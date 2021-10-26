Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 26

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,509 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 113.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21.

There have been 1,260,262 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 798 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,848.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,343.

There have been 85,592 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 264.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 26, there were 1,462 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations since yesterday.

– a decrease of 53 hospitalizations since yesterday. In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2770 94

Atkinson 1175 30

Bacon 1889 50

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5241 164

Banks 2391 57

Barrow 12979 187

Bartow 15380 301

Ben Hill 1852 68

Berrien 1526 46

Bibb 20143 559

Bleckley 1095 38

Brantley 1881 73

Brooks 1383 52

Bryan 4591 60

Bulloch 7890 97

Burke 2288 47

Butts 3347 103

Calhoun 613 21

Camden 5944 77

Candler 1108 49

Carroll 9967 154

Catoosa 8305 88

Charlton 1729 41

Chatham 32901 636

Chattahoochee 5155 14

Chattooga 3659 88

Cherokee 30946 421

Clarke 17328 169

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34902 672

Clinch 1003 33

Cobb 84330 1266

Coffee 6279 178

Colquitt 5473 125

Columbia 14635 238

Cook 1663 52

Coweta 12658 325

Crawford 830 37

Crisp 1852 63

Dade 1802 17

Dawson 4143 66

DeKalb 79629 1193

Decatur 3457 76

Dodge 1524 60

Dooly 1078 37

Dougherty 9063 376

Douglas 17482 234

Early 1539 51

Echols 406 5

Effingham 6931 146

Elbert 2024 68

Emanuel 2677 69

Evans 1116 35

Fannin 3167 89

Fayette 9665 208

Floyd 15395 300

Forsyth 26638 259

Franklin 3270 67

Fulton 111047 1615

Gilmer 3488 117

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12335 301

Gordon 8674 170

Grady 2392 64

Greene 2189 61

Gwinnett 111577 1357

Habersham 6376 186

Hall 33871 601

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2381 46

Harris 3168 78

Hart 2291 45

Heard 1031 24

Henry 28837 462

Houston 15935 280

Irwin 895 20

Jackson 12825 195

Jasper 1017 32

Jeff Davis 1806 42

Jefferson 1851 67

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1021 51

Jones 2561 84

Lamar 2274 76

Lanier 775 11

Laurens 5780 195

Lee 2603 71

Liberty 6555 94

Lincoln 682 27

Long 1366 19

Lowndes 10909 221

Lumpkin 4440 88

Macon 840 36

Madison 4200 64

Marion 657 33

McDuffie 2234 60

McIntosh 1387 28

Meriwether 2183 97

Miller 983 15

Mitchell 2175 89

Monroe 2749 117

Montgomery 1141 37

Morgan 1868 33

Murray 6237 126

Muscogee 20729 548

Newton 11092 307

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33640 719

Oconee 4395 72

Oglethorpe 1686 37

Paulding 16351 241

Peach 2642 84

Pickens 3585 88

Pierce 2078 82

Pike 1856 49

Polk 6349 135

Pulaski 886 37

Putnam 2588 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2098 54

Randolph 600 38

Richmond 26430 556

Rockdale 8935 215

Schley 327 7

Screven 1341 32

Seminole 1207 23

Spalding 6730 255

Stephens 4490 102

Stewart 1327 28

Sumter 2739 122

Talbot 577 26

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2667 70

Taylor 750 32

Telfair 958 52

Terrell 822 55

Thomas 6029 159

Tift 4852 133

Toombs 4378 148

Towns 1536 65

Treutlen 887 42

Troup 8505 259

Turner 803 39

Twiggs 747 48

Union 3117 113

Unknown 3282 6

Upson 2722 135

Walker 9455 116

Walton 11001 309

Ware 4508 205

Warren 510 19

Washington 2358 77

Wayne 4368 154

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 607 29

White 4456 109

Whitfield 19189 312

Wilcox 640 31

Wilkes 879 25

Wilkinson 1106 39