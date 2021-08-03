Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, March 8

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,640 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/23-3/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/9-2/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.86.
  • There have been 829,077 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 741 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,639.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2190.
  • There have been 56,836 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 139.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 8, there were 1,569 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 34 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1842    60

Atkinson    764    18

Bacon    1018    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3733    106

Banks    1572    33

Barrow    8131    119

Bartow    10378    185

Ben Hill    1471    55

Berrien    1021    29

Bibb    12918    368

Bleckley    786    33

Brantley    878    28

Brooks    916    37

Bryan    2522    32

Bulloch    5098    52

Burke    1686    32

Butts    2029    69

Calhoun    450    15

Camden    3092    28

Candler    727    34

Carroll    7054    127

Catoosa    5194    62

Charlton    1024    19

Chatham    18799    359

Chattahoochee    2719    9

Chattooga    2113    60

Cherokee    20597    265

Clarke    12168    117

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21430    379

Clinch    716    24

Cobb    56187    873

Coffee    4169    124

Colquitt    3348    70

Columbia    10615    154

Cook    1143    35

Coweta    8185    159

Crawford    507    15

Crisp    1319    45

Dade    1130    10

Dawson    2562    35

DeKalb    52548    808

Decatur    2071    53

Dodge    1074    57

Dooly    749    29

Dougherty    5307    267

Douglas    11036    157

Early    977    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3626    59

Elbert    1496    50

Emanuel    1700    51

Evans    737    15

Fannin    1992    51

Fayette    6230    134

Floyd    9464    166

Forsyth    16413    154

Franklin    2280    37

Fulton    75561    1092

Gilmer    2378    66

Glascock    139    7

Glynn    6421    145

Gordon    6154    94

Grady    1485    44

Greene    1449    47

Gwinnett    81394    929

Habersham    4537    139

Hall    24000    387

Hancock    810    57

Haralson    1639    33

Harris    2028    50

Hart    1663    35

Heard    599    14

Henry    17448    252

Houston    9483    171

Irwin    668    16

Jackson    8111    124

Jasper    644    18

Jeff Davis    1240    36

Jefferson    1545    55

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    772    40

Jones    1531    45

Lamar    1264    39

Lanier    480    9

Laurens    3623    139

Lee    1558    47

Liberty    2824    53

Lincoln    490    22

Long    663    11

Lowndes    7381    129

Lumpkin    2671    55

Macon    585    23

Madison    2638    40

Marion    380    15

McDuffie    1587    38

McIntosh    601    13

Meriwether    1436    57

Miller    618    6

Mitchell    1476    71

Monroe    1785    83

Montgomery    710    19

Morgan    1135    15

Murray    3899    72

Muscogee    13033    339

Newton    6970    187

Oconee    2817    57

Oglethorpe    1134    26

Paulding    9976    148

Peach    1762    44

Pickens    2376    56

Pierce    1188    38

Pike    990    21

Polk    3779    73

Pulaski    591    30

Putnam    1691    50

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1442    37

Randolph    458    32

Richmond    18866    363

Rockdale    5563    136

Schley    203    4

Screven    790    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3698    134

Stephens    2874    71

Stewart    766    22

Sumter    1772    89

Talbot    368    17

Taliaferro    96    2

Tattnall    1791    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    698    43

Terrell    546    41

Thomas    3449    107

Tift    3368    92

Toombs    2793    87

Towns    1027    39

Treutlen    622    19

Troup    5608    162

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    498    33

Union    1959    63

Upson    1727    101

Walker    6003    73

Walton    7524    212

Ware    2899    132

Warren    362    11

Washington    1596    53

Wayne    2577    69

Webster    98    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2870    63

Whitfield    14278    214

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    655    17

Wilkinson    715    26

Worth    1148    57

   

