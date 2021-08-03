Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,640 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/23-3/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/9-2/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/23-3/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/9-2/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.86. There have been 829,077 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 741 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2190.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 741 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2190. There have been 56,836 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 8, there were 1,569 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1842 60

Atkinson 764 18

Bacon 1018 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3733 106

Banks 1572 33

Barrow 8131 119

Bartow 10378 185

Ben Hill 1471 55

Berrien 1021 29

Bibb 12918 368

Bleckley 786 33

Brantley 878 28

Brooks 916 37

Bryan 2522 32

Bulloch 5098 52

Burke 1686 32

Butts 2029 69

Calhoun 450 15

Camden 3092 28

Candler 727 34

Carroll 7054 127

Catoosa 5194 62

Charlton 1024 19

Chatham 18799 359

Chattahoochee 2719 9

Chattooga 2113 60

Cherokee 20597 265

Clarke 12168 117

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21430 379

Clinch 716 24

Cobb 56187 873

Coffee 4169 124

Colquitt 3348 70

Columbia 10615 154

Cook 1143 35

Coweta 8185 159

Crawford 507 15

Crisp 1319 45

Dade 1130 10

Dawson 2562 35

DeKalb 52548 808

Decatur 2071 53

Dodge 1074 57

Dooly 749 29

Dougherty 5307 267

Douglas 11036 157

Early 977 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3626 59

Elbert 1496 50

Emanuel 1700 51

Evans 737 15

Fannin 1992 51

Fayette 6230 134

Floyd 9464 166

Forsyth 16413 154

Franklin 2280 37

Fulton 75561 1092

Gilmer 2378 66

Glascock 139 7

Glynn 6421 145

Gordon 6154 94

Grady 1485 44

Greene 1449 47

Gwinnett 81394 929

Habersham 4537 139

Hall 24000 387

Hancock 810 57

Haralson 1639 33

Harris 2028 50

Hart 1663 35

Heard 599 14

Henry 17448 252

Houston 9483 171

Irwin 668 16

Jackson 8111 124

Jasper 644 18

Jeff Davis 1240 36

Jefferson 1545 55

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 772 40

Jones 1531 45

Lamar 1264 39

Lanier 480 9

Laurens 3623 139

Lee 1558 47

Liberty 2824 53

Lincoln 490 22

Long 663 11

Lowndes 7381 129

Lumpkin 2671 55

Macon 585 23

Madison 2638 40

Marion 380 15

McDuffie 1587 38

McIntosh 601 13

Meriwether 1436 57

Miller 618 6

Mitchell 1476 71

Monroe 1785 83

Montgomery 710 19

Morgan 1135 15

Murray 3899 72

Muscogee 13033 339

Newton 6970 187

Oconee 2817 57

Oglethorpe 1134 26

Paulding 9976 148

Peach 1762 44

Pickens 2376 56

Pierce 1188 38

Pike 990 21

Polk 3779 73

Pulaski 591 30

Putnam 1691 50

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1442 37

Randolph 458 32

Richmond 18866 363

Rockdale 5563 136

Schley 203 4

Screven 790 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3698 134

Stephens 2874 71

Stewart 766 22

Sumter 1772 89

Talbot 368 17

Taliaferro 96 2

Tattnall 1791 39

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 698 43

Terrell 546 41

Thomas 3449 107

Tift 3368 92

Toombs 2793 87

Towns 1027 39

Treutlen 622 19

Troup 5608 162

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 498 33

Union 1959 63

Upson 1727 101

Walker 6003 73

Walton 7524 212

Ware 2899 132

Warren 362 11

Washington 1596 53

Wayne 2577 69

Webster 98 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2870 63

Whitfield 14278 214

Wilcox 457 28

Wilkes 655 17

Wilkinson 715 26