens 5822 201
Lee 2625 72
Liberty 6619 98
Lincoln 692 27
Long 1385 20
Lowndes 11030 227
Lumpkin 4460 92
Macon 848 37
Madison 4230 68
Marion 662 33
McDuffie 2252 61
McIntosh 1394 28
Meriwether 2198 97
Miller 1002 15
Mitchell 2178 89
Monroe 2790 118
Montgomery 1144 38
Morgan 1894 35
Murray 6286 132
Muscogee 20904 564
Newton 11237 315
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32759 750
Oconee 4447 73
Oglethorpe 1707 41
Paulding 16537 249
Peach 2671 90
Pickens 3614 91
Pierce 2107 85
Pike 1875 50
Polk 6406 139
Pulaski 887 38
Putnam 2609 78
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2152 57
Randolph 602 39
Richmond 26648 576
Rockdale 9039 217
Schley 337 7
Screven 1347 35
Seminole 1212 23
Spalding 6811 270
Stephens 4541 106
Stewart 1328 28
Sumter 2789 125
Talbot 586 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2679 72
Taylor 758 32
Telfair 963 55
Terrell 825 55
Thomas 6054 162
Tift 4874 139
Toombs 4413 151
Towns 1549 66
Treutlen 889 45
Troup 8557 264
Turner 811 40
Twiggs 754 49
Union 3141 117
Unknown 2897 6
Upson 2739 141
Walker 9615 120
Walton 11099 314
Ware 4554 207
Warren 510 20
Washington 2363 78
Wayne 4383 155
Webster 172 6
Wheeler 613 32
White 4468 114
Whitfield 19311 318
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 885 26
Wilkinson 1111 40
Worth 1777 77