The latest COVID numbers for Georgia May 14, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,785 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/17-4/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 14, there were 927 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1925 66

Atkinson 786 20

Bacon 1288 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3854 115

Banks 1648 35

Barrow 8824 135

Bartow 11272 210

Ben Hill 1494 61

Berrien 1064 32

Bibb 13387 407

Bleckley 802 34

Brantley 946 32

Brooks 947 36

Bryan 2757 36

Bulloch 5282 64

Burke 1795 36

Butts 2347 78

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3231 31

Candler 756 37

Carroll 7444 132

Catoosa 5759 64

Charlton 1155 25

Chatham 20299 430

Chattahoochee 3430 13

Chattooga 2251 63

Cherokee 22534 305

Clarke 12834 137

Clay 184 3

Clayton 24086 462

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61193 974

Coffee 4239 137

Colquitt 3550 82

Columbia 11113 162

Cook 1165 38

Coweta 8755 207

Crawford 524 17

Crisp 1449 56

Dade 1225 13

Dawson 2739 43

DeKalb 58274 948

Decatur 2153 55

Dodge 1086 56

Dooly 793 32

Dougherty 5601 282

Douglas 12102 179

Early 1019 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3837 66

Elbert 1531 59

Emanuel 1744 53

Evans 761 17

Fannin 2137 61

Fayette 6741 154

Floyd 10024 188

Forsyth 18048 188

Franklin 2355 43

Fulton 82854 1288

Gilmer 2509 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6747 154

Gordon 6517 105

Grady 1569 47

Greene 1511 56

Gwinnett 86970 1086

Habersham 4663 153

Hall 25173 447

Hancock 838 62

Haralson 1721 35

Harris 2188 58

Hart 1712 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19401 300

Houston 10153 196

Irwin 685 18

Jackson 8554 140

Jasper 683 19

Jeff Davis 1303 36

Jefferson 1585 59

Jenkins 728 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1587 52

Lamar 1358 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3726 146

Lee 1606 51

Liberty 3482 61

Lincoln 516 24

Long 678 11

Lowndes 7851 143

Lumpkin 2820 64

Macon 622 27

Madison 2763 46

Marion 402 17

McDuffie 1698 41

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1539 73

Miller 686 9

Mitchell 1545 74

Monroe 1880 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1201 23

Murray 4202 81

Muscogee 14500 406

Newton 7586 224

Oconee 3071 65

Oglethorpe 1200 28

Paulding 10877 169

Peach 1876 52

Pickens 2557 64

Pierce 1276 44

Pike 1077 26

Polk 3963 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1801 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1554 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20164 420

Rockdale 6109 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 819 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4127 157

Stephens 2990 81

Stewart 793 25

Sumter 1817 92

Talbot 391 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1852 47

Taylor 513 22

Telfair 727 45

Terrell 574 46

Thomas 3606 114

Tift 3450 97

Toombs 2953 98

Towns 1111 44

Treutlen 627 24

Troup 5998 187

Turner 604 34

Twiggs 514 39

Union 2068 70

Upson 1825 107

Walker 6615 80

Walton 8123 239

Ware 3036 153

Warren 382 14

Washington 1640 62

Wayne 2763 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2991 67

Whitfield 14908 231

Wilcox 478 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 73128