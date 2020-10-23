Flu shots, COVID tests now available at State Farm Arena when you vote

The Hawks' home arena has been one of the most popular early voting sites in Fulton County.

ATLANTA — In addition to being one of Fulton County's most popular early voting locations, State Farm Arena will now be making flu shots and COVID-19 tests available on site.

The county said early Friday morning that the home of the Hawks will be offering the COVID testing and flu vaccinations through the final days of early voting.

The testing and vaccination stations will be located at the south end of the arena, near the MARTA station, according to the county. It will be set up on the walkway between Centennial Park Drive and the Georgia World Congress Center.

The county said the services are being offered through a partnership with CORE and the Fulton County Board of Health, as well as the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The arena has been well-trafficked since the start of early voting, with the county saying more than 20,000 people have voted there so far.

At 11 a.m. this morning the Fulton County Board of Commissioners chairman, Rob Pitts, would get his flu shot from Fulton County Board of Health Director Lynn Paxton to set the example for the public.

State leaders, including Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, have urged everyone in the Peach State to get a flu shot this winter in the hopes of preventing a COVID/flu "twindemic."