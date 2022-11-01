x
COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 11

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 6:30 p.m., there have been 26,621 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07.
  • There have been 1,590,529 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,630 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,785.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,019.
  • There have been 98,059 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 521 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 441.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 173.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,238 current hospitalizations – an increase of 246 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,972    99

Atkinson    1,265    32

Bacon    2,080    53

Baker    260    13

Baldwin    6,193    176

Banks    2,839    67

Barrow    16,464    200

Bartow    18,640    335

Ben Hill    1,966    72

Berrien    1,655    51

Bibb    24,435    602

Bleckley    1,214    41

Brantley    2,014    78

Brooks    1,536    57

Bryan    5,251    65

Bulloch    8,846    100

Burke    2,515    49

Butts    4,122    114

Calhoun    656    21

Camden    6,797    82

Candler    1,175    51

Carroll    12,437    163

Catoosa    9,819    99

Charlton    1,840    44

Chatham    40,885    687

Chattahoochee    5,594    16

Chattooga    4,215    99

Cherokee    38,751    468

Clarke    21,780    181

Clay    275    4

Clayton    47,148    755

Clinch    1,124    34

Cobb    113,114    1,368

Coffee    6,935    198

Colquitt    6,364    137

Columbia    16,555    265

Cook    1,780    53

Coweta    17,931    362

Crawford    959    40

Crisp    2,078    66

Dade    2,071    20

Dawson    5,183    80

DeKalb    105,177    1,280

Decatur    3,810    80

Dodge    1,684    64

Dooly    1,242    38

Dougherty    10,753    396

Douglas    24,567    263

Early    1,685    53

Echols    424    5

Effingham    7,997    153

Elbert    2,249    72

Emanuel    2,840    74

Evans    1,221    36

Fannin    3,557    98

Fayette    13,933    230

Floyd    18,814    329

Forsyth    35,192    293

Franklin    3,717    69

Fulton    156,004    1,737

Gilmer    3,922    124

Glascock    218    7

Glynn    14,466    309

Gordon    9,896    185

Grady    2,814    69

Greene    2,697    65

Gwinnett    143,977    1,490

Habersham    7,234    206

Hall    40,406    664

Hancock    1,198    76

Haralson    2,803    49

Harris    3,957    86

Hart    2,653    50

Heard    1,265    27

Henry    39,595    506

Houston    19,017    299

Irwin    944    22

Jackson    15,573    229

Jasper    1,305    33

Jeff Davis    1,892    45

Jefferson    1,989    71

Jenkins    941    43

Johnson    1,148    52

Jones    3,094    90

Lamar    2,801    87

Lanier    878    12

Laurens    6,896    212

Lee    3,006    78

Liberty    7,969    99

Lincoln    762    27

Long    1,607    21

Lowndes    12,521    236

Lumpkin    5,384    94

Macon    1,024    40

Madison    4,940    74

Marion    768    36

McDuffie    2,619    64

McIntosh    1,591    29

Meriwether    2,812    101

Miller    1,058    15

Mitchell    2,442    90

Monroe    3,317    119

Montgomery    1,221    41

Morgan    2,340    42

Murray    7,299    143

Muscogee    26,044    596

Newton    15,462    330

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    44,425    798

Oconee    5,554    74

Oglethorpe    2,013    43

Paulding    22,152    261

Peach    3,127    96

Pickens    4,291    99

Pierce    2,268    91

Pike    2,269    53

Polk    7,703    143

Pulaski    990    42

Putnam    3,071    85

Quitman    167    3

Rabun    2,375    69

Randolph    688    40

Richmond    30,881    615

Rockdale    12,864    245

Schley    391    8

Screven    1,478    35

Seminole    1,321    23

Spalding    9,069    294

Stephens    4,980    115

Stewart    1,513    30

Sumter    3,330    134

Talbot    753    29

Taliaferro    142    3

Tattnall    2,823    75

Taylor    927    34

Telfair    1,037    56

Terrell    936    56

Thomas    6,848    165

Tift    5,409    143

Toombs    4,685    155

Towns    1,673    72

Treutlen    938    45

Troup    10,809    276

Turner    925    41

Twiggs    884    49

Union    3,521    120

Unknown    4,733    6

Upson    3,458    140

Walker    10,925    140

Walton    13,817    330

Ware    4,830    207

Warren    582    20

Washington    2,662    79

Wayne    4,714    161

Webster    210    7

Wheeler    649    32

White    5,185    118

Whitfield    22,247    335

Wilcox    693    32

Wilkes    981    27

Wilkinson    1,325    42

Worth    1,924    80

   

