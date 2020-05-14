App from Augusta University offers streamlined COVID-19 testing

The app allows Georgians to speak virtually with a medical professional and get a referral to be tested for COVID-19.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is encouraging everyone to use a COVID-19 testing app developed by Augusta University.

The AU Health ExpressCare app is available for you to download in your app store.

Leaders with Augusta University hope to make the testing process easier for anyone who thinks they might have coronavirus. After answering a few quick medical questions, you’ll be able to chat virtually, face-to-face with a healthcare professional.

"You don't have to have any payment information -- no payment is required, it is a free virtual screening," said Lauren Williams, Director of Population Health and Virtual Care at AU Health.

Williams said staff members are working around the clock to help anyone feeling coronavirus symptoms.

"As the patient is logging into the app, they will answer a few questions to tell us about your symptoms, your medications you are taking, the people who are living with you, the kind of work you do, because that is really important for us in deciding who needs to be tested for COVID-19," Emergency Physician/ Medical Director of Telehealth at Augusta University Matt Lyon said.

If the professionals believe you should be tested, the next thing they’ll do is connect you with one of the dozens of testing sites around the state.

Lyon said you can expect results within three days over the phone or online.

He is hopeful this application will make testing easier in the Peach State. If you cannot download the app, you can call (706) 721-1852 for help over the phone.

