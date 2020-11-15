Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 15, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/19-11/1) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.50. (Editor's note: 11Alive has reached out to DPH for clarification in regards to the total number of deaths remaining unchanged over the last 24 hours)

in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/19-11/1) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.50. (Editor's note: 11Alive has reached out to DPH for clarification in regards to the total number of deaths remaining unchanged over the last 24 hours) There have been 386,949 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,952 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,530.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,952 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,530. There have been 33,241 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.19 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.19 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 1,634 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton 33935 651

Gwinnett 33509 473

Cobb 24007 482

DeKalb 23634 425

Hall 11481 188

Chatham 9994 198

Clayton 9094 188

Richmond 8783 192

Cherokee 8133 109

Bibb 7006 213

Henry 6910 125

Whitfield 6668 71

Muscogee 6632 184

Clarke 6261 50

Forsyth 5336 56

Columbia 4930 69

Lowndes 4811 93

Floyd 4591 67

Douglas 4504 79

Bartow 4047 98

Glynn 3970 108

Houston 3968 99

Carroll 3724 81

Paulding 3548 70

Dougherty 3375 196

Bulloch 3203 34

Coweta 3185 64

Troup 3178 115

Newton 3113 101

Barrow 2854 56

Jackson 2794 46

Gordon 2768 54

Walton 2562 75

Coffee 2432 68

Baldwin 2423 68

Fayette 2369 61

Rockdale 2339 46

Walker 2227 49

Colquitt 2200 41

Laurens 2141 103

Tift 2070 67

Habersham 2018 76

Effingham 1965 29

Chattahoochee 1909 1

Polk 1881 30

Ware 1835 70

Spalding 1756 68

Catoosa 1726 26

Thomas 1686 74

Camden 1572 18

Toombs 1567 59

Liberty 1396 28

Decatur 1374 40

Stephens 1372 46

Murray 1366 14

Bryan 1351 17

Wayne 1334 41

Emanuel 1262 42

Appling 1208 39

Lumpkin 1145 19

Gilmer 1126 26

White 1102 26

Chattooga 1066 30

Franklin 1046 19

Sumter 984 69

Tattnall 984 19

Union 979 31

Dawson 978 11

Burke 954 12

Oconee 943 34

Pickens 936 13

Washington 919 16

Ben Hill 909 35

Fannin 906 30

Jefferson 906 37

Madison 901 12

Grady 900 26

Harris 898 26

Upson 879 71

Mitchell 877 47

Putnam 869 28

Peach 861 27

Elbert 843 14

Monroe 826 59

Jeff Davis 825 27

Butts 822 45

Haralson 779 17

Lee 776 32

McDuffie 747 19

Pierce 721 26

Crisp 698 26

Jones 698 17

Dodge 688 30

Cook 683 16

Charlton 667 11

Hart 655 19

Bacon 649 18

Banks 643 9

Meriwether 620 19

Worth 620 35

Greene 606 26

Early 591 36

Stewart 571 17

Candler 568 26

Morgan 559 6

Brooks 558 26

Bleckley 531 28

Berrien 517 17

Telfair 512 25

Towns 507 16

Atkinson 501 8

Brantley 501 14

Evans 501 7

Rabun 499 11

Jenkins 484 33

Clinch 482 13

Lamar 482 22

Screven 463 11

Oglethorpe 454 13

Johnson 447 27

Seminole 447 12

Dade 436 6

Hancock 430 45

Pike 420 12

Dooly 397 18

Wilkinson 396 18

Irwin 383 11

Montgomery 381 9

Wheeler 370 17

Pulaski 358 24

Turner 356 25

Terrell 347 32

Randolph 344 30

Wilkes 344 7

Miller 342 2

McIntosh 336 7

Lanier 329 7

Treutlen 323 13

Long 291 5

Calhoun 282 10

Macon 272 13

Wilcox 266 26

Heard 264 7

Jasper 264 4

Lincoln 262 8

Taylor 252 13

Echols 249 2

Twiggs 234 12

Marion 213 10

Crawford 210 6

Talbot 194 8

Warren 176 6

Clay 125 3

Schley 118 2

Baker 102 6

Glascock 59 2

Webster 45 2

Quitman 43 1

Taliaferro 32

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.