Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,640 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/23-3/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/9-2/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.86.
- There have been 829,077 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 741 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2190.
- There have been 56,836 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 8, there were 1,569 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1842 60
Atkinson 764 18
Bacon 1018 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3733 106
Banks 1572 33
Barrow 8131 119
Bartow 10378 185
Ben Hill 1471 55
Berrien 1021 29
Bibb 12918 368
Bleckley 786 33
Brantley 878 28
Brooks 916 37
Bryan 2522 32
Bulloch 5098 52
Burke 1686 32
Butts 2029 69
Calhoun 450 15
Camden 3092 28
Candler 727 34
Carroll 7054 127
Catoosa 5194 62
Charlton 1024 19
Chatham 18799 359
Chattahoochee 2719 9
Chattooga 2113 60
Cherokee 20597 265
Clarke 12168 117
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21430 379
Clinch 716 24
Cobb 56187 873
Coffee 4169 124
Colquitt 3348 70
Columbia 10615 154
Cook 1143 35
Coweta 8185 159
Crawford 507 15
Crisp 1319 45
Dade 1130 10
Dawson 2562 35
DeKalb 52548 808
Decatur 2071 53
Dodge 1074 57
Dooly 749 29
Dougherty 5307 267
Douglas 11036 157
Early 977 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3626 59
Elbert 1496 50
Emanuel 1700 51
Evans 737 15
Fannin 1992 51
Fayette 6230 134
Floyd 9464 166
Forsyth 16413 154
Franklin 2280 37
Fulton 75561 1092
Gilmer 2378 66
Glascock 139 7
Glynn 6421 145
Gordon 6154 94
Grady 1485 44
Greene 1449 47
Gwinnett 81394 929
Habersham 4537 139
Hall 24000 387
Hancock 810 57
Haralson 1639 33
Harris 2028 50
Hart 1663 35
Heard 599 14
Henry 17448 252
Houston 9483 171
Irwin 668 16
Jackson 8111 124
Jasper 644 18
Jeff Davis 1240 36
Jefferson 1545 55
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 772 40
Jones 1531 45
Lamar 1264 39
Lanier 480 9
Laurens 3623 139
Lee 1558 47
Liberty 2824 53
Lincoln 490 22
Long 663 11
Lowndes 7381 129
Lumpkin 2671 55
Macon 585 23
Madison 2638 40
Marion 380 15
McDuffie 1587 38
McIntosh 601 13
Meriwether 1436 57
Miller 618 6
Mitchell 1476 71
Monroe 1785 83
Montgomery 710 19
Morgan 1135 15
Murray 3899 72
Muscogee 13033 339
Newton 6970 187
Oconee 2817 57
Oglethorpe 1134 26
Paulding 9976 148
Peach 1762 44
Pickens 2376 56
Pierce 1188 38
Pike 990 21
Polk 3779 73
Pulaski 591 30
Putnam 1691 50
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1442 37
Randolph 458 32
Richmond 18866 363
Rockdale 5563 136
Schley 203 4
Screven 790 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3698 134
Stephens 2874 71
Stewart 766 22
Sumter 1772 89
Talbot 368 17
Taliaferro 96 2
Tattnall 1791 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 698 43
Terrell 546 41
Thomas 3449 107
Tift 3368 92
Toombs 2793 87
Towns 1027 39
Treutlen 622 19
Troup 5608 162
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 498 33
Union 1959 63
Upson 1727 101
Walker 6003 73
Walton 7524 212
Ware 2899 132
Warren 362 11
Washington 1596 53
Wayne 2577 69
Webster 98 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2870 63
Whitfield 14278 214
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 655 17
Wilkinson 715 26
Worth 1148 57