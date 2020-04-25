ATLANTA — Despite the challenges, Meals on Wheels says they are still finding ways to be effective. Doing everything to meet the needs – because there are many.

The organization tells 11Alive they are going to have to start scaling back on deliveries. Volunteers will not be making contact with the clients – and they will only deliver once a week.

"We really rely on our volunteers. Every Saturday we have about 100-125 volunteers that start delivering at 7:30 a.m.," Hillary Baker, Chief of Marketing, said. "And we have created this really great drive-thru concept where the volunteers show up, they get their route sheets, they loop around the building and then we load the food literally in their trunk. We give them masks, gloves and then they are off. So it's really like a drive and drop."

Volunteers are still able to deliver about 15,000 meals every Saturday.

