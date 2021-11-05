Gwinnett County School District partners with Walmart, Atlanta Gladiators for two day vaccination event

The organizations will administer the Pfizer vaccine beginning Saturday, May 22 through Sunday, May 23.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In a step toward returning to normal, the Gwinnett County School District is partnering with Walmart, Atlanta Gladiators, and the Gladiators Foundation to help vaccinate more students and school staff.

“We’re proud to help accelerate the availability of vaccines in our communities, and we believe we can make a real difference by partnering with local organizations and school districts like Gwinnett County Public Schools to improve access to the vaccine,” said Nirmal Patel, Walmart’s Regional Health & Wellness Director for Georgia in a press release.

The organizations will host two vaccination events beginning Saturday, May 22 through Sunday, May 23.

According to a press release, staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to students and families who live in the Duluth, Meadowcreek, and Norcross area on May 22 at McClure Health Science High School. And families that reside in Brookwood, Parkview, Shiloh, and South Gwinnett will receive their vaccine shot at Shiloh High School on May 23.

“With recent CDC guidance changing to allow for the vaccination of anyone ages 12 years old and older, it is important to increase awareness of vaccine availability and of opportunities," said Gwinnett County School District Superintendent, J. Alvin Wilbanks.

It is unclear exactly how many educators and students the district plans to vaccinate. However, the school district said they are planning three future vaccination events to serve families in other district clusters in the coming weeks.

"Increasing the numbers of vaccinated students and community members is a top priority and a key to our community’s efforts to recovery and a return to normal. We are thankful for our community partners for helping to increase access," said Wilbanks.