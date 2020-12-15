Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,250 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.49 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/18-12/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.57.
- There have been 484,152 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,392.
- There have been 38,111 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 374 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 15, there were 2,968 current hospitalizations – an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 43297 707
Gwinnett 43295 528
Cobb 30800 518
DeKalb 30141 463
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19211 229
Hall 14669 201
Chatham 11561 214
Clayton 11480 202
Richmond 11085 207
Cherokee 10606 117
Whitfield 9165 98
Henry 9126 136
Bibb 8193 230
Muscogee 7683 195
Forsyth 7588 69
Clarke 7553 57
Columbia 6222 83
Floyd 5840 94
Douglas 5769 95
Lowndes 5668 97
Bartow 5378 104
Houston 4949 105
Paulding 4831 87
Carroll 4698 90
Glynn 4365 120
Coweta 4243 72
Newton 3973 108
Jackson 3961 55
Barrow 3891 60
Dougherty 3657 200
Troup 3572 119
Walton 3554 81
Gordon 3523 55
Bulloch 3460 35
Fayette 3137 62
Walker 3107 53
Rockdale 3076 59
Coffee 3009 73
Habersham 2835 82
Baldwin 2673 71
Tift 2602 69
Catoosa 2590 34
Unknown 2515 3
Laurens 2419 113
Colquitt 2392 44
Effingham 2223 33
Spalding 2202 80
Polk 2184 38
Murray 2161 33
Chattahoochee 2111 1
Ware 1981 72
Camden 1965 18
Thomas 1955 78
Stephens 1817 47
Toombs 1768 61
Liberty 1633 30
White 1605 28
Wayne 1585 45
Bryan 1568 16
Lumpkin 1502 19
Decatur 1490 42
Gilmer 1388 29
Franklin 1361 21
Dawson 1341 11
Chattooga 1326 37
Emanuel 1315 44
Appling 1295 41
Madison 1290 15
Oconee 1243 35
Pickens 1234 14
Union 1205 38
Sumter 1165 70
Fannin 1145 31
Tattnall 1113 21
Burke 1073 14
Ben Hill 1071 35
Washington 1065 24
Harris 1062 28
Butts 1052 46
Haralson 1051 22
Monroe 1049 59
Elbert 1043 23
Peach 1040 29
Jefferson 1036 38
Putnam 999 30
Upson 999 71
Mitchell 985 49
Grady 962 27
Banks 948 13
Lee 912 32
Hart 895 20
Jeff Davis 884 30
McDuffie 880 21
Cook 863 19
Jones 850 23
Crisp 832 26
Rabun 795 14
Pierce 781 27
Dodge 769 40
Charlton 764 11
Worth 732 37
Greene 731 26
Brooks 701 26
Meriwether 701 19
Bacon 695 20
Berrien 662 19
Morgan 655 7
Early 654 38
Lamar 654 24
Towns 629 23
Dade 602 7
Brantley 595 18
Stewart 590 17
Candler 589 27
Bleckley 586 30
Oglethorpe 582 13
Atkinson 565 9
Telfair 547 30
Evans 541 8
Hancock 532 46
Pike 527 12
Seminole 518 12
Clinch 505 14
Jenkins 496 34
Johnson 495 29
Screven 488 11
Dooly 473 20
Irwin 459 11
Wilkinson 458 18
Montgomery 420 9
McIntosh 413 7
Turner 409 24
Pulaski 406 25
Wilkes 405 8
Terrell 404 33
Miller 379 2
Wheeler 376 18
Heard 367 8
Lanier 360 7
Long 353 5
Randolph 347 30
Treutlen 342 14
Jasper 338 5
Macon 330 15
Wilcox 322 25
Taylor 313 13
Calhoun 311 11
Lincoln 301 9
Echols 298 2
Twiggs 285 15
Crawford 276 7
Marion 224 10
Talbot 218 8
Warren 202 6
Schley 141 2
Clay 137 3
Baker 115 6
Glascock 71 2
Quitman 46 1
Webster 46 2
Taliaferro 42 0