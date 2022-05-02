Medical professionals said they're still encountering skepticism around the vaccine.

ATLANTA — A community event at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center Saturday attempted to address the disparity of vaccination rates in metro Atlanta's Black community.

Kimberly Willis Green, one of the organizers, said the event was set up in order to help make resources and information available to those who need it.

"We want everyone to ensure their safety and their health and well-being", she told 11Alive's Karys Belger.

New data shows in metro Atlanta, the highest number of COVID cases are currently in the Black community. The lowest rates of vaccinates are in the Black community as well.

Dr. Rhonda Holliday, a professor at the Morehouse School of Medicine, said people she speaks with are mostly concerned about the information or lack thereof they have about the vaccine.

"People are concerned about the long-term effects of the vaccine which is a really valid concern," she added

Holliday works with the National COVID-19 Resiliency Network which is based at the Morehouse School of Medicine. She told 11Alive she frequently meets with people who are unsure about getting the vaccine or an additional dose.

Holliday added that her work involves reaching out to communities that are most impacted, so they have access to information and resources about the latest COVID variants and vaccines.

Meanwhile, Local Pediatrician Alice Faulkner Wilson told 11Alive News that concern is also impacting attitudes towards vaccinating younger patients.

"We have those who have received the traditional vaccine but they’re still hesitant because of symptoms that they may have got when they had the vaccine," she explained. "They’re worried that the symptoms will happen to their children or worse."

Like Holliday, Wilson said she's going to continue offering information to her patients and their families to prevent a potential increase in cases.