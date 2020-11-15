x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 15, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/19-11/1) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.50. (Editor's note: 11Alive has reached out to DPH for clarification in regards to the total number of deaths remaining unchanged over the last 24 hours)
  • There have been 386,949 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,952 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,530.
  • There have been 33,241 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.19 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 1,634 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton    33935    651

Gwinnett    33509    473

Cobb    24007    482

DeKalb    23634    425

Hall    11481    188

Chatham    9994    198

Clayton    9094    188

Richmond    8783    192

Cherokee    8133    109

Bibb    7006    213

Henry    6910    125

Whitfield    6668    71

Muscogee    6632    184

Clarke    6261    50

Forsyth    5336    56

Columbia    4930    69

Lowndes    4811    93

Floyd    4591    67

Douglas    4504    79

Bartow    4047    98

Glynn    3970    108

Houston    3968    99

Carroll    3724    81

Paulding    3548    70

Dougherty    3375    196

Bulloch    3203    34

Coweta    3185    64

Troup    3178    115

Newton    3113    101

Barrow    2854    56

Jackson    2794    46

Gordon    2768    54

Walton    2562    75

Coffee    2432    68

Baldwin    2423    68

Fayette    2369    61

Rockdale    2339    46

Walker    2227    49

Colquitt    2200    41

Laurens    2141    103

Tift    2070    67

Habersham    2018    76

Effingham    1965    29

Chattahoochee    1909    1

Polk    1881    30

Ware    1835    70

Spalding    1756    68

Catoosa    1726    26

Thomas    1686    74

Camden    1572    18

Toombs    1567    59

Liberty    1396    28

Decatur    1374    40

Stephens    1372    46

Murray    1366    14

Bryan    1351    17

Wayne    1334    41

Emanuel    1262    42

Appling    1208    39

Lumpkin    1145    19

Gilmer    1126    26

White    1102    26

Chattooga    1066    30

Franklin    1046    19

Sumter    984    69

Tattnall    984    19

Union    979    31

Dawson    978    11

Burke    954    12

Oconee    943    34

Pickens    936    13

Washington    919    16

Ben Hill    909    35

Fannin    906    30

Jefferson    906    37

Madison    901    12

Grady    900    26

Harris    898    26

Upson    879    71

Mitchell    877    47

Putnam    869    28

Peach    861    27

Elbert    843    14

Monroe    826    59

Jeff Davis    825    27

Butts    822    45

Haralson    779    17

Lee    776    32

McDuffie    747    19

Pierce    721    26

Crisp    698    26

Jones    698    17

Dodge    688    30

Cook    683    16

Charlton    667    11

Hart    655    19

Bacon    649    18

Banks    643    9

Meriwether    620    19

Worth    620    35

Greene    606    26

Early    591    36

Stewart    571    17

Candler    568    26

Morgan    559    6

Brooks    558    26

Bleckley    531    28

Berrien    517    17

Telfair    512    25

Towns    507    16

Atkinson    501    8

Brantley    501    14

Evans    501    7

Rabun    499    11

Jenkins    484    33

Clinch    482    13

Lamar    482    22

Screven    463    11

Oglethorpe    454    13

Johnson    447    27

Seminole    447    12

Dade    436    6

Hancock    430    45

Pike    420    12

Dooly    397    18

Wilkinson    396    18

Irwin    383    11

Montgomery    381    9

Wheeler    370    17

Pulaski    358    24

Turner    356    25

Terrell    347    32

Randolph    344    30

Wilkes    344    7

Miller    342    2

McIntosh    336    7

Lanier    329    7

Treutlen    323    13

Long    291    5

Calhoun    282    10

Macon    272    13

Wilcox    266    26

Heard    264    7

Jasper    264    4

Lincoln    262    8

Taylor    252    13

Echols    249    2

Twiggs    234    12

Marion    213    10

Crawford    210    6

Talbot    194    8

Warren    176    6

Clay    125    3

Schley    118    2

Baker    102    6

Glascock    59    2

Webster    45    2

Quitman    43    1

Taliaferro    32    

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

   

