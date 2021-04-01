Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 4, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,900 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/22-1/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/8-12/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.86.
- There have been 591,106 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,030 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,600.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,573.
- There have been 42,595 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 112 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 230.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 5,124 current hospitalizations – an increase of 203 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Gwinnett 53884 565
Fulton 53080 742
Cobb 38817 556
DeKalb 36692 497
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22822 256
Hall 18081 222
Clayton 13808 223
Cherokee 13507 127
Chatham 13172 230
Richmond 13155 219
Henry 11665 145
Whitfield 11189 122
Forsyth 9857 81
Bibb 9697 240
Muscogee 9322 202
Clarke 8822 63
Columbia 7535 86
Douglas 7215 98
Floyd 7008 109
Bartow 6837 121
Houston 6544 114
Paulding 6344 104
Lowndes 6206 99
Coweta 5533 78
Carroll 5392 97
Jackson 5378 64
Barrow 5113 66
Walton 4945 88
Glynn 4911 124
Newton 4871 120
Gordon 4196 61
Troup 4144 122
Dougherty 4130 205
Fayette 3951 71
Walker 3924 55
Bulloch 3838 36
Rockdale 3802 70
Habersham 3666 89
Coffee 3533 80
Catoosa 3380 37
Unknown 3126 6
Baldwin 2984 72
Tift 2948 71
Laurens 2827 114
Murray 2806 40
Polk 2685 44
Spalding 2657 86
Colquitt 2588 44
Effingham 2527 35
Thomas 2443 80
Camden 2310 19
Ware 2273 75
Stephens 2240 48
Toombs 2205 61
Chattahoochee 2169 1
White 2108 34
Lumpkin 1946 22
Wayne 1876 45
Oconee 1853 41
Liberty 1844 30
Bryan 1792 18
Dawson 1753 16
Franklin 1703 21
Madison 1697 17
Gilmer 1689 33
Decatur 1656 44
Pickens 1608 16
Chattooga 1600 44
Appling 1514 43
Emanuel 1484 45
Union 1466 41
Harris 1367 29
Sumter 1364 71
Butts 1360 47
Fannin 1356 36
Monroe 1334 61
Tattnall 1331 22
Upson 1285 72
Peach 1265 32
Haralson 1260 23
Ben Hill 1255 36
Washington 1220 27
Hart 1210 21
Burke 1203 16
Putnam 1202 31
Banks 1188 19
Mitchell 1188 49
Elbert 1181 24
Jefferson 1179 38
Lee 1139 32
Grady 1109 28
Jones 1099 23
Rabun 1084 17
McDuffie 1022 23
Cook 1016 23
Crisp 1006 28
Jeff Davis 995 31
Greene 990 26
Pierce 925 27
Worth 915 37
Meriwether 909 20
Dodge 875 44
Lamar 870 27
Charlton 865 12
Bacon 846 21
Morgan 822 8
Berrien 818 20
Oglethorpe 801 13
Brooks 785 27
Towns 762 26
Dade 737 7
Early 721 39
Brantley 682 18
Pike 680 14
Atkinson 660 9
Bleckley 657 30
Hancock 648 47
Candler 624 28
Stewart 614 17
Evans 601 8
Telfair 590 33
Seminole 576 12
Clinch 575 14
Irwin 572 11
Montgomery 572 9
Johnson 565 31
Screven 564 11
Wilkinson 554 18
Dooly 548 22
Jenkins 542 34
Turner 482 24
Miller 474 2
Long 468 5
Wilkes 465 8
McIntosh 464 8
Terrell 454 34
Pulaski 450 25
Heard 434 10
Treutlen 427 14
Jasper 426 6
Lanier 407 7
Wheeler 403 18
Macon 401 15
Twiggs 386 15
Crawford 383 7
Wilcox 380 25
Taylor 368 13
Randolph 363 30
Lincoln 346 9
Calhoun 330 11
Echols 316 2
Marion 266 10
Talbot 255 9
Warren 224 7
Schley 161 2
Clay 151 3
Baker 132 6
Glascock 95 3
Webster 66 2
Taliaferro 52 0
Quitman 51 1