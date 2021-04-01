Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,900 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/22-1/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/8-12/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.86.

There have been 591,106 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,030 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,600.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,573.

There have been 42,595 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 5,124 current hospitalizations – an increase of 203 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett 53884 565

Fulton 53080 742

Cobb 38817 556

DeKalb 36692 497

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22822 256

Hall 18081 222

Clayton 13808 223

Cherokee 13507 127

Chatham 13172 230

Richmond 13155 219

Henry 11665 145

Whitfield 11189 122

Forsyth 9857 81

Bibb 9697 240

Muscogee 9322 202

Clarke 8822 63

Columbia 7535 86

Douglas 7215 98

Floyd 7008 109

Bartow 6837 121

Houston 6544 114

Paulding 6344 104

Lowndes 6206 99

Coweta 5533 78

Carroll 5392 97

Jackson 5378 64

Barrow 5113 66

Walton 4945 88

Glynn 4911 124

Newton 4871 120

Gordon 4196 61

Troup 4144 122

Dougherty 4130 205

Fayette 3951 71

Walker 3924 55

Bulloch 3838 36

Rockdale 3802 70

Habersham 3666 89

Coffee 3533 80

Catoosa 3380 37

Unknown 3126 6

Baldwin 2984 72

Tift 2948 71

Laurens 2827 114

Murray 2806 40

Polk 2685 44

Spalding 2657 86

Colquitt 2588 44

Effingham 2527 35

Thomas 2443 80

Camden 2310 19

Ware 2273 75

Stephens 2240 48

Toombs 2205 61

Chattahoochee 2169 1

White 2108 34

Lumpkin 1946 22

Wayne 1876 45

Oconee 1853 41

Liberty 1844 30

Bryan 1792 18

Dawson 1753 16

Franklin 1703 21

Madison 1697 17

Gilmer 1689 33

Decatur 1656 44

Pickens 1608 16

Chattooga 1600 44

Appling 1514 43

Emanuel 1484 45

Union 1466 41

Harris 1367 29

Sumter 1364 71

Butts 1360 47

Fannin 1356 36

Monroe 1334 61

Tattnall 1331 22

Upson 1285 72

Peach 1265 32

Haralson 1260 23

Ben Hill 1255 36

Washington 1220 27

Hart 1210 21

Burke 1203 16

Putnam 1202 31

Banks 1188 19

Mitchell 1188 49

Elbert 1181 24

Jefferson 1179 38

Lee 1139 32

Grady 1109 28

Jones 1099 23

Rabun 1084 17

McDuffie 1022 23

Cook 1016 23

Crisp 1006 28

Jeff Davis 995 31

Greene 990 26

Pierce 925 27

Worth 915 37

Meriwether 909 20

Dodge 875 44

Lamar 870 27

Charlton 865 12

Bacon 846 21

Morgan 822 8

Berrien 818 20

Oglethorpe 801 13

Brooks 785 27

Towns 762 26

Dade 737 7

Early 721 39

Brantley 682 18

Pike 680 14

Atkinson 660 9

Bleckley 657 30

Hancock 648 47

Candler 624 28

Stewart 614 17

Evans 601 8

Telfair 590 33

Seminole 576 12

Clinch 575 14

Irwin 572 11

Montgomery 572 9

Johnson 565 31

Screven 564 11

Wilkinson 554 18

Dooly 548 22

Jenkins 542 34

Turner 482 24

Miller 474 2

Long 468 5

Wilkes 465 8

McIntosh 464 8

Terrell 454 34

Pulaski 450 25

Heard 434 10

Treutlen 427 14

Jasper 426 6

Lanier 407 7

Wheeler 403 18

Macon 401 15

Twiggs 386 15

Crawford 383 7

Wilcox 380 25

Taylor 368 13

Randolph 363 30

Lincoln 346 9

Calhoun 330 11

Echols 316 2

Marion 266 10

Talbot 255 9

Warren 224 7

Schley 161 2

Clay 151 3

Baker 132 6

Glascock 95 3

Webster 66 2

Taliaferro 52 0