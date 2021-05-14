The latest COVID numbers for Georgia May 14, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,785 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day Over the last 14 days (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/17-4/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.
- There have been 889,417 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 633 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 683.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 920.
- There have been 62,578 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 75 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 14, there were 927 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1925 66
Atkinson 786 20
Bacon 1288 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3854 115
Banks 1648 35
Barrow 8824 135
Bartow 11272 210
Ben Hill 1494 61
Berrien 1064 32
Bibb 13387 407
Bleckley 802 34
Brantley 946 32
Brooks 947 36
Bryan 2757 36
Bulloch 5282 64
Burke 1795 36
Butts 2347 78
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3231 31
Candler 756 37
Carroll 7444 132
Catoosa 5759 64
Charlton 1155 25
Chatham 20299 430
Chattahoochee 3430 13
Chattooga 2251 63
Cherokee 22534 305
Clarke 12834 137
Clay 184 3
Clayton 24086 462
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61193 974
Coffee 4239 137
Colquitt 3550 82
Columbia 11113 162
Cook 1165 38
Coweta 8755 207
Crawford 524 17
Crisp 1449 56
Dade 1225 13
Dawson 2739 43
DeKalb 58274 948
Decatur 2153 55
Dodge 1086 56
Dooly 793 32
Dougherty 5601 282
Douglas 12102 179
Early 1019 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3837 66
Elbert 1531 59
Emanuel 1744 53
Evans 761 17
Fannin 2137 61
Fayette 6741 154
Floyd 10024 188
Forsyth 18048 188
Franklin 2355 43
Fulton 82854 1288
Gilmer 2509 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6747 154
Gordon 6517 105
Grady 1569 47
Greene 1511 56
Gwinnett 86970 1086
Habersham 4663 153
Hall 25173 447
Hancock 838 62
Haralson 1721 35
Harris 2188 58
Hart 1712 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19401 300
Houston 10153 196
Irwin 685 18
Jackson 8554 140
Jasper 683 19
Jeff Davis 1303 36
Jefferson 1585 59
Jenkins 728 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1587 52
Lamar 1358 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3726 146
Lee 1606 51
Liberty 3482 61
Lincoln 516 24
Long 678 11
Lowndes 7851 143
Lumpkin 2820 64
Macon 622 27
Madison 2763 46
Marion 402 17
McDuffie 1698 41
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1539 73
Miller 686 9
Mitchell 1545 74
Monroe 1880 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1201 23
Murray 4202 81
Muscogee 14500 406
Newton 7586 224
Oconee 3071 65
Oglethorpe 1200 28
Paulding 10877 169
Peach 1876 52
Pickens 2557 64
Pierce 1276 44
Pike 1077 26
Polk 3963 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1801 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1554 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20164 420
Rockdale 6109 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 819 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4127 157
Stephens 2990 81
Stewart 793 25
Sumter 1817 92
Talbot 391 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1852 47
Taylor 513 22
Telfair 727 45
Terrell 574 46
Thomas 3606 114
Tift 3450 97
Toombs 2953 98
Towns 1111 44
Treutlen 627 24
Troup 5998 187
Turner 604 34
Twiggs 514 39
Union 2068 70
Upson 1825 107
Walker 6615 80
Walton 8123 239
Ware 3036 153
Warren 382 14
Washington 1640 62
Wayne 2763 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2991 67
Whitfield 14908 231
Wilcox 478 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 73128
Worth 1197 61