Research suggests just talking in confined spaces for long periods could help spread Covid-19

ATLANTA — There's still so much scientists are trying to uncover about Covid-19, but new research now shows that just talking in a confined space could be enough to spread it from person to person.

That's largely thanks to those tiny droplets in the air that can lead to someone contracting the virus, and a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that just holding a conversation in close enough quarters could be enough to spread Covid-19.

Scientists used lasers to show that just one minute of talking loudly can produce 1,000 virus-containing droplets that can linger in the air for more than eight to 14 minutes.

The research found that because droplets that exist in an asymptomatic person's mouth can carry coronavirus, "there is a substantial probability that normal speaking causes airborne virus transmission in confined environments.

Some argue this supports the importance of wearing a mask, as recommended by the CDC, to help stop the spread. But when it comes to those droplets, your mouth isn't the only part of your face to be concerned about.

NBC infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Fair recently spoke with the network about his own battle with coronavirus. Fair, a virus hunter, believes he may have contracted the virus on a crowed flight home.

"II had a mask on, gloves on - I did my normal wipes routine, but you know obviously you could still get it through your eyes," he told the network.

Erin Bromage, a Biology Professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, recently published a blog post that went viral. In it, he outlined high-risk environments that could lead to coronavirus infections. That includes workplaces, public transport, social gatherings, restaurants, and a person's home - all indoors with people in close spaces that involve a large amount of talking, singing or yelling.

Bromage said as we continue to reopen and venture out to indoor spaces, we should consider if a location has good air flow that's being circulated. If it's a noisy or crowed spot, it might be a place you want to avoid, or not stay long inside.

