COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 6:30 p.m., there have been 26,621 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,238 current hospitalizations – an increase of 246 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,972 99

Atkinson 1,265 32

Bacon 2,080 53

Baker 260 13

Baldwin 6,193 176

Banks 2,839 67

Barrow 16,464 200

Bartow 18,640 335

Ben Hill 1,966 72

Berrien 1,655 51

Bibb 24,435 602

Bleckley 1,214 41

Brantley 2,014 78

Brooks 1,536 57

Bryan 5,251 65

Bulloch 8,846 100

Burke 2,515 49

Butts 4,122 114

Calhoun 656 21

Camden 6,797 82

Candler 1,175 51

Carroll 12,437 163

Catoosa 9,819 99

Charlton 1,840 44

Chatham 40,885 687

Chattahoochee 5,594 16

Chattooga 4,215 99

Cherokee 38,751 468

Clarke 21,780 181

Clay 275 4

Clayton 47,148 755

Clinch 1,124 34

Cobb 113,114 1,368

Coffee 6,935 198

Colquitt 6,364 137

Columbia 16,555 265

Cook 1,780 53

Coweta 17,931 362

Crawford 959 40

Crisp 2,078 66

Dade 2,071 20

Dawson 5,183 80

DeKalb 105,177 1,280

Decatur 3,810 80

Dodge 1,684 64

Dooly 1,242 38

Dougherty 10,753 396

Douglas 24,567 263

Early 1,685 53

Echols 424 5

Effingham 7,997 153

Elbert 2,249 72

Emanuel 2,840 74

Evans 1,221 36

Fannin 3,557 98

Fayette 13,933 230

Floyd 18,814 329

Forsyth 35,192 293

Franklin 3,717 69

Fulton 156,004 1,737

Gilmer 3,922 124

Glascock 218 7

Glynn 14,466 309

Gordon 9,896 185

Grady 2,814 69

Greene 2,697 65

Gwinnett 143,977 1,490

Habersham 7,234 206

Hall 40,406 664

Hancock 1,198 76

Haralson 2,803 49

Harris 3,957 86

Hart 2,653 50

Heard 1,265 27

Henry 39,595 506

Houston 19,017 299

Irwin 944 22

Jackson 15,573 229

Jasper 1,305 33

Jeff Davis 1,892 45

Jefferson 1,989 71

Jenkins 941 43

Johnson 1,148 52

Jones 3,094 90

Lamar 2,801 87

Lanier 878 12

Laurens 6,896 212

Lee 3,006 78

Liberty 7,969 99

Lincoln 762 27

Long 1,607 21

Lowndes 12,521 236

Lumpkin 5,384 94

Macon 1,024 40

Madison 4,940 74

Marion 768 36

McDuffie 2,619 64

McIntosh 1,591 29

Meriwether 2,812 101

Miller 1,058 15

Mitchell 2,442 90

Monroe 3,317 119

Montgomery 1,221 41

Morgan 2,340 42

Murray 7,299 143

Muscogee 26,044 596

Newton 15,462 330

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 44,425 798

Oconee 5,554 74

Oglethorpe 2,013 43

Paulding 22,152 261

Peach 3,127 96

Pickens 4,291 99

Pierce 2,268 91

Pike 2,269 53

Polk 7,703 143

Pulaski 990 42

Putnam 3,071 85

Quitman 167 3

Rabun 2,375 69

Randolph 688 40

Richmond 30,881 615

Rockdale 12,864 245

Schley 391 8

Screven 1,478 35

Seminole 1,321 23

Spalding 9,069 294

Stephens 4,980 115

Stewart 1,513 30

Sumter 3,330 134

Talbot 753 29

Taliaferro 142 3

Tattnall 2,823 75

Taylor 927 34

Telfair 1,037 56

Terrell 936 56

Thomas 6,848 165

Tift 5,409 143

Toombs 4,685 155

Towns 1,673 72

Treutlen 938 45

Troup 10,809 276

Turner 925 41

Twiggs 884 49

Union 3,521 120

Unknown 4,733 6

Upson 3,458 140

Walker 10,925 140

Walton 13,817 330

Ware 4,830 207

Warren 582 20

Washington 2,662 79

Wayne 4,714 161

Webster 210 7

Wheeler 649 32

White 5,185 118

Whitfield 22,247 335

Wilcox 693 32

Wilkes 981 27

Wilkinson 1,325 42