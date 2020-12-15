Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 15

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,250 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.49 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/18-12/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.57.
  • There have been 484,152 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,392.
  • There have been 38,111 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 374 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 15, there were 2,968 current hospitalizations – an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    43297    707

Gwinnett    43295    528

Cobb    30800    518

DeKalb    30141    463

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    19211    229

Hall    14669    201

Chatham    11561    214

Clayton    11480    202

Richmond    11085    207

Cherokee    10606    117

Whitfield    9165    98

Henry    9126    136

Bibb    8193    230

Muscogee    7683    195

Forsyth    7588    69

Clarke    7553    57

Columbia    6222    83

Floyd    5840    94

Douglas    5769    95

Lowndes    5668    97

Bartow    5378    104

Houston    4949    105

Paulding    4831    87

Carroll    4698    90

Glynn    4365    120

Coweta    4243    72

Newton    3973    108

Jackson    3961    55

Barrow    3891    60

Dougherty    3657    200

Troup    3572    119

Walton    3554    81

Gordon    3523    55

Bulloch    3460    35

Fayette    3137    62

Walker    3107    53

Rockdale    3076    59

Coffee    3009    73

Habersham    2835    82

Baldwin    2673    71

Tift    2602    69

Catoosa    2590    34

Unknown    2515    3

Laurens    2419    113

Colquitt    2392    44

Effingham    2223    33

Spalding    2202    80

Polk    2184    38

Murray    2161    33

Chattahoochee    2111    1

Ware    1981    72

Camden    1965    18

Thomas    1955    78

Stephens    1817    47

Toombs    1768    61

Liberty    1633    30

White    1605    28

Wayne    1585    45

Bryan    1568    16

Lumpkin    1502    19

Decatur    1490    42

Gilmer    1388    29

Franklin    1361    21

Dawson    1341    11

Chattooga    1326    37

Emanuel    1315    44

Appling    1295    41

Madison    1290    15

Oconee    1243    35

Pickens    1234    14

Union    1205    38

Sumter    1165    70

Fannin    1145    31

Tattnall    1113    21

Burke    1073    14

Ben Hill    1071    35

Washington    1065    24

Harris    1062    28

Butts    1052    46

Haralson    1051    22

Monroe    1049    59

Elbert    1043    23

Peach    1040    29

Jefferson    1036    38

Putnam    999    30

Upson    999    71

Mitchell    985    49

Grady    962    27

Banks    948    13

Lee    912    32

Hart    895    20

Jeff Davis    884    30

McDuffie    880    21

Cook    863    19

Jones    850    23

Crisp    832    26

Rabun    795    14

Pierce    781    27

Dodge    769    40

Charlton    764    11

Worth    732    37

Greene    731    26

Brooks    701    26

Meriwether    701    19

Bacon    695    20

Berrien    662    19

Morgan    655    7

Early    654    38

Lamar    654    24

Towns    629    23

Dade    602    7

Brantley    595    18

Stewart    590    17

Candler    589    27

Bleckley    586    30

Oglethorpe    582    13

Atkinson    565    9

Telfair    547    30

Evans    541    8

Hancock    532    46

Pike    527    12

Seminole    518    12

Clinch    505    14

Jenkins    496    34

Johnson    495    29

Screven    488    11

Dooly    473    20

Irwin    459    11

Wilkinson    458    18

Montgomery    420    9

McIntosh    413    7

Turner    409    24

Pulaski    406    25

Wilkes    405    8

Terrell    404    33

Miller    379    2

Wheeler    376    18

Heard    367    8

Lanier    360    7

Long    353    5

Randolph    347    30

Treutlen    342    14

Jasper    338    5

Macon    330    15

Wilcox    322    25

Taylor    313    13

Calhoun    311    11

Lincoln    301    9

Echols    298    2

Twiggs    285    15

Crawford    276    7

Marion    224    10

Talbot    218    8

Warren    202    6

Schley    141    2

Clay    137    3

Baker    115    6

Glascock    71    2

Quitman    46    1

Webster    46    2

Taliaferro    42    0

   

