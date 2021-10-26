Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,509 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 113.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21.
- There have been 1,260,262 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 798 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,848.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,343.
- There have been 85,592 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 264.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 26, there were 1,462 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2770 94
Atkinson 1175 30
Bacon 1889 50
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5241 164
Banks 2391 57
Barrow 12979 187
Bartow 15380 301
Ben Hill 1852 68
Berrien 1526 46
Bibb 20143 559
Bleckley 1095 38
Brantley 1881 73
Brooks 1383 52
Bryan 4591 60
Bulloch 7890 97
Burke 2288 47
Butts 3347 103
Calhoun 613 21
Camden 5944 77
Candler 1108 49
Carroll 9967 154
Catoosa 8305 88
Charlton 1729 41
Chatham 32901 636
Chattahoochee 5155 14
Chattooga 3659 88
Cherokee 30946 421
Clarke 17328 169
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34902 672
Clinch 1003 33
Cobb 84330 1266
Coffee 6279 178
Colquitt 5473 125
Columbia 14635 238
Cook 1663 52
Coweta 12658 325
Crawford 830 37
Crisp 1852 63
Dade 1802 17
Dawson 4143 66
DeKalb 79629 1193
Decatur 3457 76
Dodge 1524 60
Dooly 1078 37
Dougherty 9063 376
Douglas 17482 234
Early 1539 51
Echols 406 5
Effingham 6931 146
Elbert 2024 68
Emanuel 2677 69
Evans 1116 35
Fannin 3167 89
Fayette 9665 208
Floyd 15395 300
Forsyth 26638 259
Franklin 3270 67
Fulton 111047 1615
Gilmer 3488 117
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12335 301
Gordon 8674 170
Grady 2392 64
Greene 2189 61
Gwinnett 111577 1357
Habersham 6376 186
Hall 33871 601
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2381 46
Harris 3168 78
Hart 2291 45
Heard 1031 24
Henry 28837 462
Houston 15935 280
Irwin 895 20
Jackson 12825 195
Jasper 1017 32
Jeff Davis 1806 42
Jefferson 1851 67
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1021 51
Jones 2561 84
Lamar 2274 76
Lanier 775 11
Laurens 5780 195
Lee 2603 71
Liberty 6555 94
Lincoln 682 27
Long 1366 19
Lowndes 10909 221
Lumpkin 4440 88
Macon 840 36
Madison 4200 64
Marion 657 33
McDuffie 2234 60
McIntosh 1387 28
Meriwether 2183 97
Miller 983 15
Mitchell 2175 89
Monroe 2749 117
Montgomery 1141 37
Morgan 1868 33
Murray 6237 126
Muscogee 20729 548
Newton 11092 307
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33640 719
Oconee 4395 72
Oglethorpe 1686 37
Paulding 16351 241
Peach 2642 84
Pickens 3585 88
Pierce 2078 82
Pike 1856 49
Polk 6349 135
Pulaski 886 37
Putnam 2588 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2098 54
Randolph 600 38
Richmond 26430 556
Rockdale 8935 215
Schley 327 7
Screven 1341 32
Seminole 1207 23
Spalding 6730 255
Stephens 4490 102
Stewart 1327 28
Sumter 2739 122
Talbot 577 26
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2667 70
Taylor 750 32
Telfair 958 52
Terrell 822 55
Thomas 6029 159
Tift 4852 133
Toombs 4378 148
Towns 1536 65
Treutlen 887 42
Troup 8505 259
Turner 803 39
Twiggs 747 48
Union 3117 113
Unknown 3282 6
Upson 2722 135
Walker 9455 116
Walton 11001 309
Ware 4508 205
Warren 510 19
Washington 2358 77
Wayne 4368 154
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 607 29
White 4456 109
Whitfield 19189 312
Wilcox 640 31
Wilkes 879 25
Wilkinson 1106 39
Worth 1766 76