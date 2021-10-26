x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 26

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,509 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 113.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 139.21. 
  • There have been 1,260,262 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 798 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,848.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,343. 
  • There have been 85,592 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 264.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 340.50. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 26, there were 1,462 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 44% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2770  94 

Atkinson  1175  30 

Bacon  1889  50 

Baker  241  13 

Baldwin  5241  164 

Banks  2391  57 

Barrow  12979  187 

Bartow  15380  301 

Ben Hill  1852  68 

Berrien  1526  46 

Bibb  20143  559 

Bleckley  1095  38 

Brantley  1881  73 

Brooks  1383  52 

Bryan  4591  60 

Bulloch  7890  97 

Burke  2288  47 

Butts  3347  103 

Calhoun  613  21 

Camden  5944  77 

Candler  1108  49 

Carroll  9967  154 

Catoosa  8305  88 

Charlton  1729  41 

Chatham  32901  636 

Chattahoochee  5155  14 

Chattooga  3659  88 

Cherokee  30946  421 

Clarke  17328  169 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34902  672 

Clinch  1003  33 

Cobb  84330  1266 

Coffee  6279  178 

Colquitt  5473  125 

Columbia  14635  238 

Cook  1663  52 

Coweta  12658  325 

Crawford  830  37 

Crisp  1852  63 

Dade  1802  17 

Dawson  4143  66 

DeKalb  79629  1193 

Decatur  3457  76 

Dodge  1524  60 

Dooly  1078  37 

Dougherty  9063  376 

Douglas  17482  234 

Early  1539  51 

Echols  406  5 

Effingham  6931  146 

Elbert  2024  68 

Emanuel  2677  69 

Evans  1116  35 

Fannin  3167  89 

Fayette  9665  208 

Floyd  15395  300 

Forsyth  26638  259 

Franklin  3270  67 

Fulton  111047  1615 

Gilmer  3488  117 

Glascock  187  7 

Glynn  12335  301 

Gordon  8674  170 

Grady  2392  64 

Greene  2189  61 

Gwinnett  111577  1357 

Habersham  6376  186 

Hall  33871  601 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2381  46 

Harris  3168  78 

Hart  2291  45 

Heard  1031  24 

Henry  28837  462 

Houston  15935  280 

Irwin  895  20 

Jackson  12825  195 

Jasper  1017  32 

Jeff Davis  1806  42 

Jefferson  1851  67 

Jenkins  896  43 

Johnson  1021  51 

Jones  2561  84 

Lamar  2274  76 

Lanier  775  11 

Laurens  5780  195 

Lee  2603  71 

Liberty  6555  94 

Lincoln  682  27 

Long  1366  19 

Lowndes  10909  221 

Lumpkin  4440  88 

Macon  840  36 

Madison  4200  64 

Marion  657  33 

McDuffie  2234  60 

McIntosh  1387  28 

Meriwether  2183  97 

Miller  983  15 

Mitchell  2175  89 

Monroe  2749  117 

Montgomery  1141  37 

Morgan  1868  33 

Murray  6237  126 

Muscogee  20729  548 

Newton  11092  307 

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State  33640  719 

Oconee  4395  72 

Oglethorpe  1686  37 

Paulding  16351  241 

Peach  2642  84 

Pickens  3585  88 

Pierce  2078  82 

Pike  1856  49 

Polk  6349  135 

Pulaski  886  37 

Putnam  2588  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2098  54 

Randolph  600  38 

Richmond  26430  556 

Rockdale  8935  215 

Schley  327  7 

Screven  1341  32 

Seminole  1207  23 

Spalding  6730  255 

Stephens  4490  102 

Stewart  1327  28 

Sumter  2739  122 

Talbot  577  26 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2667  70 

Taylor  750  32 

Telfair  958  52 

Terrell  822  55 

Thomas  6029  159 

Tift  4852  133 

Toombs  4378  148 

Towns  1536  65 

Treutlen  887  42 

Troup  8505  259 

Turner  803  39 

Twiggs  747  48 

Union  3117  113 

Unknown  3282  6 

Upson  2722  135 

Walker  9455  116 

Walton  11001  309 

Ware  4508  205 

Warren  510  19 

Washington  2358  77 

Wayne  4368  154 

Webster  171  6 

Wheeler  607  29 

White  4456  109 

Whitfield  19189  312 

Wilcox  640  31 

Wilkes  879  25 

Wilkinson  1106  39 

Worth  1766  76 

