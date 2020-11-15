Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Nov. 15, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,462 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 0 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/2-11/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (10/19-11/1) , the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.50. (Editor's note: 11Alive has reached out to DPH for clarification in regards to the total number of deaths remaining unchanged over the last 24 hours)
- There have been 386,949 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,952 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,783.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,530.
- There have been 33,241 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 25 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.19 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 16, there were 1,634 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Fulton 33935 651
Gwinnett 33509 473
Cobb 24007 482
DeKalb 23634 425
Hall 11481 188
Chatham 9994 198
Clayton 9094 188
Richmond 8783 192
Cherokee 8133 109
Bibb 7006 213
Henry 6910 125
Whitfield 6668 71
Muscogee 6632 184
Clarke 6261 50
Forsyth 5336 56
Columbia 4930 69
Lowndes 4811 93
Floyd 4591 67
Douglas 4504 79
Bartow 4047 98
Glynn 3970 108
Houston 3968 99
Carroll 3724 81
Paulding 3548 70
Dougherty 3375 196
Bulloch 3203 34
Coweta 3185 64
Troup 3178 115
Newton 3113 101
Barrow 2854 56
Jackson 2794 46
Gordon 2768 54
Walton 2562 75
Coffee 2432 68
Baldwin 2423 68
Fayette 2369 61
Rockdale 2339 46
Walker 2227 49
Colquitt 2200 41
Laurens 2141 103
Tift 2070 67
Habersham 2018 76
Effingham 1965 29
Chattahoochee 1909 1
Polk 1881 30
Ware 1835 70
Spalding 1756 68
Catoosa 1726 26
Thomas 1686 74
Camden 1572 18
Toombs 1567 59
Liberty 1396 28
Decatur 1374 40
Stephens 1372 46
Murray 1366 14
Bryan 1351 17
Wayne 1334 41
Emanuel 1262 42
Appling 1208 39
Lumpkin 1145 19
Gilmer 1126 26
White 1102 26
Chattooga 1066 30
Franklin 1046 19
Sumter 984 69
Tattnall 984 19
Union 979 31
Dawson 978 11
Burke 954 12
Oconee 943 34
Pickens 936 13
Washington 919 16
Ben Hill 909 35
Fannin 906 30
Jefferson 906 37
Madison 901 12
Grady 900 26
Harris 898 26
Upson 879 71
Mitchell 877 47
Putnam 869 28
Peach 861 27
Elbert 843 14
Monroe 826 59
Jeff Davis 825 27
Butts 822 45
Haralson 779 17
Lee 776 32
McDuffie 747 19
Pierce 721 26
Crisp 698 26
Jones 698 17
Dodge 688 30
Cook 683 16
Charlton 667 11
Hart 655 19
Bacon 649 18
Banks 643 9
Meriwether 620 19
Worth 620 35
Greene 606 26
Early 591 36
Stewart 571 17
Candler 568 26
Morgan 559 6
Brooks 558 26
Bleckley 531 28
Berrien 517 17
Telfair 512 25
Towns 507 16
Atkinson 501 8
Brantley 501 14
Evans 501 7
Rabun 499 11
Jenkins 484 33
Clinch 482 13
Lamar 482 22
Screven 463 11
Oglethorpe 454 13
Johnson 447 27
Seminole 447 12
Dade 436 6
Hancock 430 45
Pike 420 12
Dooly 397 18
Wilkinson 396 18
Irwin 383 11
Montgomery 381 9
Wheeler 370 17
Pulaski 358 24
Turner 356 25
Terrell 347 32
Randolph 344 30
Wilkes 344 7
Miller 342 2
McIntosh 336 7
Lanier 329 7
Treutlen 323 13
Long 291 5
Calhoun 282 10
Macon 272 13
Wilcox 266 26
Heard 264 7
Jasper 264 4
Lincoln 262 8
Taylor 252 13
Echols 249 2
Twiggs 234 12
Marion 213 10
Crawford 210 6
Talbot 194 8
Warren 176 6
Clay 125 3
Schley 118 2
Baker 102 6
Glascock 59 2
Webster 45 2
Quitman 43 1
Taliaferro 32
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.