x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,900 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/22-1/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/8-12/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.86.
  • There have been 591,106 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,030 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,600.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,573.
  • There have been 42,595 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 5,124 current hospitalizations – an increase of 203 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett    53884    565

Fulton    53080    742

Cobb    38817    556

DeKalb    36692    497

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    22822    256

Hall    18081    222

Clayton    13808    223

Cherokee    13507    127

Chatham    13172    230

Richmond    13155    219

Henry    11665    145

Whitfield    11189    122

Forsyth    9857    81

Bibb    9697    240

Muscogee    9322    202

Clarke    8822    63

Columbia    7535    86

Douglas    7215    98

Floyd    7008    109

Bartow    6837    121

Houston    6544    114

Paulding    6344    104

Lowndes    6206    99

Coweta    5533    78

Carroll    5392    97

Jackson    5378    64

Barrow    5113    66

Walton    4945    88

Glynn    4911    124

Newton    4871    120

Gordon    4196    61

Troup    4144    122

Dougherty    4130    205

Fayette    3951    71

Walker    3924    55

Bulloch    3838    36

Rockdale    3802    70

Habersham    3666    89

Coffee    3533    80

Catoosa    3380    37

Unknown    3126    6

Baldwin    2984    72

Tift    2948    71

Laurens    2827    114

Murray    2806    40

Polk    2685    44

Spalding    2657    86

Colquitt    2588    44

Effingham    2527    35

Thomas    2443    80

Camden    2310    19

Ware    2273    75

Stephens    2240    48

Toombs    2205    61

Chattahoochee    2169    1

White    2108    34

Lumpkin    1946    22

Wayne    1876    45

Oconee    1853    41

Liberty    1844    30

Bryan    1792    18

Dawson    1753    16

Franklin    1703    21

Madison    1697    17

Gilmer    1689    33

Decatur    1656    44

Pickens    1608    16

Chattooga    1600    44

Appling    1514    43

Emanuel    1484    45

Union    1466    41

Harris    1367    29

Sumter    1364    71

Butts    1360    47

Fannin    1356    36

Monroe    1334    61

Tattnall    1331    22

Upson    1285    72

Peach    1265    32

Haralson    1260    23

Ben Hill    1255    36

Washington    1220    27

Hart    1210    21

Burke    1203    16

Putnam    1202    31

Banks    1188    19

Mitchell    1188    49

Elbert    1181    24

Jefferson    1179    38

Lee    1139    32

Grady    1109    28

Jones    1099    23

Rabun    1084    17

McDuffie    1022    23

Cook    1016    23

Crisp    1006    28

Jeff Davis    995    31

Greene    990    26

Pierce    925    27

Worth    915    37

Meriwether    909    20

Dodge    875    44

Lamar    870    27

Charlton    865    12

Bacon    846    21

Morgan    822    8

Berrien    818    20

Oglethorpe    801    13

Brooks    785    27

Towns    762    26

Dade    737    7

Early    721    39

Brantley    682    18

Pike    680    14

Atkinson    660    9

Bleckley    657    30

Hancock    648    47

Candler    624    28

Stewart    614    17

Evans    601    8

Telfair    590    33

Seminole    576    12

Clinch    575    14

Irwin    572    11

Montgomery    572    9

Johnson    565    31

Screven    564    11

Wilkinson    554    18

Dooly    548    22

Jenkins    542    34

Turner    482    24

Miller    474    2

Long    468    5

Wilkes    465    8

McIntosh    464    8

Terrell    454    34

Pulaski    450    25

Heard    434    10

Treutlen    427    14

Jasper    426    6

Lanier    407    7

Wheeler    403    18

Macon    401    15

Twiggs    386    15

Crawford    383    7

Wilcox    380    25

Taylor    368    13

Randolph    363    30

Lincoln    346    9

Calhoun    330    11

Echols    316    2

Marion    266    10

Talbot    255    9

Warren    224    7

Schley    161    2

Clay    151    3

Baker    132    6

Glascock    95    3

Webster    66    2

Taliaferro    52    0

Quitman    51    1

Related Articles