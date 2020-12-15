Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,250 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.49 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/18-12/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/2-12/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.49 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/18-12/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.57. There have been 484,152 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,392.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,812 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,230.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,392. There have been 38,111 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 374 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 374 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 217.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 15, there were 2,968 current hospitalizations – an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 43297 707

Gwinnett 43295 528

Cobb 30800 518

DeKalb 30141 463

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19211 229

Hall 14669 201

Chatham 11561 214

Clayton 11480 202

Richmond 11085 207

Cherokee 10606 117

Whitfield 9165 98

Henry 9126 136

Bibb 8193 230

Muscogee 7683 195

Forsyth 7588 69

Clarke 7553 57

Columbia 6222 83

Floyd 5840 94

Douglas 5769 95

Lowndes 5668 97

Bartow 5378 104

Houston 4949 105

Paulding 4831 87

Carroll 4698 90

Glynn 4365 120

Coweta 4243 72

Newton 3973 108

Jackson 3961 55

Barrow 3891 60

Dougherty 3657 200

Troup 3572 119

Walton 3554 81

Gordon 3523 55

Bulloch 3460 35

Fayette 3137 62

Walker 3107 53

Rockdale 3076 59

Coffee 3009 73

Habersham 2835 82

Baldwin 2673 71

Tift 2602 69

Catoosa 2590 34

Unknown 2515 3

Laurens 2419 113

Colquitt 2392 44

Effingham 2223 33

Spalding 2202 80

Polk 2184 38

Murray 2161 33

Chattahoochee 2111 1

Ware 1981 72

Camden 1965 18

Thomas 1955 78

Stephens 1817 47

Toombs 1768 61

Liberty 1633 30

White 1605 28

Wayne 1585 45

Bryan 1568 16

Lumpkin 1502 19

Decatur 1490 42

Gilmer 1388 29

Franklin 1361 21

Dawson 1341 11

Chattooga 1326 37

Emanuel 1315 44

Appling 1295 41

Madison 1290 15

Oconee 1243 35

Pickens 1234 14

Union 1205 38

Sumter 1165 70

Fannin 1145 31

Tattnall 1113 21

Burke 1073 14

Ben Hill 1071 35

Washington 1065 24

Harris 1062 28

Butts 1052 46

Haralson 1051 22

Monroe 1049 59

Elbert 1043 23

Peach 1040 29

Jefferson 1036 38

Putnam 999 30

Upson 999 71

Mitchell 985 49

Grady 962 27

Banks 948 13

Lee 912 32

Hart 895 20

Jeff Davis 884 30

McDuffie 880 21

Cook 863 19

Jones 850 23

Crisp 832 26

Rabun 795 14

Pierce 781 27

Dodge 769 40

Charlton 764 11

Worth 732 37

Greene 731 26

Brooks 701 26

Meriwether 701 19

Bacon 695 20

Berrien 662 19

Morgan 655 7

Early 654 38

Lamar 654 24

Towns 629 23

Dade 602 7

Brantley 595 18

Stewart 590 17

Candler 589 27

Bleckley 586 30

Oglethorpe 582 13

Atkinson 565 9

Telfair 547 30

Evans 541 8

Hancock 532 46

Pike 527 12

Seminole 518 12

Clinch 505 14

Jenkins 496 34

Johnson 495 29

Screven 488 11

Dooly 473 20

Irwin 459 11

Wilkinson 458 18

Montgomery 420 9

McIntosh 413 7

Turner 409 24

Pulaski 406 25

Wilkes 405 8

Terrell 404 33

Miller 379 2

Wheeler 376 18

Heard 367 8

Lanier 360 7

Long 353 5

Randolph 347 30

Treutlen 342 14

Jasper 338 5

Macon 330 15

Wilcox 322 25

Taylor 313 13

Calhoun 311 11

Lincoln 301 9

Echols 298 2

Twiggs 285 15

Crawford 276 7

Marion 224 10

Talbot 218 8

Warren 202 6

Schley 141 2

Clay 137 3

Baker 115 6

Glascock 71 2

Quitman 46 1

Webster 46 2