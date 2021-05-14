The latest COVID numbers for Georgia May 14, 2021

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,785 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day  Over the last 14 days (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/17-4/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07.
  • There have been 889,417 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 633 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 683.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 920.
  • There have been 62,578 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 75 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 14, there were 927 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1925 66 

Atkinson 786 20 

Bacon 1288 28

Baker 164 9 

Baldwin 3854 115 

Banks 1648 35 

Barrow 8824 135 

Bartow 11272 210 

Ben Hill 1494 61 

Berrien 1064 32 

Bibb 13387 407 

Bleckley 802 34 

Brantley 946 32 

Brooks 947 36 

Bryan 2757 36 

Bulloch 5282 64 

Burke 1795 36 

Butts 2347 78 

Calhoun 452 15 

Camden 3231 31 

Candler 756 37 

Carroll 7444 132 

Catoosa 5759 64 

Charlton 1155 25 

Chatham 20299 430 

Chattahoochee 3430 13 

Chattooga 2251 63 

Cherokee 22534 305 

Clarke 12834 137 

Clay 184 3 

Clayton 24086 462 

Clinch 740 25 

Cobb 61193 974 

Coffee 4239 137 

Colquitt 3550 82 

Columbia 11113 162 

Cook 1165 38 

Coweta 8755 207 

Crawford 524 17 

Crisp 1449 56 

Dade 1225 13 

Dawson 2739 43 

DeKalb 58274 948 

Decatur 2153 55 

Dodge 1086 56 

Dooly 793 32 

Dougherty 5601 282 

Douglas 12102 179 

Early 1019 43 

Echols 360 4 

Effingham 3837 66 

Elbert 1531 59 

Emanuel 1744 53 

Evans 761 17 

Fannin 2137 61 

Fayette 6741 154 

Floyd 10024 188 

Forsyth 18048 188 

Franklin 2355 43 

Fulton 82854 1288 

Gilmer 2509 72 

Glascock 146 7 

Glynn 6747 154 

Gordon 6517 105 

Grady 1569 47 

Greene 1511 56 

Gwinnett 86970 1086 

Habersham 4663 153 

Hall 25173 447 

Hancock 838 62 

Haralson 1721 35 

Harris 2188 58 

Hart 1712 37 

Heard 651 16 

Henry 19401 300 

Houston 10153 196 

Irwin 685 18 

Jackson 8554 140 

Jasper 683 19 

Jeff Davis 1303 36 

Jefferson 1585 59 

Jenkins 728 39 

Johnson 790 42 

Jones 1587 52 

Lamar 1358 46 

Lanier 503 9 

Laurens 3726 146 

Lee 1606 51 

Liberty 3482 61

Lincoln 516 24 

Long 678 11 

Lowndes 7851 143

 Lumpkin 2820 64

Macon 622 27 

Madison 2763 46 

Marion 402 17 

McDuffie 1698 41 

McIntosh 700 14 

Meriwether 1539 73 

Miller 686 9 

Mitchell 1545 74 

Monroe 1880 87 

Montgomery 727 21 

Morgan 1201 23 

Murray 4202 81 

Muscogee 14500 406 

Newton 7586 224 

Oconee 3071 65 

Oglethorpe 1200 28 

Paulding 10877 169 

Peach 1876 52 

Pickens 2557 64 

Pierce 1276 44 

Pike 1077 26 

Polk 3963 82 

Pulaski 612 32 

Putnam 1801 56 

Quitman 82 2 

Rabun 1554 40 

Randolph 470 33 

Richmond 20164 420 

Rockdale 6109 152 

Schley 212 5 

Screven 819 21 

Seminole 751 18 

Spalding 4127 157 

Stephens 2990 81 

Stewart 793 25 

Sumter 1817 92 

Talbot 391 18 

Taliaferro 101 3 

Tattnall 1852 47 

Taylor 513 22 

Telfair 727 45 

Terrell 574 46 

Thomas 3606 114 

Tift 3450 97 

Toombs 2953 98 

Towns 1111 44 

Treutlen 627 24 

Troup 5998 187 

Turner 604 34 

Twiggs 514 39 

Union 2068 70 

Upson 1825 107 

Walker 6615 80 

Walton 8123 239 

Ware 3036 153 

Warren 382 14 

Washington 1640 62 

Wayne 2763 78 

Webster 106 4 

Wheeler 459 21 

White 2991 67 

Whitfield 14908 231 

Wilcox 478 29 

Wilkes 670 21 

Wilkinson 73128 

Worth 1197 61

